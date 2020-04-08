Michigan Democrat Says Chloroquine Saved Her Life, Thanks Trump

By Ken Gibson

Today in New York we have some reassurance – two days in a row the figures have leveled off. Central Park was in full swing yesterday, people were of course observing social distancing, some were wearing masks, some were not. It was a warm spring day, and the mood lifted considerably.

To add to the feeling, hard facts followed as chloroquine has been proving MOST EFFECTIVE.

The only people unhappy about that are left wing journalists and enemies of the United States. Which may be one and the same.

The results with chloroquine are very real. They are very encouraging, so much so that a Democrat is now on record thanking Trump for saying her life. That person is a a black woman in Michigan, a freshman lawmaker for her state, who got COVID 19; she remembered seeing Trump’s press conferences. So she insisted in getting chloroquine, which Trump advocates.

Instead of listening to the fools in her own party who are trying to scare people away from chloroquine, or listening to Rachel Madcow and foolish journalists who bash a known drug, or listening to the negative trolls who hide behind fake names on this site, she listened to common sense.

Karen Whitsett did not gamble with her life by listening to fools. She had heard Trump’s arguments and acted upon them.

Below I have cut and pasted from the article, written by Debra Heine. I did not find this in the NYT. Wolf Blitzer did not comment on this. CNN is not headlining it. You will find it on google, posted 6 April 2020 – but you might ask yourself why you are not being told this in the mainstream press. Here is the URL: https://amgreatness.com/2020/04/06/michigan-dem-says-hydroxychloroquine-saved-her-life-credits-trump-for-making-it-a-priority/

Michigan Dem Says Chloroquine Saved Her Life, Thanks Trump for ‘Making it a Priority’

Debra Heine April 6, 2020

A Democrat state representative from Detroit, Michigan, who has been battling the coronavirus for weeks, is crediting hydroxychloroquine for saving her life, the Detroit Free Press reported on Monday.

State Rep. Karen Whitset thanked President Trump —even as the corporate media continued to criticize him for touting an “unproven” drug—because she would not have asked for it unless he had brought it up.

Whitset and her husband have both suffered a range of symptoms—including swollen lymph nodes, and shortness of breath—since March 18, according to the Free Press.

She started taking taking hydroxychloroquine in combination with antibiotics on March 31.

Whitset told the news outlet that she started feeling relief in “less than two hours,” although she is still experiencing headaches.

Whitsett said she was familiar with “the wonders” of hydroxychloroquine from an earlier bout with Lyme disease, but does not believe she would have thought to ask for it, or her doctor would have prescribed it, had Trump not been touting it as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Trump, at his daily coronavirus briefings, has repeatedly touted the drug in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin, despite criticism from health professionals that it is unproven and potentially dangerous. There have also been complaints that Trump’s remarks have resulted in a shortage of the drug for those people who normally use it for its recommended purposes.

But the freshman lawmaker had only praise for Trump’s comments about the potential benefits of the drug.

“It has a lot to do with the president … bringing it up,” Whitsett said. “He is the only person who has the power to make it a priority.”

When asked if she thinks Trump may have saved her life, Whitsett said: “Yes, I do,” and “I do thank him for that.”

Whitsett said her husband works as an engineer at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and the couple believes he was exposed at work. He is still awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test, she said.

She’s also lost people close to her through COVID-19 — a fellow Detroit lawmaker and a member of the clergy, among others — and said the entire experience has been scary.

“This is a very uncertain time,” she said. “As a lawmaker, I want to be sure, but I’m not always sure.”

The governor of Michigan initially restricted the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat patients suffering with the coronavirus, but reversed course last week after the Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the drugs for COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, a major medical society also endorsed using hydroxychloroquine for seriously ill coronavirus patients.

The American Thoracic Society, which specializes in the treatment of respiratory diseases, issued the following guidelines for COVID-19 patients with pneumonia:

“To prescribe hydroxychloroquine (or chloroquine) to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia if all of the following apply: a) shared decision-making is possible, b) data can be collected for interim comparisons of patients who received hydroxychloroquine (or chloroquine) versus those who did not, c) the illness is sufficiently severe to warrant investigational therapy, and d) the drug is not in short supply,” the Thoracic Society said.

Availability of the life-saving drug was threatened last week, when India banned exports of all forms of hydroxychoroquine in order to preserve supplies for domestic use. Nearly half of the supply of the drug to the U.S. comes from India.

But the Asian nation reportedly agreed to make an exception for the United States after President Trump talked to Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

