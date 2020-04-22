As Death Toll Rises in New York, China Lied to Us About Origin of Coronavirus – It Was ‘Made’ in China

By Ken Gibson

The Big Apple is getting eaten by a worm that does not seem to ever die.

After days of coronavirus deaths going down, slipping under 500 the other day, 744 new coronavirus deaths took place between Monday and Tuesday, a major spike that dashed hopes.

Some 14,427 New Yorkers are cold in earth from this pest.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily press today that the pandemic is still “raging”.

And Gothamites are raging. Raging at the way that the politicians are inept, allowing the People’s Republic of China to cash in on this calamity which it caused – either by stupidity, or, worse, by design.

Dr. Luc MontagnierDesign is what Dr. Luc Montagnier is telling us it is. He knows whereof he speaks. He it is who discovered HIV and in 2008 was awarded the Nobel Prize for medicine.

Others in the medical community have said the same, including two Indian writers earlier this year.

The People’s Republic of China is now buying up shares and companies from here to Milan. Getting fat off our distress, they have strengthened their position in the world.

So where is the outcry? A nation that tortures its own citizens, ripping out hearts from live victims with no anesthesia, is allowed to cash in? Where is the concern for civil rights and the future of our planet?

Nothing is heard about this from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who spent so much time out of her district when this was starting that people made MISSING PERSONS posters of her: Last seen in Iowa with Bernie Sanders.

It is her district that is hit so hard – it includes, ironically, Corona, and parts of Elmhurst, Queens, along with the south Bronx, where people too are hard hit. Where is she?

Queens is burning. Today I took a trip out there, catching the E train early in the morning, to find myself surrounded by homeless men with no masks, stretched out and filthy, refusing to move or be concerned.

Whispers about them being bio-hazards turn to shouts, the most liberal of New Yorkers starting to wake up to reality and voice the fact that this must be addressed or the virus will continue to strike. The wheels of steel that ought to be bringing people to work are in fact bringing viruses to your door. This issue ought to have been dealt with IMMEDIATELY – but no.

It was left and still is.

Public restroom were closed up tight all over the city, and so now the homeless just defecate in their clothes. Some too drugged up to know, or to care.



So the death count went up. Up up and away it threatens to go. And the politicians allow us all to be endangered, as they sit back in their cozy homes, their gilded cages, dictating to the rest of us and trying to blame Trump.

Maggie Haberman opined on the front page of the New York Times on Sunday that the GOP is ‘scapegoating’ China.

Scapegoating? She really believes that PR China is innocent? For any liberal newspaper to support this sick, barbaric, satanic regime is disgusting. But this is the rag that had strong ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and has yet to do an expose of his brother, Mark Epstein, or of the Humpty Dumpty Institute, of which Mark is a director; and on which 32 congressmen sit, along with actors from PR China.

Maggie Haberman must not ride the E train. Like so many journalists today, she can sit back in her own apartment and write nonsense about Trump, sounding like a jilted lover with a vendetta against a man who scorned her. And her apartment is not like that of most New Yorkers; Haberman can afford the same ice cream as Nancy Pelosi. She can ignore the plight of her fellow citizens, she can insist that we give PR China a pass.

But many people are not going to do so. Whisper turn to shouts. And PR China, along with the many politicians and journalists that support it and try to cover its sick, disgusting murders, will be called to account.

But when? Is that just a forlorn cry for justice on the part of myself and a few activists, or is that really going to happen?

I would like to say the latter, but I take into account that sick creeps have at times been allowed to get away with their crimes for a long time. And I know that only if people rise up and put pressure on their congressmen, calling their offices and DEMANDING justice – addressing key issues like PR China, contagious homeless people endangering the population, treason committed by top politicians etc., will justice even begin to be done.

It is up to all of you. So do you read this and do nothing, in AMERICA’S DARKEST HOUR – or do you read this, then call your congressman and senator – and then get back here with their replies?

It is time to raise your voice and SHOUT.

