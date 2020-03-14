Was Pam Cafritz’s $8 Million Legacy to Raniere Really His Own Stolen/Laundered Money?

Pam Cafritz reportedly left Keith Raniere some $8 million in her will.
She died in November 2016 after a long bout with cancer and after being dropped on the ground by Raniere, Adrian ‘Fluffy’ Fernandez, Mariana Fernandez, Esther Chiappone Carlson, Jim Del Negro, and Dr. Brandon Porter, the man who had checked her out of the hospital and was helping to carry her home to die.
After Pam, the longtime pimp woman of Raniere, expired – or just before she died – they put in her a bathtub and sent Jim and Esther to the store to get bags of ice.
They filled the bathtub with ice and let Pam lay there for some time as Keith supposedly made arrangements to have her body frozen in a cryogenic tomb, awaiting the day when, through his wonderful inventions, he would bring her back to life.
For weeks, Keith and his close minions kept it a secret that Pam had died, quite possibly because he needed time to arrange all her financial affairs as if she were still alive.
He [and Clare Bronfman] were later charged with using her credit card after she died to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
We were told by one insider that Keith was the sole legatee in Pam’s will – and that the sum she left him was $8 million.
It was believed that the $8 million was money that had been given to Pam from her well-to-do family. She is the daughter of the late William and Buffy Cafritz of Washington DC. William was a successful land developer and Buffy was known as one of DC’s leading socialites. Pam also had a brother.
While the Cafritz family was quite wealthy, another source close to Pam recently told Frank Report that the $8 million was not money that she had received from her family.
Since this may be of interest to the Department of Justice, I think we should hear out my source, who I know and can confirm was a friend of Pam and Keith’s at one time.
“No way Pam had gotten $8 million from her family. That was money Keith laundered over the years and put in her name at Key Bank in Clifton Park. While Pam came from a well-to-do family, they were disinclined to give her anything because of her relationship with Keith. They knew she would just give it to Keith and her family disapproved of her being in the cult and they hated what Keith did to her.
“Pam pretty much distanced herself from her family and they never gave her any lump sum of money.
“For years, they gave Pam an allowance. It was $20,000 per month for a long time. Then it went up. They did not want her to starve or live poorly but no way were they going to give her any big sum of cash. They knew it would go to Keith. For years, the mother was brokenhearted. She planned for Pam to stay in DC and be part of the family business, their dynasty. Pam was engaged to marry a nice guy from DC – and then she went on a skiing trip in Colorado which is where she met Keith and he seduced her that weekend and she came back to live with him in Albany.
“Soon enough, the family realized what was going on. They read the Forbes article. They tried to get her to come home but no way was she leaving Raniere. So they put her on an allowance which she always placed at Keith’s disposal. She and him lived off that money at various times when he was comparatively poor. But Pam never accumulated $8 million and I think your readers should know that. It is nonsense that he inherited that money from Pam.
“I believe Keith, through his Mexican money-laundering operation, put the money into Pam’s account over the years. Pam never had any savings. She and Keith spent her allowance as they went. Her allowance did go up when she got cancer. They were giving her more per month to pay for her cancer care. I think she got about $40,000 per month for about a year before she died.
“When Mr. Cafritz died, Pam did not get inheritance; her mother did. They were not going to give it to Keith. So I don’t know how in hell Pam had $8 million. I think it was the bulk cash smuggling they had done for years from Mexico. Some went to Nancy to hold onto in cash – and the rest was put into Pam’s account. You know Keith never put anything in his name. Of all the women, he trusted Pam the most, more than Nancy. He had the most control over Pam. She would do whatever he wanted.
“She would get him women – and unlike some of the others in the harem who were jealous, Pam was never jealous. She loved to watch him have sex with other women and join in too. For years Pam lived with Mariana and groomed her to be part of their threesome. They would sleep in the same bed and have sex with Keith together all the time. Pam would have no qualms about taking the money for Keith and putting it in her account. The government should ask Nancy about that. She might know that the $8 million was not Pam’s money but Keith did not tell Nancy everything either.
“I think the $8 million, or most of it was probably laundered from Mexico over the years, which Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman, Emiliano Salinas, Alex Betancourt, Edgar Boone, Clare Bronfman, and others brought to Keith.
“Alex and Emi had their own offshore accounts in Europe and I believe they secreted money for Keith as well. I doubt he has access to that money now. I do know Keith has full access to Pam’s estate money and he has a trustee handling the money for him. That is how he is paying his commissary and legal expenses for his appeal. He is draining the money pretty quick too.
“Clare is not presently paying his legal bills mostly because she can’t. Her money is tied up now. Keith is paying his own expenses with his own money, which he claims he inherited from Pam. He is slick alright. As long as the Bronfman money held out to pay his lawyers, he used that. Then he started using his $8 million stash. But don’t feel bad, Keith still has millions left.”
He lived a long life of 89 years. It’s a shame Raniere got his claws into one of his daughters and likely shortened her life.
“…Potomac, Maryland.”
Small world. I live right around there.
Here is William Cafritz’s grave stone.
https://images.findagrave.com/photos/2016/77/159693033_1458340176.jpg
He is buried in Potomac, Maryland.
His wife and children are listed on the stone as survivors.
It appears Buffy is still alive.
Wife –Buffy
Children —
Pamela
Sandy
Helen
Courtney
Elizabeth
Stephanie
According to findagrave Buffy Cafritz might still be alive.
There is no obituary for Buffy Cafritz listed on the internet.
Presumably all of Pamela’s siblings are still alive.
So it seems Raniere, Clare Bronfman and NXIVM stole the rightful inheritance away from Buffy and her still living children.
Raniere, Clare Bronfma, and NXIVM only [willingly] stole money from Pam, not Buffy and all of her still living children.
And Pam Cafritz’s estate should go back to her heirs.
Her mother and siblings.
I just don’t understand how Raniere would be able to continue to use that money when he’s suspected of being involved in Pam’s death.
Pam willed the money to him, granted — I know that much is true — but that only further proves motive and even method — made clear if one reads the outrageous document itself.
I was stunned when I read Pam’s will, myself. It’s insane — like a cryogenic death contract with Keith — she even wills her ovaries to him! It’s got Premeditated, cold frozen, bloody murder written all over it!
Frank, why don’t you post Pam’s will and let your readers see for themselves?
I feel strongly a murder investigation into Pam Caffritz death is warranted and were her parents alive they would have insisted upon one.
And, btw, where in the hell is her corpse?! Fuck. Doesn’t anyone get these people are mega insane —sneaking Pam half-dead outta St. Peter’s and icing her up in a tub?!
HELLO anyone from the NYS Medical Board: Ex-Dr. Brandon Porter was there.
…Anyone check for Pam’s remains under that crashed jacuzzi?
==Pam was engaged to marry a nice guy from DC – and then she went on a skiing trip in Colorado which is where she met Keith and he seduced her that weekend and she came back to live with him in Albany.==
This is hard to believe. In one weekend, chubby schlubby Keith got his hooks into Pam and changed the direction of her life?!
It is like a perverted version of Neil Simon’s The Heartbreak Kid
NiceGuy was going to marry Pam? LOL
Great insider report. Seeing some confirmation of the details of how Cafritz interacted with the other woman, and played the role of procurer and cuckquean, is almost the most interesting part.
Having some familiarity with wealth management, the first question I’d ask is if Cafritz got money, or capital, from her grandparents (as the Bronfman sisters apparently did from theirs, in addition to their patrimony). If her parents were giving her an allowance, that probably rules out any significant amount of such a generation-skipping inheritance; though it’s still possible that was just to augment the income from some smaller inheritance she already had, the capital of which could be a million dollars or more.
The next thing to look at is that income stream – $240,000 per year over something like 30 years she was with Raniere, is between $7 and $8 million total, not taking into account whatever was spent, of course, but also not of a significant amount having possibly been invested and grown in value with the stock markets (just $120,000 invested in 1990 could have grown to close to $2 million today). It seems she was living a $2,000 to $4,000 a month condo lifestyle like the rest of them, so that leaves a lot of cash flow to be accounted for.
While Cafritz might have been pouring her income beyond living expenses into NXIVM, and Raniere’s lifestyle, it would make no particular sense for NXIVM and Raniere to then be giving her laundered money – she might as well just sit on her own, clean, money, invest what she wasn’t spending and let it grow. It’s possible that there was some sort of subterfuge going on – and so the exact origins of money in Cafritz’ estate should be investigated – but the source for this article may have made mistaken assumptions about the nature of her wealth, not fully understanding how such things work.
Seeing how Raniere burned through anyone’s money he could get his hands on, like Barbara Bouchey’s, there must be an interesting story behind how Cafritz ended up with anything at all. Given that the money is not safely overseas where, say, Raniere could have fled to live off of it in Switzerland (which rarely expedites people to the US), Dubai (a cushy place for expats, with no extradition treaty at all) or even Venezuela (convenient to Mexico), whatever was done probably does not actually involve some sort of cunning criminal strategy.
The $8 million could also be a combination of her handout from her parents/grandparents AND laundered money, it doesn’t have to be one or the other.
You’re right that’s one of the possibilities.
There could have years that all of Cafritz’ discretionary income went to NXIVM and Raniere, and others that they had more money they wanted to stash than she had income. Which suggests another interesting possibility, since her estate ended up with about as much money as her parents had given her, that she gave money to NXIVM in some years that was repaid in others – it could be that that because of her key long-term position, she was one person with money that Raniere couldn’t just rip off.
Whatever the case, it seems likely that there is more complexity to it than the sketchy information we have can explain.
How could Raniere have access to money when he signed a sworn document that he is broke, shortly after being arrested?
You’re damn right it’s worth looking into. There’s no reason VanGrifter should be getting a stipend with no alleged assets. The government can easily find out where the $8 million came from. If it didn’t come from anywhere that is traceable, well, then you have your answer.