Every Action and Reaction to COVID-19 Is Based on Totally Flawed Data Because We Are Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically COVID-19

In the interest of truth, Frank Report presents alternative views to the mainstream narrative of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is entirely appropriate to examine the ideas of those who disagree with the mainstream narrative because the public, around the world, is being asked/ordered to make enormous changes to their lives for an indeterminate period of time.

This examining of alternative views is important because of the gigantic cost in freedom and economy we are asked/ordered to endure because of the emergence of a strange and sudden disease that seems to have come out of China and is now unleashed upon the world.

In the perhaps unlikely event that the people are being lied to and manipulated deliberately in a conspiratorial way, or the perhaps slightly more plausible concept that the mainstream media, governments and mainstream scientific community, all acting as reinforcing agents for one another, have innocently gotten the underlying facts or causes of the pandemic wrong, [even in part] or the perhaps slightly more likely possibility that China and/or other anti-freedom mongers set this upon the world as an act of war, I think it is important that we carefully examine different, non-mainstream views.

We may debunk them also. Something this important should not go without questioning the official narrative, even if it turns out to be true that the official narrative is right and consequently millions of lives are saved.

Apropos of this, Frank Report is by no means advocating civil disobedience. Just the opposite, at the present time, it is imperative to follow the current recommendations of government officials and practice proper social distancing, and we urge all to accept the mainstream position that COVID 19 is a very real threat to the public and is highly contagious.

That said, here is a comment from a reader which segues into an article by someone who claims to be in the health field who opines that the testing for COVID 19 is so highly flawed that it is possible that we have no way of actually understanding the magnitude of the infection rate.

Please do not construe the publication of ideas and views that run contrary to the mainstream as Frank Report’s endorsement of these views, or an advocacy to ignore the recommendations/orders of the governments around the world meant to protect the public.

By A Skeptic in the Health Care Field

The coronavirus pandemic is a giant cover for the manipulated, overvalued economy that had to come down sooner or later and a long term distraction with inflated infection and death statistics for its after effects, and the plan that needs to be implemented after the fact.

No better way to diminish people’s critical thinking skills by inducing fear in them. No better way to stop global protests against the global elite. No better way to implement martial law without a police state, that is until people start to get restless.

It’s just another stepping stone by the global elite who control the small amount of corporations that own all of the mass media (via subsidiaries also) to implement their New World Order plan by buying the entire world with the monopoly money they print.

“The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.” – Malcom X.

Manufactured Pandemic:

Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically for COVID-19

The following is from a medical forum. The writer, who is a widely respected professional scientist in the US, prefers to stay anonymous, because presenting any narrative different than the official one can cause you a lot of stress in the toxic environment caused by the scam which surrounds COVID-19 these days. – Julian Rose

I work in the healthcare field. Here’s the problem, we are testing people for any strain of a Coronavirus. Not specifically for COVID-19.

There are no reliable tests for a specific COVID-19 virus. There are no reliable agencies or media outlets for reporting numbers of actual COVID-19 virus cases. This needs to be addressed first and foremost. Every action and reaction to COVID-19 is based on totally flawed data and we simply cannot make accurate assessments.

This is why you’re hearing that most people with COVID-19 are showing nothing more than cold/flu like symptoms. That’s because most Coronavirus strains are nothing more than cold/flu like symptoms. The few actual novel Coronavirus cases do have some worse respiratory responses, but still have a very promising recovery rate, especially for those without prior issues.

The ‘gold standard’ in testing for COVID-19 is laboratory isolated/purified coronavirus particles free from any contaminants and particles that look like viruses but are not, that have been proven to be the cause of the syndrome known as COVID-19 and obtained by using proper viral isolation methods and controls (not the PCR [Polymerase chain reaction Medical test] that is currently being used or Serology /antibody tests which do not detect virus as such).

PCR basically takes a sample of your cells and amplifies any DNA to look for ‘viral sequences’, i.e. bits of non-human DNA that seem to match parts of a known viral genome.

The problem is the test is known not to work.

It uses ‘amplification’ which means taking a very very tiny amount of DNA and growing it exponentially until it can be analyzed. Obviously any minute contaminations in the sample will also be amplified leading to potentially gross errors of discovery.

Additionally, it’s only looking for partial viral sequences, not whole genomes, so identifying a single pathogen is next to impossible even if you ignore the other issues.

The New Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Sounds Menacing and Is

The Mickey Mouse test kits being sent out to hospitals, at best, tell analysts you have some viral DNA in your cells. Which most of us do, most of the time. It may tell you the viral sequence is related to a specific type of virus – say the huge family of coronavirus. But that’s all. The idea these kits can isolate a specific virus like COVID-19 is nonsense.

And that’s not even getting into the other issue – viral load.

If you remember the PCR works by amplifying minute amounts of DNA. It therefore is useless at telling you how much virus you may have.

And that’s the only question that really matters when it comes to diagnosing illness. Everyone will have a few virus kicking round in their system at any time, and most will not cause illness because their quantities are too small. For a virus to sicken you you need a lot of it, a massive amount of it. But PCR does not test viral load and therefore can’t determine if it is present in sufficient quantities to sicken you.

If you feel sick and get a PCR test any random virus DNA might be identified even if they aren’t at all involved in your sickness which leads to false diagnosis.

And coronavirus are incredibly common. A large percentage of the world human population will have covi DNA in them in small quantities even if they are perfectly well or sick with some other pathogen.

Do you see where this is going yet? If you want to create a totally false panic about a totally false pandemic – pick a coronavirus.

They are incredibly common and there’s tons of them. A very high percentage of people who have become sick by other means (flu, bacterial pneumonia, anything) will have a positive PCR test for covi even if you’re doing them properly and ruling out contamination, simply because covis are so common.

There are hundreds of thousands of flu and pneumonia victims in hospitals throughout the world at any one time.

All you need to do is select the sickest of these in a single location – say Wuhan – administer PCR tests to them and claim anyone showing viral sequences similar to a coronavirus (which will inevitably be quite a few) is suffering from a ‘new’ disease.

Since you already selected the sickest flu cases a fairly high proportion of your sample will go on to die.

You can then say this ‘new’ virus has a CFR [Case Fatality Rate] higher than the flu and use this to infuse more concern and do more tests which will of course produce more ‘cases’, which expands the testing, which produces yet more ‘cases’ and so on and so on.

Before long you have your ‘pandemic’, and all you have done is use a simple test kit trick to convert the worst flu and pneumonia cases into something new that doesn’t actually exist.

Now just run the same scam in other countries. Making sure to keep the fear message running high so that people will feel panicky and less able to think critically.

Your only problem is going to be that – due to the fact there is no actual new deadly pathogen but just regular sick people, you are mislabeling your case numbers, and especially your deaths, are going to be way too low for a real new deadly virus pandemic.

But you can stop people pointing this out in several ways.

1. You can claim this is just the beginning and more deaths are imminent. Use this as an excuse to quarantine everyone and then claim the quarantine prevented the expected millions of dead.

2. You can tell people that ‘minimizing’ the dangers is irresponsible and bully them into not talking about numbers.

3. You can talk crap about made up numbers hoping to blind people with pseudoscience.

4. You can start testing well people (who, of course, will also likely have shreds of coronavirus DNA in them) and thus inflate your ‘case figures’ with ‘asymptomatic carriers’ (you will of course have to spin that to sound deadly even though any virologist knows the more symptom-less cases you have the less deadly is your pathogen.

Take these 4 simple steps and you can have your own entirely manufactured pandemic up and running in weeks.

They can not “confirm” something for which there is no accurate test.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright © Julian Rose, Global Research, 2020

