In the Brave New Coronavirus World Order – Make It Look Like a Disaster; Make It Look Like Trump Is Failing

I was interested in the stories about tents being set up at Ground Zero for coronavirus patients, and accepted these overtly apocalyptic descriptions of chaos at New York hospitals, overwhelmed with dying patients. This was most sensationally trumpeted by a video and story produced by the New York Times, headlined: “An ‘Apocalyptic’ Coronavirus Surge at an N.Y.C. Hospital”

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/25/nyregion/nyc-coronavirus-hospitals.html

This was dramatically reported by one Colleen Smith, who claimed to be a whistleblowing doctor working at Elmhurst Hospital Center. She produced video of long lines of people – all in hoodies and looking away from the camera, allegedly waiting outside the hospital.

Ambulances were shown frantically unloading patients. A huge truck was described as a portable mortuary for all the bodies. Nurses were seen busily intubating patients.

Citizen reporters who went the next day found the waiting rooms absolutely deserted; the ambulances standing idle; no mortuary vans; the overflow tents completely empty:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRDsYG57qII

The most action that the redoubtable Dana Ashlie could find, in a tour of her local hospitals, was one boarded up with signs saying “Disaster Drill In Progress”.

Then Amazing Polly weighed in, with a blockbuster dig on Colleen Smith. Amazing Polly is on the fringes of the QAnon crowd, some of the Anons are very dubious of her, but if I were a bad guy, I would seriously not like to have Amazing Polly on my trail. She does very focused searches on people and uncovers the most interesting connections. You can watch her video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAnSkQojE_4

You can read some of what she says here:

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1246092401967497217.html

The main thing she discovers about Colleen Smith is that her specialty is medical “simulation” – that is, the staging of medical scenarios for training purposes. Dr Smith has participated in simulation exercises of this nature in the past.

Colleen Smith breathlessly reported that there were not enough ventilators, that people were dying. Yet she showed a line of unused, brand-new ventilators, sitting and waiting. Her “mortuary van” had no cooling unit. She showed a “corpse” in a body bag being dumped straight into an expensive coffin, quite a bizarre and incongruous sight.

Amazing Polly was right to be skeptical.

The next bombshell was a video showing that the desperately ill patient being intubated was actually quite clearly a dummy, with painted hair and a mechanical joint at the elbow:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtNH3OBBmL4

This whole video is a fake, commissioned and carried out by the New York Times and its pals. The patient being unloaded from an ambulance has a dummy hand.

Amazing Polly did a dig around the influencers who have been pushing this New York Times story and its narrative. She found that they were all former communications consultants for Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Nancy Pelosi.

The motivation is absolutely clear: make it look like there’s a disaster, and Trump is failing; trash the whole economy, to make it look as though Trump is failing; and spread as much panic and confusion as you possibly can, to make it look as though Trump is failing.

And people around here call ME a “fear-monger”.

So when you quote the New York Times to me, saying 5G health concerns are all a big Russian conspiracy, well, it’s just not funny any more.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared in front of the President that we are engaged in a “live exercise”.

I’m sure the New York Times will have all kinds of rationalizations as to why it was necessary to hold this disaster drill, to conscientize the masses. Dummies to fool the dummies.

One thing is really jarring me, however. Colleen Smith describes herself, not just as a specialist in medical simulations, but as a “simulationista”, no less. In other words, someone who makes fashion statements through staged medical emergencies.

This is all just a tad too obvious. It’s almost as though the New York Times is virtue signalling to its audience and media cohorts. And you can see how they pile in, to amplify the message that this is “apocalyptic” and it’s all Trump’s fault:

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/03/the-front-lines-of-the-covid-19-war-are-in-the-worlds-media-capital

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8169225/Inside-field-hospital-set-Central-Park-treat-coronavirus-patients-Mount-Sinai-West.html

Even Fox News gets in on the act, saying “the city’s health care system is overwhelmed and seems on the verge of collapse”:

https://www.foxnews.com/science/new-york-has-been-crushed-by-covid-19-will-other-us-cities-be-spared

For me, the fishiest part of the whole story is that line of people waiting outside Elmhurst hospital. Almost all of them are wearing hoodies. All of them face away from the camera, one turning his back as the camera approaches. There is just something about their demeanor that suggests rent-a-crowd, not a bunch of ill people waiting anxiously to get tested for a dread disease and trying not to cough.

I would love to see the registration forms that were filled in that day, and exactly which people presented themselves and where they came from. I’ll bet if you could trace them, they would have a story to tell as to how they were hired to stand in that queue.

In the meantime, Colleen Smith announced that she had contracted covid-19 and disappeared into seclusion, quite convenient. You can follow her Twitter feed here, you’ll see she’s a “foodie” as well as a “simulationista”:

https://twitter.com/Juniper949

Now, just as this “simulation” or media hoax was unfolding, I happened to be doing a little digging around the Harlem 5G testbed run by Columbia University. The southern boundary of this testbed was the suburb of Morningside, so I took a look for coronavirus cases at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital.

This story immediately popped up:

“At Mount Sinai Health System’s Morningside hospital in New York City, the number of coronavirus patients at the 500-bed facility doubled in two days this week, to 20 patients needing hospitalization, another 18 who were being observed for potential infection and more than 50 being tested in the emergency room in one day.”

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/20/hospitals-set-up-coronavirus-tents-seek-emergency-credit-and-100-billion-in-us-aid-as-they-face-onslaught-of-cases.html

However, if you look for statistics from other hospitals at this apocalyptic time, they are curiously absent. I tried really hard, but in particular I couldn’t find any patient details for the main Mount Sinai hospital, for which overflow tents were being constructed in Central Park.

Now, it’s clear that the media had one main agenda: to emphasize the “apocalyptic” nature of the surge in coronavirus cases, the desperation of watching people die because you don’t have ventilators. So they were out looking for cases, to push the narrative.

Yet, this one hospital in Morningside is the only one where they are actually able to produce figures, which are concerning, but far from apocalyptic.

So was all this hoopla also intended partly to distract attention from this one hospital on the other side of Central Park which DID have cases, as per the narrative? But which is located within a special 5G campus testbed and might therefore be revealing too much?

All I can tell you is: I was watching that exact area for signs of ill health following Columbia University’s 5G trial there. And this is the one hospital in the whole of New York that was reporting a serious load of cases during this “apocalypse”. For me, this is an interesting connection.

You can find an interactive map of every zip code and its coronavirus case load, here:

https://projects.propublica.org/graphics/covid-nyc

One of the hardest-hit areas is Queens, and a very quick look reveals that 5G was rolled out there in September last year:

https://www.theverge.com/2019/9/19/20873652/verizon-5g-new-york-city-manhattan-brooklyn-bronx-queens

The picture is developing.

One thing about Elmhurst, with its alleged high case load, is that it’s very close to La Guardia airport – airports are always bathed in intense microwave radiation from radar systems. You can never tell what’s really going on in any given area, without actually going there and measuring.

Bristol University has had a campus test bed since 2017, since then 13 students have committed suicide. This Columbia testbed extends over that whole campus, and if classes resume there, I would strongly predict suicides and illnesses at that university. Sorry to say it, but if this community is going to be used in human experimentation, then someone should keep an eye on the results, and it certainly won’t be Columbia University, openly at least.

So let’s just dwell on the New York Times and its fake news for a moment and an article written by one William Broad. Mr Broad first came to my attention with an article he wrote on the apparent microwave irradiation in recent years of U.S. embassy staff in Havana, Cuba. He quotes an official National Security Agency statement that confirms that a “foreign power” had built a weapon “designed to bathe a target’s living quarters in microwaves, causing numerous physical effects, including a damaged nervous system”:

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/01/science/sonic-attack-cuba-microwave.html

This is exactly the kind of thing Mr. Barrie Trower reported. He had debriefed Soviet-bloc dissidents who had been extensively irradiated and made ill in their homes. He also confirmed that the Brits did exactly the same thing to Catholic populations in Ulster during The Troubles.

I was absolutely amazed that the New York Times was admitting the reality of microwave warfare, and thought it was worth drawing William Broad’s attention to the singular revelations of Barrie Trower. So I wrote to Mr Broad, offering to provide him with a legal document I had drawn up providing evidence on the dangers of towers, which quoted Mr Trower extensively. Bill Broad wrote back to me in cheerful vein, saying he would be happy to look at this material, and so I sent it to him as an exclusive.

This included evidence that Barrie Trower gave in camera at the trial of a police officer accused of manslaughter, for hitting a passerby at a G20 protest in London, who died shortly afterward. The officer had been sitting in a radio van for two days filled with riot police, all equipped with Tetra radio equipment, radiating him at saturation levels in a closed vehicle that trapped all the signals. Tetra is pulsed at a frequency known to incite aggression and violence, as Mr Trower testified. The policeman was controversially found not guilty. While Mr Trower’s evidence was never mentioned in news reports, it may have helped convince the judge that the policeman’s judgement had been impaired.

An interesting story, yes? And an exclusive. I had sent Barrie Trower a hard copy of this document, and he had no objections to my retelling his story; so here was a genuine scoop, quite apart from the general microwave warfare expertise Mr Trower could have brought to the New York Times’s reporting.

I never heard another word from Bill Broad, after sending him my legal broadside, but while I was waiting, he suddenly popped up on my radar. I subscribe to alerts from Microwave News, absolutely the only platform that has covered this entire debate properly, an indispensable publication.

The editor, Dr Louis Slesin, was drawing attention to a story by William Broad about the National Toxicology Program’s findings about cancer and DNA damage in rats. William Broad had basically lied, and said that the NTP found “some” evidence of cancer, when in fact they had reported their most categorical level of finding, “CLEAR” evidence of cancer:

https://microwavenews.com/news-center/defending-indefensible

And I quickly learned from Microwave News that William Broad has been the main mainstream media denialist of any dangers from wireless technology for decades. The one person to whom I’d sent my legal document, was the very last journalist on earth who would ever have followed it up.

I had words with Bill Broad after this, one-way words, I never received a reply. Barrie Trower was given an intelligence estimate (not his own) as to the number of deaths worldwide that they expect from this technology: it’s two billion people. That’s one in three users, about 30% of the industry’s customers.

The Irish Doctors’ Environmental Association, which won a Nobel Prize in medicine, has estimated that electrosensitivity rates will rise to at least 30% in coming years, with cumulative problems from exposure. Already, we can safely say that 100% of American children are suffering permanent brain damage from this technology. One in three users eventually dying seems quite plausible.

When this death toll is quantified, William Broad of the New York Times will bear the greatest blame of any journalist living, for his consistent denial and insulting of anyone who raises or researches the issue of wireless technology and health. I have seriously vowed to make sure he stands trial as a journalist for his crimes against humanity and I told him this in no uncertain terms. So I can assure you that William Broad is familiar with Fred.

You may think you’re being clever quoting William Broad of the New York Times to me, and talking about asymmetrical warfare – you don’t know what you’re messing with, just how asymmetrical this war is, and just how bitterly it’s being fought.

Here’s another take from Microwave News on William Broad’s “blatantly deceptive” reporting:

https://microwavenews.com/news-center/fact-free-hit-5g-critic

Working our way towards the beginning of your comment – you say I confuse correlation with causation. Now, I make a living as a scientific editor, mainly dealing with statistical and econometric manuscripts for Japanese, Korean and Chinese academics. The reason I specifically chose statistical editing was that the whole wireless / health debate was turning into arguments about statistics, and lies told around statistics, and I needed to be completely on top of this game.

So: yes, I know the difference between correlation and causation. Most of my time is spent editing econometric texts that correlate shark attacks with ice cream consumption, controlling terribly carefully for the flavor of ice cream. Most of these papers are truly useless. I’m a mathematical modeller by training, so I always look to see if anyone has any real clue what’s going on, some sense of dynamic or interlinkage, or whether they’re just correlating everything with everything to see what happens.

So I have a model, an underlying dynamic I’m investigating, I don’t just correlate at random. I take a look where there’s a couple of hospitals in Kirkland, Seattle, that were Ground Zero for the initial U.S. outbreak, to see if there’s any 5G connection. Sure enough, the very first “inside the building” tests for 5G were held by a company located just a few blocks from both those hospitals.

Check.

I’m watching a particular area of Harlem for signs of illness, I told Frank Report about this well before the coronavirus epidemic struck. When “apocalyptic” illness is reported in New York city, I find that the only hospital that’s actually reporting significant figures is right in this Harlem testbed.

Check.

Yes, correlation doesn’t prove causation: but correlation does sure as hell prove correlation. Something seems to be going on. Shark attacks correlating with ice cream consumption: there’s an obvious connection, what we call a multicollinearity.

5G rollouts correlating with virus outbreaks: not so much. Therefore, these correlations are truly telling us something meaningful.

Right now, the U.K. government and others are frothing at the mouth about “conspiracy theorists” blaming 5G for this epidemic.

Towers are being set alight; it’s an outrage, it’s a threat to national security, this is key point infrastructure. Tower workers are being abused on their jobs. It’s all the fault of these terrible conspiracy theorists. There is absolutely no connection, it’s totally preposterous and utterly ridiculous, to suggest that radiation can cause a viral infection, they all chorus.

Now, I have provided absolutely starkly solid scientific evidence that full-blown viral infections CAN indeed be initiated purely by electromagnetic radiation.

Vlail Kaznacheyev was not a no one. He was probably the single most preeminent biologist in the Soviet Union in his day. The accounts say he did 15,000 experiments – he actually said 20,000, in one interview. This has all been published, it’s been on the record in the hard scientific literature for decades, it is fully part of the Russian scientific oeuvre. Yet it is top secret in the West.

So not only do I provide correlations. I provide proof of causation, which no one has done up until now, I’ve not heard anyone else mention Kaznacheyev’s name. But you can look him and his findings up for yourself. This is ancient news for those of us who research this field. Tuned electromagnetic radiation can induce viral infections of all kinds.

I have tried to research these attacks on towers in the UK, there’s hardly any information about them. I have been warning activists to be careful, that there would be agents provocateurs, that there would be dirty tricks and shills, and that we were going to be viciously attacked in the media and slandered.

One of the first such shills, an entirely odious creature called Sasha Stone, was fingered here on Frank Report before he made a sensationalist video on 5G as an “extinction event”. I’ve put out more than a few warnings about him.

Just think how useful these tower attacks are to the authorities. They can now crack down on the loonies, these tinfoil hat threats to society. I strongly suspect that these attacks may be provocations. I’ve never recommended that anyone try to take out a tower, it’s far too dangerous. I’ve briefed people how to tackle the operators at public meetings, this is actually what they hate the most.

I’ve met and talked to lots of tower workers, I have a special sympathy with them. Tower workers have the most dangerous job in America, for one thing.

Watch these two videos from tower workers, warning about the dangers of 5G, the second one has a great platform from which to speak:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uoYTFaiP8DY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zvCFGNcOPAI

These guys know what they’re doing. And they don’t like it. But especially in these times, you need a job – and while we’re all on lockdown, it seems that tower worker is one of the jobs that’s busy working overtime.

Next time you hear the statement from the Powers That Be, assuring the public that electromagnetic radiation cannot possibly cause a viral infection – you will know that this is a lie.

But in the Brave New Coronavirus World Order, if you quote scientific papers, especially Russian ones, that’s proof enough that you’re a dangerous crackpot conspiracy theorist.

