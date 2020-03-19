Former Boyfriend of Sara Bronfman Talks About Intimacy Thwarted by the Vanguard

I published some of this material in the past but it warrants another look now that the Nxivm gang is largely broken up and Sara Bronfman is now the subject of a massive civil lawsuit with some 80 plaintiffs.

Sara is wed to Basit Igtet and was last seen in Portugal after leaving, in turn, the USA, the UK and France.

Sara married Basit in 2013. She was pregnant at the time of their wedding. They now have two daughters.

Prior to her fairly whirlwind courtship with Basit, Sara had a longstanding but covert relationship with Lama Tenzin Dhonden, the American emissary of the Dalai Lama.

Lama Tenzin was supposedly a Buddhist monk who, according to the vows he took, was precluded from having sex with women.

Sara was one of the few members of Keith’s female circle that was free to date other men. Normally, once Keith offered his miracle sperm to a woman, she was to be his forever.

While there is no doubt that Keith and Sara communed on the highest level, consummating with the noble gift of his sperm, for some inexplicable reason the Vanguard permitted her to be with other men.

Inscrutable are the ways of the glorious Vanguard.

Over the years, Sara dated Edgar Boone, the pioneer of all things Mexican in Nxivm; Emiliano Salinas, the son of the former Mexican president Carlos Salinas; and reportedly several others in the Nxivm cult.

In 2008, she began wooing the Lama Tenzin in order to get the Dalai Lama to come to Albany and publicly endorse her master.

The two of them – the monk and the heiress – soon struck up a warm relationship and, encouraged by Raniere, Sara bedded the lover Lama. It was a well-kept secret until one day in Los Angeles, Sara and the Lama were guests at the house of a friend.

A neighbor dropped in unexpectedly and caught Sara and Lover Lama nude in the backyard hot tub canoodling and in a hot necking embrace. The nosy neighbor could not keep her trap shut – and told everybody, including her neighbor and friends of Sara.

It became a bit of a scandal that the Dalai Lama’s top emissary in the USA was a fraud. The reaction among the Raniere harem, however, was far less judgmental. They were used to their spiritual master having sexual relationships with women, thinking it was a deeply spiritual experience.

Sara was seen as doing the noble work of her Vanguard by sleeping with the Lama. It all worked out pretty good too in the end. Lover Lama was able to get the Dalai Lama to make an appearance in Albany [after several hitches which we will discuss in another post] and allowed Sara and her sister, Clare Bronfman, to sit on stage with him. At the end of the Dalai Lama’s speech, he invited the Vanguard on stage and gave him a white sash.

After the Dalai Lama’s appearance, the Lama Tenzin and Sara continued in their largely clandestine relationship for several years, the Lama even moving to Albany and living with Sara for a time. But evidently loved cooled and the Lama left the embraces of Sara to take up other works, other endeavors and, quite possibly, other lady friends.

In any event, let us go back before Lama Tenzin and her husband, Basit Igtet, to the days when Sara was free to date despite being a sexual slave, in effect, to her Vanguard.

This was written by someone using the moniker Saline 22.

By Saline 22

I went on a few dates with Sara Bronfman a few years back. She is charming and pretty. The dates were fun. I liked her but she kept talking about the guy she worked for. It was Keith Raniere of course. At first, I just thought it was her boss. But she talked about him so much that it got kinda gross. She called him ‘The Vanguard’ here and there and I asked what that meant and she said it was just the thing they called him. I, of course, learned all about Raniere later. But at the time, I just thought he was her boss or something. In one conversation, she said he was her ‘spiritual guide’. At that point, alarm bells started going off.

About the same time, we had begun the first stages of intimacy and it looked like things were going to go all the way. I don’t know how to put this delicately but we were just about to get there when she stopped me. She said something I will never forget. ‘I can’t do this unless you understand that I belong to Keith. You have to share me with him’. That was the end. I put on my clothes and left. I have only seen her a couple of times since in passing but we never went out again. After that, I started asking questions and found out all about Raniere and Nxivm. That was maybe the weirdest experience of my life. I’m not ‘scarred’ or anything like that but I will never look at dating the same way again. She seemed really normal and somebody I could start a relationship with. So the revelation was a total shock.

I think Saline 22’s story has the ring of truth. I find it especially interesting that Sara was willing to bed Saline but she made it clear that her first man would always be Vanguard. Saline not desiring a cuck relationship with Sara promptly got dressed and left.

This shows that there are people with good instincts. They got the red alarm right off the bat, like everyone probably did and they chose to leave.

For the men such as Saline, all he really lost was a kooky promiscuous heiress. But the women who did not give up all for their Vanguard lost the following.

Sara Bronfman-Igtet said that no matter what other man might come into her life, this man [above] was first.

