Maybe There’s No Correlation, BUT Your Chances of Dying of Coronavirus Are More Than Doubled if You Live in a 5G State

By Fred

It’s not hard to see why the parish of St John the Baptist in Louisiana has an astronomical “COVID-19” rate. This area has been known for years as “Cancer Alley” and its residents are described as living “in the shadow of one of the most toxic factories in the country”:

https://www.ecowatch.com/cancer-alley-2467572769.html

This is an oil refinery and facility long operated by DuPont, which produces a particularly nasty chemical called chloroprene.

If you look at the toxicology profile of chloroprene, you’ll see that apart from being mutagenic and carcinogenic, symptoms of exposure include: “central nervous depression, lung injury, liver and kidney damage, irritation of the skin and mucous membranes, respiratory problems, dermatitis, and alopecia [hair loss].”

https://nepis.epa.gov/Exe/ZyPURL.cgi?Dockey=940068IX.txt

NBB: Lung injury, respiratory problems. It’s also said to weaken immune systems:

https://www.nationofchange.org/2017/04/21/one-communitys-fight-clean-air-louisianas-cancer-alley/

Now look at this graph, showing that pneumonia diagnoses have fallen off a cliff in the USA this season:

https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/fuy72i/pneumonia_deaths_have_fallen_off_a_cliff_this/

Clearly, what’s happening is that all seasonal deaths and pneumonias in St John the Baptist are being recorded as COVID-19 cases, quite a convenient way of sweeping a dreadful environmental health problem under the rug and blaming it on something else.

I watched the whole video below, it’s quite interesting. You’ll see public protests against “toxic emissions”:

Don’t forget that Wuhan was the site of major protests about a waste incinerator that was creating massive air pollution. There was much more to Wuhan than just the first full motorway 5G testbed in China.

There are innumerable reports that doctors in the USA are being instructed to list COVID-19 as the cause of death, even when this has not been clearly established. And that no autopsies are being carried out. There are some very funny memes.

Diagnosis 2019: broken ankle, 2020: coronavirus.

Diagnosis 2019, heart attack, 2020: coronavirus.

In 2019: “It’s a boy!” In 2020: “It’s coronavirus!”

This extreme outlier of a very poor community with an appalling record of ill health clearly caused by highly toxic air pollution, can be contrasted with the relatively wealthy mini-state of San Marino. Exactly how do you explain that little nation’s sky-high death rate per capita?

Where you look, you find, and I’ve given many examples from Tenerife to Turin where an apparently affluent community falls prey to this “deadly virus”. And it turns out they have 5G.

I suggested a hypothesis and simple statistical test, to see if this apparent correlation was real.

Someone has now done this for the USA, Dr. Magda Havas, of Trent University in Ontario. She did this on a state-by-state basis, about as rough as it gets. The graphs she gets are, in my opinion, very revealing:

https://magdahavas.com/is-there-an-association-between-covid-19-cases-deaths-and-5g-in-the-united-states/

When she does the correlations, it turns out that states with 5G have a 95% higher incidence of COVID-19, and a 126% higher death rate, than states without 5G.

The statistical significances are at 98% and 95% confidence levels, respectively. This is not just a superficial association. Your chances of dying of coronavirus are more than doubled if you live in a 5G state.

There could be all kinds of confounders and influences that need to be controlled for, but all those people bleating that “correlation doesn’t imply causation” can relax on one score: straightforward correlation at one level has now indeed been demonstrated.

As for causation: I am picking up chatter from all directions to the effect that the 60 GHz microcell frequencies are being widely activated worldwide. You will remember that this frequency is specifically absorbed by oxygen, meaning that the radiation will not travel very far through the air. This, paradoxically, makes 60 GHz a “sweet spot” for engineers, who can then reuse these frequencies in nearby mini-cells without interference.

Much of modern radio planning involves making sure that the radiation footprint of your tower does not extend too far, so that frequencies can be reused in nearby cells. With 5G beam splitting and focusing, the same frequency can be used to communicate with different users from one tower, something called spatial division multiplex.

So these minicells have to be right close to you, because their signal is absorbed by oxygen. The 5G system is tracking you, inch by inch, to radiate you with a focused beam on frequencies that are deliberately chosen to interfere with oxygen.

You find all these accounts of doctors saying – in scientific journals, in YouTube videos – that what we are seeing is like high altitude sickness. These people don’t need ventilators, their lungs are working. They’re just not getting oxygen into their system. You’re actually damaging their lungs and windpipes with all this intubation and forced breathing. When you go on a ventilator, you’re very likely to die, as I understand it. Something wrong is happening here.

So when we point to an invisible environmental factor that signally and singularly affects oxygen, this 60 GHz radiation, we’re entitled to ask: “Has this ever been tested for its effects on living beings?” – living beings that all run on oxygen, in one way or another.

And the answer is, well, we’re testing it right now, aren’t we. And it’s working fine. We’re tracking every single move every one of you is making, to the centimetre, right across the landscape. That’s how we’re dealing with COVID-19.

The WHO from 2006 has told the world’s scientists: do NOT research health around towers. Very especially, do NOT research cancer around towers.

This experiment on human beings and the entire environment is being carried out with the express instruction NOT to look for any health problems. And I’ve argued that in doing this, the WHO is actually trying to preempt accusations of crimes against humanity: if we’re not looking for results, we cannot be conducting an experiment on you, can we.

I will bet you anything that the UN puts this forward as an excuse, when we accuse them loudly enough of human experimentation without informed consent. I know how these devious bastards’ minds work.

Meanwhile: you can see the entire creaking dinosaur parade of the mainstream media, squealing in unison now about towers being set alight by hooligans across Europe – 60 in the UK alone, according to this story in the Financial Times:

https://www.ft.com/content/1eeedb71-d9dc-4b13-9b45-fcb7898ae9e1?segmentid=acee4131-99c2-09d3-a635-873e61754ec6

This article is worth analysing. I have scoured the Internet, and I can find almost no details whatsoever of these 60 masts that have been destroyed. There is not one shred of concrete evidence of any sort that any of these fires – even if they actually happened – were arson, beyond a single piece of graffiti saying “F**K 5G”.

Setting a major tower on fire is not a small undertaking. The UK is saturated with surveillance cameras. Towers are national key point infrastructure. If there were really gangs out burning 60 towers across the UK, the authorities would have caught someone by now.

According to the Financial Times, authorities in the Netherlands have characterized the attackers as hooligans engaging in a “European Championship of Mast Burnings”. You can see a “5G Fire Table” at 0:32 in the video here:

https://www.news24.com/World/News/the-5g-covid-19-conspiracy-theory-sweeping-social-media-20200413

To be honest with you, when I see rubbish like: “LIVE UPDATED LEAGUE LET’S GOOOOOOOOO!!!!” (sic) then I don’t have to think once. This is MI5 [he United Kingdom’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency] up to their tricks, with their pals at GCHQ [Government Communications Headquarters, a UK intelligence and security organisation.]

This is just one of their stupid British games, this is all false flag nonsense. If you know the way they play, it’s all as clear as day. I don’t even believe these stories about 60 masts being set on fire.

If you see a tower burning in your street, you’ll take a picture. I can’t find any, except for this one mast in Birmingham they keep showing. And again, there is not a shred of evidence that this was arson.

But there’s one thing this FT story says that really rankles with me. Just one more of their lies, but this one is actually more pernicious and perfidious and devious than normal, even for the Brits. The article says: “The theory has also been pushed by so-called ‘QAnon’ conspiracy theorists…”

Now, I really take personal offence at this. It’s just a fact, if there’s one thing on which Trump has completely sold out on, it’s 5G.

The FCC has never been more captured than with Trump’s pick, the truly despicable Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai at the helm. Q has never breathed one word about 5G. You can go and look, I harangued and harassed them on QResearch at every opportunity about 5G.

I said… “I’m 1000% with you, in wanting to see Hillary Clinton in Gitmo, wearing orange and facing capital charges. I really am. But even if that happens, it’s all just a distraction, to keep your eye off 5G. 5G is the big issue, I told them, this is your life and liberty on the line. You have to fight this.”

And what I got was: “This line of yours has not been sanctioned by Q, comrade.”

To which I tried to reply: “I thought Q’s central message was ‘Think for yourself.’ But I couldn’t get the post through, and I have now completely given up on the QResearch forum. It’s all a distraction, a massive psy-op, to distract “patriots” while they roll out 5G.

So don’t come and tell me that 5G is a Q Anon conspiracy theory.

Really, it shows you that everything these toxic mainstream morons say is just fake, fake, fake. If it walks like a duck, sounds like a duck, and looks like a duck, and it’s in the British media – then it’s a deep fake.

