It May Soon Be Illegal to Say: the Cure for the Coronavirus is 5G

Anti-freedom measures are being placed on society in unprecedented ways in the name of the pandemic and penalties in some countries are imposed for even saying anything that runs counter to the official version of the cause of the pandemic.

Everyone in the mainstream now seems to want to condemn the mere mention of 5G playing any role in the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, nobody really knows just how it happened.

In the eyes of the mainstream, it is already a foregone conclusion that the notion that 5G and coronavirus being linked is debunked, But is it?

In the interest of free speech and especially since the mainstream seems so deeply invested in discrediting the theory, I think it is important to discuss it further. This does not mean tearing down 5G towers; that is entirely inappropriate, but rather to at least consider the possibility that all possibilities should be explored as to the cause of the mysterious pandemic.

I realize that this article may be censored. If it were to appear on YouTube in video format, it would be banned.

Nevertheless, Frank Report is publishing the views of one of our guest writers, Fred. Our publication of it does not mean that Frank Report endorses the opinions presented in the article.

By Fred

What was breathlessly presented by the New York Times as authentic footage of a COVID-19 patient being intubated, actually showed a dummy being worked on.

If it was a training exercise, the narrator should have stated this.

This whole video was a fake, designed to give the impression that there was a desperate crisis and a shortage of equipment, when this was not the case.

How Americans can accept a major piece of fake news like this, from a major mainstream publication, on such a critical issue, is just beyond me.

Look — these Democratic politicians and their media pals are obviously just taking advantage of the situation and are doing anything possible to embarrass Trump, even if it means sinking the American economy. They’re just vandals and not even good fakers.

As to the reality of this virus, the best analysis that I’ve seen so far is from Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, a pulmonologist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_AyuhbnPOI

He argues that there is no actual evidence that there is, in fact, something new among the coronaviruses, let alone that it does any particular damage.

“The king is naked”, he concludes.

Looking at today’s “scorecard”, I see that there were 1,476 deaths in the USA in the last 24 hours. China registered three (+3) deaths:

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

How was China able to turn off this rampant epidemic, almost as if they threw a switch? What on earth is going on here?

Mr. Barrie Trower, as a world expert on microwave warfare who is constantly briefed by his fellow “spooks”, told me that the bioweapons in place today use a combination of pathogens (virus, bacterium) activated by microwave radiation.

The radiation on its own can, without doubt, also weaken the immune system and make people susceptible to viral infections.

One of the main ways this may happen is through the calcium gates in cells, which are known to be affected by pulsed microwaves.

“Ca2+ is essential for virus entry, viral gene replication, virion maturation, and release. The alteration of host cells’ Ca2+ homeostasis is one of the strategies that viruses use to modulate host cells’ signal transduction mechanisms in their favor.”

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/9/1/94

Disrupting calcium gate homeostasis is exactly what this radiation has been shown to do, by researchers like Martin Pall, who has spoken out very strongly against 5G.

https://smombiegate.org/argument-for-a-5g-covid-19-epidemic-causation-mechanism-by-martin-pall-phd/

Whether the radiation just compromises immunity generally, whether it makes one susceptible to very particular viruses, whether it causes viruses to mutate in particular directions, whether there are pathogens deliberately put in the environment that are activated by microwaves … it’s probably all of the above.

But one thing is for sure. Something drastic in terms of health was always going to happen as they implemented 5G.

I was watching a Dana Ashlie video from January 2019, where she’s talking about the rollout of 5G. She says: I’m just getting people to be aware of the symptomology, there will be a wave of disease along with 5G, but it’s not some “Illness X” that they’ll have a vaccine for. It’s the radiation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pheiufl6TCA

So Miss Dana Ashlie called it a year in advance: “Illness X” = COVID-19.

I was warning up and down the forums, and with everyone I know, saying exactly the same thing, predicting massive flu outbreaks, among other things, with the rollout of 5G.

I was assured today that I never shut up about this for the whole of 2019 when I was wondering if I could have warned people more.

So as that Dr. Wodarg says: Everyone’s jumping on this bandwagon for their own interests, not the least the Democrats. The 5G rollout was always going to coincide with a health crisis, the question is, how they would handle it, how they would try to obfuscate the issues, while rolling out 5G as quickly as possible, before the effects and the patterns became too obvious.

Rolling out 5G to do COVID-19 testing, and to enforce lockdowns and quarantines — it’s so obvious, if you know what’s going on. Look, the cure for the coronavirus is 5G, and coincidentally, we happen to have it right on the spot. And if we don’t, we’ll quickly roll it out there, and start tracking everyone’s movements.

So brace yourselves for wave two of illnesses, this pandemic is just getting started.

Wave two will be much, much worse, with the technology that more widespread. It may have a completely different disease profile. We may see waves of kids committing suicide, who knows. If they’ve installed 5G in American schools, the kids are going to manifest all kinds of issues, there will be a complete breakdown among the youth.

And conveniently there will be biometrics in place to control all their movements and lock-down institutions when there’s a problem. They’re busy rolling it all out right now. Here are a few recent videos showing 5G being installed in schools:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oeyvhTlk9M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf5j3mh8vSc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9QY6AaiE8Y8

I’ve shown with the experiments of Vlail Kaznacheyev that full-blown viral infections can be transmitted by electromagnetic radiation. There’s no reason why highly tuned millimetre-wave emissions could not trigger these viral infections. There’s literally no reason why these “outbreaks” could not be switched on and switched off in particular areas at will.

We are entering a truly dark episode of the human race. COVID-19 may just be a “drill”, a “live exercise”, but there’s a reality coming.

In 1997, Bill Clinton’s defense secretary, William Cohen, gave a press briefing, where he talked about terrorists that have electromagnetic weaponry capable of creating earthquakes, igniting volcanoes, affecting the weather. He was almost certainly referring to the Aum Shinrikyo cult, which bought a farm in Western Australia that then experienced a weird fireball and earthquake. A US Senate inquiry was held into this event.

But forget terrorists. Aum Shinrikyo were, without question, operating with the knowledge of certain elements of the Japanese government. Aum sent “humanitarian” teams to the Congo to collect samples of Ebola viruses and the like, to try and weaponize them.

Mr. Barrie Trower specifically told me that it was the Japanese in particular who had weaponized viruses and bacteria in yeast cells, which could lie dormant indefinitely until they were activated by microwaves. Epidemics could then be triggered in designated areas at the flick of a switch.

Japan used biological warfare against the Chinese during WW2. There’s no love lost between the nations. Japan is under vast strategic threat from China, yet has no significant military of its own. Perhaps this is all asymmetrical Japanese warfare — they have certainly dealt with the virus effectively themselves. Who knows?

I think this vast awareness that is growing, that there is some link between this global epidemic and the implementation of 5G, is truly scaring the powers that be, judging by their hysteria. It’s truly amazing me, I was a total lone voice in the wilderness when I started talking about the dangers of wireless technology, about 17 years ago.

Is the awakening happening fast enough?

I remember a conversation with Mr. Barrie Trower, when I asked him how he felt, fighting this vast war. He said, ‘oh, well, we’ve already lost, with the proliferation of mobile technology. But you have to try.’

5G is another story. 5G is not a war we can lose, or that is the end of the human race. We will become the ultimate “things” in their Internet of Things. People are not buying it.

There is a real awakening going on.

