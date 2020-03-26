Allison Mack Deserves a Second Chance

March 26, 2020

By Balls of Fire

I’d like to see Allison Mack using her arrest as a turnaround point in her life.

See her living a happy life without her Vanguard. She is only in her 30’s, so if she turns her life around perhaps she could actually get cast in an acting roll and have a new career in her 40’s and so on.

Why not?

Allison Mack had numerous court appearances prior to her pleading guilty of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy,. Her plea deal spared her standing trial on far more serious charges of sex trafficking.

People screw up all the time for love. They do stupid and uncomfortable things. I don’t fault her for who she falls in love with and whose girlfriend and lover she wants to be, even though it was Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack was in love with a wonderful guy, her slave master Keith Alan Raniere.

For love, people quit jobs, move across the country, even overseas, go vegan when they hate it, hang out with people who give them the creeps because their “soul mate” is best friends with them, ignore their own friends, and some really go to the extreme and go all out and get mixed up in a cult like DOS.

Does she deserve a second chance? Yes.

I don’t believe in kicking a person when they are down, shaming people away from their careers, putting a permanent label on someone just because they did ignorant things in college or ranted embarrassing stuff on Instagram 10 years ago.

Likewise, should Allison be judged in her 40’s for what she did in her 30’s? No. Not if she does the best she can do to apologize and bend over backwards to make things right for her victims…ah…slaves.

Allison Mack retrieves a package from her parent’s home in Los Alamitos California where she currently resides under home detention.

And of course she will need to fall in love with someone better. Not a person who, when you get right down to it, is just an overblown KNOW-IT-ALL…!

He did know all, see all, divine all, understood all and Allison felt blessed to have him as her mentor, guru, guide, philosopher, ethicist and lover.

She would do well, down the road, to at least try to put her acting career back on track, even if it is BEHIND the scenes — which is still a good place for her talent.

Allison leaves court appearing not very happy.  She finally told the judge that she was misled by Keith Raniere and apologized. Had she not been arrested she would have likely continued on her reckless path with Raniere.

She will need to run far and wide from all pyramid jobs (schemes) and stick to what she is actually good at…which is NOT being a slave master!

Allison will figure it out….I really hope so.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • In other News

    PRESIDENT TRUMP MOVES AGAINST DRUG TRAFFICKING!

    U.S. indicts Venezuelan President Maduro on drug trafficking charges

    WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced sweeping indictments Thursday of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and some of his associates on federal drug-trafficking and related charges, in a major escalation of the U.S.-led campaign to topple Maduro and his socialist government.

    The indictments, described by Atty. Gen. William Barr at a news conference in Washington, allege that Maduro and members of his inner circle conspired with rebels from neighboring Colombia to create a vast and lucrative criminal enterprise in Venezuela “flooding” the United States with cocaine and generating billions in illicit dollars. Maduro and his allies pocketed profits,

    https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2020-03-26/justice-department-indict-venezuela-president-nicolas-maduro-on-federal-drug-trafficking-charges

    MESSAGE TO ALL LIBERAL SCHMUCKS AND SCUMBAGS: YOUR TIME IS UP

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

Loading cart ...
%d bloggers like this: