If You Suggest 5G Link, You’re Banned, or Arrested; Yet San Marino, the First Country Fully Covered by 5G Networks, Has Highest Coronavirus Death Rate

By Fred

Just about the most banned video on the subject of 5G (after the infamous David Icke interview, in which he actually said very little about 5G) is this one.

https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/former-cell-phone-company-boss-blows-whistle-on-5g-coronavirus_7HnvYioIqqdt3JL.html

If it hasn’t been removed already — it may be your very last chance to hear this, before they come for the Utah Gun Exchange.

This is a leaked message put out by a former top Vodafone exec. I’ve managed to get in contact with this guy, via a social network, I can assure you he is absolutely for real and is exactly who he says he is.

You’ll hear he talks a lot about African development — he sounds very English, so I was quite surprised to find he’s actually a black guy, just by the by.

There’s a religious angle to what he’s saying, as there is with many whistleblowers, like the Department of Homeland Security worker who revealed the illnesses they are getting from their millimetre-wave scanners at airports, as reported to Miss Dana Ashlie in the link above.

This whistleblower describes a colleague collapsing on the job and dying, in ways that are very reminiscent of those stories from Kirkland, Seattle, where patients would go from being symptom-free to being hospitalized and dying within hours.

There is one seriously drastic allegation in the presentation that this Vodafone whistleblower makes, without any evidence, beyond a “Sorry to be honest …,” which is that people are being deliberately infected with this virus when they go to get tested, in order to bump up the “infection” rates and reinforce the pandemic narrative.

This is at around 11:45 in the video.

All I know is: I would not go near a hospital if I started showing flu symptoms. Hospitals are always the worst places to go if you are trying to avoid infections. But if this rumor has gained any traction, it might help explain those “ghost town” hospitals, with nary a patient nor person waiting to be tested in view.

Here’s a drastic story for you: Hospitals nationwide overwhelmed with flu patients in every state in the USA; triage and “surge” tents being set up to take the overload; family visits to hospitals banned; states of emergency declared; elective surgeries cancelled; “Emergency departments had standing-room only, and some patients had to be treated in hallways; “More and more patients are needing mechanical ventilation due to respiratory failure.”

Sound familiar? This is Time magazine, reporting the U.S. flu epidemic of 2018:

https://time.com/5107984/hospitals-handling-burden-flu-patients/#click=https://t.co/vn77IakD2G

And yet the nation was not shut down.

The craziness around the world this time around, is reflected by the obsession in the USA to make every single death that happens anywhere for any reason a “coronavirus victim”, while in Russia they are apparently doing the exact opposite. There is clearly a deliberate attempt to panic Americans in particular. There are so many agendas operating across this situation that it’s difficult to keep track, but the national differences are very revealing.

So here’s a national difference that’s worth noting. I want to thank Frank Report for fearlessly carrying this 5G information, and I don’t want to get Frank into trouble. But I’m just going to point out a simple fact; and then note that where I live, I can be put in jail right now for five years under emergency regulations, simply for pointing this fact out to you.

So here goes.

I’m finding this running scorecard of the pandemic incredibly useful:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

You can click at the top of any column, and it will arrange the data in order by that column. So if you click on “Deaths/ 1 M pop”, there is a country sticking out right at the top of the list: San Marino, with 1,061 deaths per million people. The next-highest is Spain, with 386 deaths per million. The USA is at 71 per million.

San Marino is also way, way at the top of infections per million people.

What is going on with 5G in San Marino? Literally the first story that pops up when I search, is this one:

https://eu.smartcitiescouncil.com/article/europes-first-5g-state-san-marino

San Marino is proud to be the first entire state in the world to be 5G-enabled. “The 61-square-kilometer microstate, encompassed by Italy, will serve as a living lab for the network’s services.”

So the first state to provide 5G services across the whole population, has infection and death rates that are nearly three times higher than anywhere else in the world.

Some “living lab”.

I keep saying: wherever you look, you see something. I know it’s a tiny little place, but it is still the first entire country to be fully covered by 5G networks. Can any of you explain why San Marino is at the top of this chart?

In Italy itself, Turin was the first city in Europe to have a 5G “edge cloud”. It’s the epicentre of the Italian outbreak, not the poorer regions in the south.

Speaking as a professional scientific editor, specializing in statistical papers, I can tell you for sure: there is enough evidence now of a link between 5G and this epidemic, to be able to formulate an hypothesis and test it.

It’s difficult, because you don’t know all the radiation exposures in a given place; but you can just take the 5G and pandemic maps and do the calculations. And I am certain beyond doubt that a proper analysis would reveal that there is a significant correlation.

People keep telling me, correlation doesn’t prove causation. But in saying this, they are tacitly admitting that the superficial correlations are absolutely overwhelming.

Now: why should I be put in jail, for pointing out a statistical correlation? If this pandemic is truly such a threat to humanity that we have to lock the whole planet down, shouldn’t any viable hypothesis be examined?

NO: if you even suggest that there may be a link, you must be banned outright, and in some countries arrested and jailed. This is already happening around the world. And it’s all being done — ha ha — in the name of “evidence-backed science”.

In the USA, you have a precious window of free speech still open to you. I keep telling you that Frank Report is a very special corner of the Internet; perhaps you may start believing me now.

Take a look at this warning, given by Joe Imbriano in February 2018, two years ahead of this epidemic.

At around 11:45 in the video, he tries to describe the symptoms he’s expecting when they roll out 5G.

He talks about “all kinds of weird health problems”, and predicts that an overriding disease will appear that “requires” a vaccine:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY5SReQ2Kqc

He talks very specifically about people struggling to get oxygen into their bodies. Has anyone heard the stories about this disease manifesting like a high-altitude sickness?

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200407/doctors-puzzle-over-covid19-lung-problems

You’ll read accounts there from doctors all over the world, describing this “unusual symptom”:

“In an editorial in the journal Intensive Care Medicine, Luciano Gattinoni, MD, a guest professor of anesthesia and intensive care at the University of Gottingen in Germany, and one of the world’s experts in mechanical ventilation, says more than half the patients he and his colleagues have treated in Northern Italy have had this unusual symptom. They seem to be able to breathe just fine, but their oxygen is very low.”

Exactly how is it possible that a layperson predicts an epidemic two years in advance, and describes the exact strange symptoms that are now puzzling doctors?

Can we please drop this term “conspiracy theory”, because some of us are not theorizing at all. We know exactly what’s happening, even if we can’t articulate all the details and have to guess at what the authorities will do.

There’s something that strikes me about this Vodafone whistleblower.

He says: “Sorry to be honest.” This is not normal “conspiracy theory” jargon. This is whistleblower talk. This is someone with inside information, which he definitely did NOT intend for the general public. And at very great risk, I’ve decided to put it out here — with the assurance, again, that this guy is exactly who he says, I’ve even checked out some of the glowing recommendations he got from coworkers at Vodafone.

I had decided to shut up about this whole subject, for fear of being arrested, but the situation is just so dire that it really doesn’t matter. We’re all under house arrest anyway. But thanks once again to Frank Report for having the guts to carry this information.

I take absolutely full personal responsibility for everything I’m saying here, and I really hope I don’t get Frank into trouble.

Right now, I’m on a suicide watch over all the young people where 5G has been rolled out. The old people have had their turn to be terrified to death. Largely because President Trump himself predicted a “tremendous” wave of suicides, and because I saw this before in the schools when they first rolled out cellphone networks, and because Mr Barrie Trower stresses teen suicides as a major factor with towers, I’m wondering if that isn’t the big symptom of Phase 2 of this operation to control the planet.

I truly and sincerely hope I’m wrong.

