In Rescheduling the Masters for November, Does Augusta National Know Something the Public Doesn’t?

An article appearing in Golf.com had an interesting premise: That the members of the Augusta National Golf Club, prestigious, elite, world-movers that they are, might know when the coronavirus pandemic will come under control and when the public might start gathering again in crowds to attend sporting events.

Augusta announced that they plan to reschedule the annual Masters Golf Tournament to November. It is usually held in the first week of April and was canceled this year due to coronavirus. Attendance is around 50,000 during some days of the event.

Here is what Golf.com’s Michael Bamberger had to say in his article, Why a rescheduled Masters is such a positive sign (and it has little to do with golf):

“Fred Ridley, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, said on Monday [April 6] that the club hopes to hold the Masters in November, concluding on Sunday, Nov. 15. Thanksgiving is 11 days later….

“The news is welcome because of the source, and the message behind the message.

“The Augusta National Golf Club is an immense depository of accumulated wisdom, intelligence, inside information (of the legal kind). The club is cautious by nature. Ridley would never have made the statement he made, that the club ‘intends’ to have the Masters in November, if he didn’t think it could happen.

“Consider some of his resources, just within the membership. Bill Gates. Warren Buffet. Condoleezza Rice and Rex Tillerson. Roger Goodell. Various members from Atlanta, where the Centers for Disease Control is based. Jack Nicklaus, Sam Nunn, Ginni Rometty.

“No matter what your opinion is of any of these people, think of the reach they have. Consider their deliberative nature, and the people they know. Augusta National, as an organization, is exceedingly careful and calculating. Of course the club has made missteps over the past nearly 90 years. But it gets most things right. It would be easy to have more faith in the decision-making ability of the Augusta National Golf Club than the federal government.

“The club gets most things right … on the basis of careful consideration. By applying intelligence and money and forethought to any issue it faces. Plus, an intense review process, too.

“The club’s statement today [April 6] is the opposite of slapdash. It’s the opposite of wishful thinking. It’s not intended to boost your spirits. It’s based on what Ridley, in his wisdom, figured is a pretty good bet: that the club will be in position to host a golf tournament in mid-November. If that happens, it will only happen if the country and the world is in a much better place than it is now….

“It’s odd and interesting: among major sports, golf has been the slowest to postpone and cancel events. And now it is the first major sport to announce even the prospect of a return to action…..”

***

Some of the current members, of the estimated 300 members, of the Augusta National, are:

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway[

Pete Coors, former chairman and CEO of Coors Brewing Company and Molson Coors Brewing Company, current chairman of MillerCoors

Bill Gates, co-founder and chairman of Microsoft

Lou Gerstner, former IBM executive

Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League

Pat Haden, former NFL player and former athletic director at the University of Southern California

Lou Holtz, former college football coach

Hugh L. McColl Jr., former CEO of Bank of America

Darla Moore, South Carolina businesswoman

Jack Nicklaus, Hall of Fame golfer and six-time Masters champion, and the only Masters champion who is currently a regular member of the club

Sam Nunn, former United States Senator from Georgia

Sam Palmisano, former CEO of IBM

Condoleezza Rice, former United States Secretary of State

James D. Robinson III, former CEO of American Express[45]

Ginni Rometty, chair, president, and CEO of IBM

Matt Rose, former CEO of BNSF Railway

Lynn Swann, former NFL player

Rex Tillerson, former United States Secretary of State

Henry Waite, former chairman of HUFF Productions

***

Unlike most private clubs, Augusta National is a for-profit corporation, and does not disclose income, holdings, or membership. Like other golf clubs, it has a golf course, which, ostensibly is its reason for existing.

Augusta’s course opened in 1932. Since 1934, the club has played host to the annual Masters Tournament, one of four major championships in professional golf, and the only major played each year at the same course.

Augusta, as much or more than any golf club, is about its membership. There’s no application process to become a member. According to Golf.com, “If you ask, your chances of every being considered reportedly plummet. And if you do get through initial screening stages, you’ll be exhaustively vetted before it’s determined you’re member material.”

Augusta National admitted no African American members until 1990 and no women members until 2012. The club long required all caddies be black and barred black golfers from the Masters Tournament until 1975.

There are about 100 beds available to stay on the Augusta National property. That includes 10 cabins.

The club’s season runs from October through May. Members can bring several guests at a time, but guests won’t be allowed onto the property until their member has arrived.

The golf course is consistently ranked as one of the best courses in the world. The membership costs at Augusta are extremely low considering the wealth of its members. The initiation fee is around $40,000. And yearly dues are estimated at “a few thousand” dollars per year.

Augusta National members wear a green jacket to show they are members. Each member is issued one green jacket, for which they are charged a small fee. They aren’t allowed to remove these jackets from the grounds. Instead, a member will arrive on property to find his or her jacket freshly prepared in the locker room.

There are four members-only events: The Opening Party in October, the Governors Party in November, the Jamboree in late March and the Closing Party in May. Each are reserved for members only and reportedly draw a sizable percentage of the club’s 300 members.

***

In 2004, USA Today published a list of members of the club. The average age was in the 70s.

Many of these members are now deceased.

State First Name Last name Employer Age Ala. Crawford Troy Johnson III Coca-Cola Bottling, Retired 78 Ala. Joseph Lamar Lanier Jr. Dan River 71 Ala. Claude B. Nielsen Coca-Cola Bottling 51 Ala. Robert H. Radcliff Jr. 84 Ala. Hall W. Thompson Thompson Tractor 79 Ariz. Lyle Anderson Lyle Anderson Co. n/a Ariz. Jack Steele Parker General Electric, Retired 84 Ark. J. Frank Broyles University of Arkansas 77 Ark. Joe Thomas Ford Alltel 65 Ark. Scott T. Ford Alltel 40 Ark. Jackson T. Stephens Stephens Group n/a Ark. Warren A. Stephens Stephens Group 45 Calif. Samuel H. Armacost Weiss Peck & Greer, Retired 64 Calif. Donald R. Beall Rockwell International 64 Calif. Riley P. Bechtel Bechtel Group 50 Calif. Stephen D. Bechtel Jr. Bechtel Group, Retired 77 Calif. Benjamin F. Biaggini Santa Fe Southern Pacific, Retired 86 Calif. Donald L. Bower ChevronTexaco 79 Calif. Michael R. Bowlin ARCO International Oil & Gas, Retired 60 Calif. Lodwrick M. Cook Atlantic Richfield, Retired 74 Calif. Rex D. Cross Lone Star Industries 81 Calif. Kenneth T. Derr ChevronTexaco, Retired n/a Calif. Sam Glen n/a Calif. Frederick W. Gluck Scient 66 Calif. Harold J. Haynes ChevronTexaco, Retired 76 Calif. Paul M. Hazen Wells Fargo, Retired 60 Calif. Charles B. Johnson Franklin Resources 70 Calif. Ruben F. Mettler TRW, Retired 79 Calif. Edfred L. Shannon Jr. Global SantaFe, Retired 75 Calif. George P. Shultz Former U.S. Secretary of State, Retired n/a Colo. Edward B. Close Jr. n/a Colo. Peter H. Coors Coors Brewing 56 Colo. Charles C. Gates Gates Rubber Co., Retired 81 Colo. Frederic C. Hamilton Hamilton Oil 75 Colo. Will F. Nicholson Jr. Rocky Mountain BankCard System, Retired 74 Colo. Jack A. Vickers Castle Pines Golf Club 77 Conn. Ray C. Adam n/a Conn. John F. Akers IBM, Retired 68 Conn. Ralph E. Bailey Conoco, Retired 79 Conn. Morrison H. Beach Travelers, Retired 86 Conn. Lawrence A. Bossidy Honeywell, Retired 68 Conn. Edward H. Budd Travelers, Retired 69 Conn. George A.L. David Otis Elevator 61 Conn. Clifton C. Garvin Jr. ExxonMobil, Retired 81 Conn. Kenneth H. Hannan 91 Conn. Robert S. Hatfield Continental Group, Retired 87 Conn. Reginald H. Jones General Electric, Retired 85 Conn. Dohn L. Kalmbach Berman, Kalmbach & Company 65 Conn. Robert D. Kennedy The Perkin- Elmer Corporation, Retired 70 Conn. James W. Kinnear III ChevronTexaco, Retired 75 Conn. John E. Kircher 84 Conn. John L. Weinberg Goldman Sachs, Retired 78 Conn. John F. Welch General Electric, Retired 67 D.C. Amory Houghton Jr. U.S. Congressman 76 D.C. Melvin R. Laird Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Retired 80 Fla. Warren M. Anderson 80 Fla. Richard T. Baker n/a Fla. Robert H.B. Baldwin Retired 82 Fla. William Houston Blount Vulcan Materials 81 Fla. Willard S. Boothby Jr. Paine Webber, Retired 81 Fla. Rinehart S. Bright 90 Fla. Anthony J.A. Bryan Copperweld 80 Fla. Howard L. Clark Sr 86 Fla. E. Mandell de Windt Birmingham Steel 72 Fla. John H. Dobbs 70 Fla. Beverly F. Dolan Compressor Components Textron, Retired 75 Fla. Nelson Doubleday Former owner New York Mets, Retired 69 Fla. James D. Finley J P Stevens, Retired n/a Fla. Maurice F. Granville ChevronTexaco, Retired 87 Fla. George V. Grune Wallace-Reader’s Digest Funds 73 Fla. James M. Hoak Jr Heritage Communications 59 Fla. John C. Jansing Vestaur Securities, Retired 77 Fla. David S. Kirkland Bessemer Trust 63 Fla. Richard K. LeBlond II Chase Manhattan Bank 82 Fla. Donald S. MacNaughton Hospital Corp., Retired 95 Fla. Frank L. Mansell Paine Webber, Retired 81 Fla. Robert S. Oelman Koppers, Retired 93 Fla. Edward M. O’Herron Jr. Eckerd Drugs, Retired 77 Fla. John R. Opel IBM, Retired 78 Fla. John G. Ordway Stillman Maynard & Co. 79 Fla. H. Lawrence Parker Morgan Stanley Canada, Retired 76 Fla. Ogden M. Phipps Bessemer Trust 62 Fla. Lawrence R. Pugh VF Corp., Retired 70 Fla. J. Howard Rambin Jr. ChevronTexaco, Retired 91 Fla. Fred S. Ridley Foley & Lardner 50 Fla. F. Morgan Taylor Jr. 71 Fla. Ronald Townsend Communications consultant 61 Fla. Rawleigh Warner Jr. ExxonMobil, Retired 82 Ga. W. Hale Barrett Hull, Towill, Norman, Barrett & Salley 74 Ga. Louis L. Battey River City Augusta, Retired n/a Ga. James H. Blanchard Synovus Financial 61 Ga. Thomas M. Blanchard Jr. Blanchard & Calhoun n/a Ga. Clayton P. Boardman III Boardman Petroleum n/a Ga. Stephen W. Brown n/a Ga. Hugh M. Chapman Nationsbank, Retired 70 Ga. William P. Copenhaver The Pinnacle Club 78 Ga. Thomas G. Cousins Cousins Properties 70 Ga. Edwin L. Douglass Jr. Augusta Cab 66 Ga. Walter W. Driver Jr. King & Spalding law firm, Atlanta, GA. 58 Ga. Nick W. Evans Jr. Spartan Communications 53 Ga. H. Ray Finney Retired n/a Ga. James R. Gabrielsen n/a Ga. William T. Gary III Gary Concrete Products, Retired n/a Ga. Ben S. Gilmer AT&T, Retired 97 Ga. Phil S. Harison Harison-Kerzic n/a Ga. Harry T. Harper III Harper Pennington & Shaw n/a Ga. E. Val Hastings n/a Ga. Eugene M. Howerdd Jr. The Howerdd Group 66 Ga. W. Howard Hudson Orthopaedic Associates n/a Ga. Clifford M. Kirtland Jr. Cox Communications n/a Ga. Boone A. Knox Allied Bank of Georgia n/a Ga. Jefferson B.A. Knox The Knox Foundation 39 Ga. Dessey L. Kuhlke Kuhlke Construction, Retired n/a Ga. Peter M. Menk 75 Ga. Charles H. Morris Morris Communications n/a Ga. William S. Morris III Morris Communications 68 Ga. John L. Murray Jr. n/a Ga. J. Fleming Norvell 42 Ga. Samuel A. Nunn Former U.S. Senator, Retired 64 Ga. William P. Payne Premiere Technologies 54 Ga. Carl J. Reith Oxford Industries, Retired 89 Ga. John D. Reynolds III Club Car n/a Ga. Julian H. Roberts Spatial Sites n/a Ga. J. Haley Roberts Jr. n/a Ga. Ray M. Robinson AT&T 54 Ga. Carl E. Sanders Troutman Sanders LLP/Georgia Senate, Retired 77 Ga. George A. Sanoken Jr. n/a Ga. Leroy H. Simkins Jr. The Tubman Home n/a Ga. Frank Troutman Jr. Coil Coaters of America n/a Ga. George Wislar Fountainhead Water n/a Ga. Danny Yates 52 Ga. Charles R. Yates Jr. Moses Contracting n/a Ga. P. Dan Yates Jr. Yates Insurance Agency n/a Ga. Charles R. Yates Sr. Atlanta Arts Alliance, Retired 89 Hawaii C. Pardee Erdman Jr. Retired n/a Ill. Edward A. Brennan Sears, Retired 69 Ill. John H. Bryan Jr. Sara Lee 65 Ill. Richard J. Ferris United Airlines, Retired 66 Ill. Donald V. Fites Caterpillar, Retired 69 Ill. H. Laurance Fuller BP Amoco, Retired 64 Ill. Christopher B. Galvin Motorola 52 Ill. Lester B. Knight 44 Ill. Vernon R. Loucks Jr. Baxter Travenol Labs, Retired 68 Ill. Lee L. Morgan Caterpillar, Retired 83 Ill. Richard M. Morrow BP Amoco, Retired 76 Ill. Donald S. Perkins Jewel Cos., Retired 75 Ill. Philip J. Purcell III Morgan Stanley 59 Ill. Irving Seaman Jr. Burston-Marsteller n/a Ill. Daniel C. Searle GD Searle, Retired 76 Ill. Arthur M. Wood Sr. Sears, Retired 89 Iowa Lloyd D. Ward 53 Kan. Howard J. Carey Jr. 80 Ky. William S. Farish US Ambassador 60 Ky. William A. Marquard Arkansas Best 83 La. Frank A. Godchaux III Riviana Foods, Retired 76 La. John G. Phillips Louisiana Land and Exploration, Retired 80 Mass. Frederick S. Moseley III Seaward Management 74 Mass. Robert P. O’Block McKinsey and Co. 60 Md. Nicholas F. Brady Former US Secretary of Treasury, Retired 72 Mich. Wendell W. Anderson Jr. Bundy, Retired 77 Mich. William C. Ford Ford Motor/Detroit Lions 78 Mich. Robert J. Hampson Ford Motor, Retired 85 Mich. Roger S. Penske Penske Group 66 Mich. Harold A. Poling Ford Motor, Retired 77 Minn. Paul J. Bridston Bridston 74 Minn. John R. Harris Professional golfer n/a Minn. Bruce A. Lilly Minnesota Museum of American Art n/a Minn. David M. Lilly University of Minnesota, Retired 85 Minn. Robert R. Waller Hormel Foods 65 Minn. Wheelock Whitney Former owner Minnesota North Stars and Vikings, Retired n/a Mo. Andrew N. Baur Mississippi Valley Bancshares 58 Mo. Charles F. Knight Emerson Electric, Retired 67 Mo. Eugene F. Williams Jr. Centerre Trust, Retired 79 N.C. John M. Belk City of Charlotte (N.C.) 82 N.C. Blake C. Clark 80 N.C. R. Stuart Dickson Ruddick 73 N.C. Thomas W. Dickson Ruddick 47 N.C. James H. Hance Jr. Bank of America 58 N.C. John W. Harris Lincoln Harris n/a N.C. James E. Johnson Jr. Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice 72 N.C. Hugh L. McColl Jr. Bank of America, Retired 67 N.C. Paul J. Rizzo IBM 75 N.J. Robert E. Allen AT&T, Retired 68 N.J. Charles L. Brown AT&T 80 N.J. Richard A. McGinn Lucent (former) 56 N.J. John S. Reed Citicorp, Retired 75 N.J. Donald P. Remey 60 N.J. Reuben Francis Richards Emcore, Retired 73 N.J. Arthur F. Ryan Prudential Financial 60 N.J. Walter V. Shipley Chase Manhattan Bank, Retired n/a N.Y. William R. Acquavella Acquavella Art dealer 64 N.Y. Kenneth I. Chenault American Express 51 N.Y. Theodore N. Danforth Retired 77 N.Y. D. Ronald Daniel McKinsey & Co. 73 N.Y. Louis V. Gerstner Jr. IBM 61 N.Y. S. Parker Gilbert Morgan Stanley Group 68 N.Y. Edward D. Herlihy Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz 55 N.Y. James R. Houghton Corning, Retired 66 N.Y. John F. McGillicuddy Manufacturers Hanover, Retired 71 N.Y. Douglas D. Mercer 66 N.Y. Thomas S. Murphy Capital Cities/ABC 77 N.Y. Peter G. Peterson The Blackstone Group 76 N.Y. Richard I. Purnell 84 N.Y. James D. Robinson III American Express, Retired 66 N.Y. Whitney Stevens 75 N.Y. Robert G. Stone Jr. Kirby Corp. 78 N.Y. Douglas A. Warner III JP Morgan Chase, Retired 54 N.Y. Sanford I. Weill Citigroup 70 Neb. Harold W. Andersen InfoUSA 79 Neb. Warren E. Buffett Berkshire Hathaway 72 Nev. William L. Searle GD Searle, Retired 75 Ohio William Boeschenstein Owens-Corning, Retired 77 Ohio William W. Boeschenstein n/a Ohio Edwin D. Dodd Owens-Illinois, Retired 83 Ohio E. Bradley Jones TRW, Retired 75 Ohio Patrick F. McCartan Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue 66 Okla. Robert W. Berry 78 Okla. William K. Warren Jr. 68 Okla. John H. Williams Williams Companies 84 Penn. Lewis W. Foy Bethlehem Steel Corp n/a Penn. Henry L. Hillman The Hillman Company 84 Penn. Michael H. Jordan CBS, Retired 66 Penn. Howard M. Love National Intergroup, Retired 72 Penn. Thomas H. O’Brien PNC Bank, Retired 65 Penn. Arnold D. Palmer Professional golfer, Retired 73 Penn. David M. Roderick USX 78 Penn. Thomas J. Usher U.S. Steel 50 R.I. Bradford R. Boss A. T. Cross, Retired 69 R.I. J. Terrence Murray Fleet Financial Group, Retired 63 S.C. Robert H. Chapman III Inman Mills 51 S.C. James W. Foley 91 S.C. Alester G. Furman III Alester G. Furman, Retired 84 S.C. Robert Goodyear 77 S.C. John B. Harris Jr. 81 S.C. Lou Holtz University of South Carolina 66 S.C. William W. Johnson Augusta National Golf Club Chairman 73 S.C. David S. Lewis Jr. McDonnell Douglas/General Dynamics 58 S.C. Roger Milliken Milliken & Co. 86 S.C. Robert P. Timmerman Graniteville Co. 82 S.C. Francis A. Townsend Jr. 63 S.C. Wilson C. Wearn Multimedia Inc., Retired 83 S.C. Joseph H. Williams 76 Tenn. W. Lipscomb Davis Jr. Davis Cabinet 69 Tenn. John C. Dobbs Fourjay 83 Tenn. David B. Ingram Ingram Entertainment 39 Tenn. John T. Lupton Arnold Palmer Golf n/a Tenn. J. Bransford Wallace Advocat 70 Tenn. Toby S. Wilt TSW Investment 58 Texas John R. Butler Jr. J.R. Butler and Co. 63 Texas James F. Chambers Jr. 89 Texas Peter J. Fluor Fluor 54 Texas John M. Griffith Jr. 66 Texas William R. Howell J. C. Penney, Retired n/a Texas James W. Keay 80 Texas Edward C. Kennard 83 Texas Ben F. Love Texas Commerce Bancshares, Retired 78 Texas Felix R. McKnight 92 Texas James M. Moroney Jr. Belo, Retired 81 Texas Boone Pickens Mesa Water 74 Texas Lee R. Raymond ExxonMobil 64 Texas Robert H. Stewart III Bank One 76 Texas Edward E. Whitacre Jr. SBC Communications 61 Texas J. Otis Winters Dynegy 69 Va. William C. Battle Ivy Foundation For Biomedical Research U. VA, Retired 70 Va. Howard W. Blauvelt Conoco, Retired n/a Va. Harry W. Easterly Jr. n/a Va. David R. Goode Norfolk Southern 61 Va. David P. Reynolds Reynolds Metal Company, Retired n/a Va. W. Thomas Rice Seaboard Coast Line Industries, Retired n/a Va. Robert H. Spilman Jr. Bassett Furniture n/a Vt. James G. Affleck American Cyanamid, Retired 79 Vt. Andrew C. Sigler Champion, Retired 70 Wash. Richard P. Cooley Bank of America’s Seafirst Bank, Retired 78 Wash. Bill Gates Microsoft Corp. 47 Wash. Charles M. Pigott Paccar, Retired 73 Wash. Mark C. Pigott PACCAR 49 Wis. Virgis W. Colbert Miller Brewing Co. 63 Wis. James E. Reinhart 48 Wyo. Richard E. Heckert DuPont Co, Retired n/a Wyo. John K. McKinley ChevronTexaco, Retired n/a Canada David M. Culver Alcan Aluminum Ltd 78 Canada Richard M. Thomson Nexen, Retired n/a England Ronald Hampel n/a England Gordon B.B. Jeffrey n/a England H. Colin Maclaine n/a England Wolfgang Reitzle Linde Ag n/a France Jean-Marie Tine n/a Ireland Ian W.L. Webb n/a S. Africa Ivor R. Jones n/a Scotland W. Ronald Alexander n/a Scotland Michael F. Bonallack Royal and Ancient Golf Club n/a Scotland J. Stewart Lawson n/a

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

