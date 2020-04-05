Is 5G the Vector of Coronavirus and a Stealth Electronic War on Civilian Populations?

By Fred

I’ll tell you what the conronavirus pandemic is: It’s a battlefield test of 5G, of full electronic warfare.

The flu outbreaks are the consequence of extreme millimetre wave irradiation of populations.

We’ve seen this before, and I’m going to go into it right now. I’ve personally logged two terrible outbreaks of lingering flu, that killed many people across several cities, and that coincided exactly with the rollout of major wireless networks, the first being the first cellular networks.

Dr. Arthur Firstenberg MD tracked outbreaks of lingering flu across cities in the USA as they rolled out cellular networks. He’s described how the Spanish flu first broke out at a US Navy wireless training camp.

In his book, he documents how diabetes basically arose as a disease with the electrification of America and the world; how the first bee “colony collapse disorder” was noted on the Isle of Wight in 1904; this being where Marconi built his first big radio station. How waves of depression and suicide accompanied the electrification of New York and other cities, “diseases of modernity”, along with cancer and diabetes.

This is Lt Col Tom Bearden, writing in 1991, spoke about the effects of electrosmog:

“In biological systems the presence and effects of the increasing jamming of our living energy flows will be evidenced by anomalous effects, often by very slow effects for which we do not recognize a causal connection. Long-range detrimental effects from this smog are occurring now, such as extremely slow jamming of our immune systems, leading to a rise in arthritic diseases, immuno-suppressive opportunistic infections, etc. Also, such diseases as influenzas will slowly seem to become harsher and harsher. Indeed, new strains will appear, and they will be much harsher and more resistant to medical treatment. Continually stimulated, the immune system slowly begins to improperly react in and upon the body, and so the auto-immune reactions increase slowly, year by year. Leukemia— cancer (control disorder) of the blood—is increasing, as are other cancers. The sperm count of young American males has already decreased by up to 50 percent.”

You wonder what radio frequency has to do with viruses?

Within the world of electromagnetic warfare, one name is still spoken of in hushed tones, true awe.

This is Vlail Kaznacheyev, the late doyen of Akademgorodok, the elite academic city in Siberia that fostered many of the Soviet Union’s greatest scientific advances, not the least in biological experimentation.

You either know about Akademgorodok or you don’t – it was a kind of free-thought bubble in the middle of total Communist totalitarianism, where avant-garde Western movies were shown, international string quartets performed, and top foreign scientists were entertained and had their brains picked.

Kaznacheyev actually instituted the civilian branch of the biological academy there, according to his CV. Soviet science was militarized from top to bottom.

In his later years, he was involved in a big international campaign to deweaponize wireless technology and ban “psychotronic” weapons, he said they could cause “the destruction of the planet, the death of humanity”:

http://tiny.cc/vyfimz

Nonetheless: in at least 15,000 meticulous experiments, Vlail Kaznacheyev documented how cell cultures infected with various diseases, including many types of viral infections, were able to transmit these diseases and induce them in neighboring cultures, purely by electromagnetic radiation. The frequencies emitted by the cells were in the near ultraviolet region.

If the cultures were separated by glass, no effect was seen – glass was able to block these photons. However, quartz windows allowed the radiation to pass through, although these cultures were otherwise completely physically separated from one another. And viral infections were routinely seen to be induced in neighboring cultures.

In particular, as cells died, they emitted what Kaznacheyev described as “death photons” which induced resonances in neighboring cells, which themselves then became infected and died.

These purely electromagnetically induced cultures are also able to go on and infect other cell cultures. In every respect, they act as though they’ve been invaded by a virus, producing more viruses of their own; but the trigger is just radiation.

Experiments showed this could also be achieved with highly tuned infrared radiation, through harmonic effects. This is getting very close to the millimetre waves of 5G.

All of this is in perfect accord with the theory of biophotons, developed especially by the German researcher Fritz-Albert Popp from the 1970s to the present day.

Using a unique photomultiplier – he says it just gets better the longer he uses it – Popp showed without question that DNA emits and absorbs highly tuned light in the near ultraviolet. This has since been confirmed and extended in thousands of papers from Russia, China and Japan. The last world biophoton congress was held in Beijing in 2009. American researchers routinely photograph biophoton emissions from plants, using sensitive cameras in ultra-dark settings.

If you want to see a really spectacular demonstration of “biofluorescence”, take a look at the images of radiation from plant photosynthesis around the world captured by NASA’s GOME satellite:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XilneV3cJI

The last I heard of Popp, he was developing an infallible test of produce freshness through the level of biophoton emissions. None of this seems to penetrate the general Western scientific consciousness. It’s “fringe” research.

The late Dr Martin Blank of Columbia U showed that DNA is a fractal antenna, emitting and absorbing electromagnetic radiation. All that “junk” DNA with its “meaningless” repeated sequences is actually a highly tuned, highly sophisticated optical laser system. It uses the quantum effect of stimulated emission, exactly like a laser, to amplify single photons to create tuned cascades that are able to influence the entire cellular network in real time, and then radiate out into the environment:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21457072

This is how rats in a laboratory are able to sense and get highly distressed when their compatriots are being “harvested” – the groups marked for life or death always have to be kept very far apart.

Incidentally, Dr Martin Blank led a major appeal by 250 top scientists to the United Nations and WHO, giving particular evidence of severe genetic damage from wireless technology, and insisting that WHO acknowledge and amplify the precautionary warning given in 2011 by its own top cancer doctors, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, against all forms of radiofrequency exposure.

This appeal was made in 2015. Martin Blank died in 2018 without even receiving an acknowledgement of receipt from the UN or WHO, beyond the signatures obtained by their courier service at the reception desks in New York and Geneva. I checked this.

https://www.emfscientist.org/index.php/emf-scientist-appeal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My5leLBbNqI

Because Western science labels most of this fractal DNA as “junk”, it can interfere with it, insert foreign genes, and cut and splice gene sequences, without regard to how this will affect the overall crystal structure. This “science” is all overtly based on ignorance: we don’t know what this DNA does, so therefore we can mess around with it at will. An insane logic.

If orthodox science were merely to acknowledge the existence of biophotons emitted by DNA, that is the immediate end of your entire Genetically Modified Organisms [GMO] industry.

This is one main reason why it’s all ignored, despite having been in the hard literature for nearly a century now.

Kaznacheyev was largely building on the work of A. G. Gurwitsch, a pioneering researcher in the 1920s who first discovered this weak ultraviolet radiation. He noted that it was prominent during cell division, so he he called it “mitochondrial rays”.

Gurwitsch also noted health problems with microwave radiation – in fact, Hertz’s original electromagnetic radiation experiments in the 19th century were in the microwave range, because of the centimetre lengths of the sparks, and health issues were noted even then. So we have well over a century of evidence that this radiation affects the body. This is the other reason why biophotons are never mentioned in orthodox science, although “radiation-induced bystander effects” or RIBEs in cells have been confirmed by researchers such as Carmel Mothersill:

http://www.ncf-net.org/library/MothersillInterMammalBystanderEffect.pdf

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2855954/

Getting back to Kaznacheyev: what is beyond doubt is that his experiments were all co-opted and weaponized to the very full by the KGB. I’ve already talked about the vast amount of human experimentation the Soviets did in pulsed microwave irradiation of political and psychiatric inmates. This effort was their real Manhattan Project.

If you measure the exact frequencies and characteristics of these “death photons”, you can infold them in ordinary radio waves and transmit them wirelessly. You can also use these pulsed modulations to affect brainwaves and other biological functions.

But please note for now, first and foremost: scientists tell you that viruses “hijack” the reproductive capacity of cells, the machinery that DNA uses to replicate itself, to manufacture more virus material.

What’s actually happening is this: radiation or toxins pathologically affect the cell, which tries to detox by releasing what we call viruses.

These can be pathogenic in themselves, like any toxic waste, but they’re basically a cleansing of the cell. If the detox fails, and a cell dies, it emits death photons that trigger the further production of these pathogens in neighboring cells, and a deadly cascade can be initiated.

The real vector is the radiation; once you know that, you can start shielding yourself, not so much with goggles and gloves, but with glass and tinfoil. Just put these coronavirus patients in radiation-proof tents for one night to sleep, and I’ll bet you they improve.

What do you do, if the pathological signal is infolded in powerful radio waves that penetrate into your home, that blanket your entire environment? What do you do, if the pathological signals are infolded in the microwave radiation from the mobile phone you hold to your head? If your landscape is covered with 5G towers radiating you at these carefully designed frequencies from every other lamp post?

Take a look at one of the truly vast old Soviet Woodpecker transmitters, which caused a colossal racket on the shortwaves from 1976. I well remember hearing this din all over the dial, there were huge protests against this Soviet radio interference. Those were biologically active frequencies they were using, around 10 Hz was the dominant frequency. The researcher Tom Bearden has described various outbreaks of disease that happened right across the USA within a very short time, which he attributes to the Woodpecker.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0l_4fzJv_i0

Look at the weird spread of the coronavirus across the world, and it just doesn’t make sense, unless there’s some other vector involved. Overlay the maps showing the distribution of 5G and microwave infrastructure generally, and the light goes on.

Remember: this can all be turned off at the flick of a switch, this whole nightmare, if I and many other researchers are correct and this is primarily electromagnetic warfare on civilian populations. Yes, there are pathogens, which themselves may be affected by the radiation and may mutate; but the radiation alone will force cells to defend themselves and start releasing toxins, initiating the whole epidemic.

The military scientists have many other pathogens lying dormant in the environment, waiting to be triggered by microwaves, showing this synergy between toxins and radiation.

I have this direct from Mr Barrie Trower.

Does the idea of “death photons” being weaponized by the KGB give you a chill? Then you’ll know why Kaznacheyev is spoken of in hushed tones.

His work has largely been inherited by Drs Alexey Dmitriev and Alexander Trofimov. You can read a fascinating interview with Trofimov here:

http://www.altaibooks.com/trofimov.pdf

This gives you a small flavor of what research is done, and what conversations are held, in Akademgorodok.

It’s a long story, but: for decades now, not only has it been known and fully documented in the hard scientific literature, in thousands of experiments, that “viral infections” can be transmitted by radiation; but this knowledge has also been extensively weaponized.

These are facts from the stealth war.

Welcome to our invisible world.

