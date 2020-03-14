Was Pam Cafritz’s $8 Million Legacy to Raniere Really His Own Stolen/Laundered Money?

Pam Cafritz reportedly left Keith Raniere some $8 million in her will.

She died in November 2016 after a long bout with cancer and after being dropped on the ground by Raniere, Adrian ‘Fluffy’ Fernandez, Mariana Fernandez, Esther Chiappone Carlson, Jim Del Negro, and Dr. Brandon Porter, the man who had checked her out of the hospital and was helping to carry her home to die.

After Pam, the longtime pimp woman of Raniere, expired – or just before she died – they put in her a bathtub and sent Jim and Esther to the store to get bags of ice.

They filled the bathtub with ice and let Pam lay there for some time as Keith supposedly made arrangements to have her body frozen in a cryogenic tomb, awaiting the day when, through his wonderful inventions, he would bring her back to life.

For weeks, Keith and his close minions kept it a secret that Pam had died, quite possibly because he needed time to arrange all her financial affairs as if she were still alive.

He [and Clare Bronfman] were later charged with using her credit card after she died to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

We were told by one insider that Keith was the sole legatee in Pam’s will – and that the sum she left him was $8 million.

It was believed that the $8 million was money that had been given to Pam from her well-to-do family. She is the daughter of the late William and Buffy Cafritz of Washington DC. William was a successful land developer and Buffy was known as one of DC’s leading socialites. Pam also had a brother.

While the Cafritz family was quite wealthy, another source close to Pam recently told Frank Report that the $8 million was not money that she had received from her family.

Since this may be of interest to the Department of Justice, I think we should hear out my source, who I know and can confirm was a friend of Pam and Keith’s at one time.

“No way Pam had gotten $8 million from her family. That was money Keith laundered over the years and put in her name at Key Bank in Clifton Park. While Pam came from a well-to-do family, they were disinclined to give her anything because of her relationship with Keith. They knew she would just give it to Keith and her family disapproved of her being in the cult and they hated what Keith did to her.

“Pam pretty much distanced herself from her family and they never gave her any lump sum of money.

“For years, they gave Pam an allowance. It was $20,000 per month for a long time. Then it went up. They did not want her to starve or live poorly but no way were they going to give her any big sum of cash. They knew it would go to Keith. For years, the mother was brokenhearted. She planned for Pam to stay in DC and be part of the family business, their dynasty. Pam was engaged to marry a nice guy from DC – and then she went on a skiing trip in Colorado which is where she met Keith and he seduced her that weekend and she came back to live with him in Albany.

“Soon enough, the family realized what was going on. They read the Forbes article. They tried to get her to come home but no way was she leaving Raniere. So they put her on an allowance which she always placed at Keith’s disposal. She and him lived off that money at various times when he was comparatively poor. But Pam never accumulated $8 million and I think your readers should know that. It is nonsense that he inherited that money from Pam.

“I believe Keith, through his Mexican money-laundering operation, put the money into Pam’s account over the years. Pam never had any savings. She and Keith spent her allowance as they went. Her allowance did go up when she got cancer. They were giving her more per month to pay for her cancer care. I think she got about $40,000 per month for about a year before she died.

“When Mr. Cafritz died, Pam did not get inheritance; her mother did. They were not going to give it to Keith. So I don’t know how in hell Pam had $8 million. I think it was the bulk cash smuggling they had done for years from Mexico. Some went to Nancy to hold onto in cash – and the rest was put into Pam’s account. You know Keith never put anything in his name. Of all the women, he trusted Pam the most, more than Nancy. He had the most control over Pam. She would do whatever he wanted.

“She would get him women – and unlike some of the others in the harem who were jealous, Pam was never jealous. She loved to watch him have sex with other women and join in too. For years Pam lived with Mariana and groomed her to be part of their threesome. They would sleep in the same bed and have sex with Keith together all the time. Pam would have no qualms about taking the money for Keith and putting it in her account. The government should ask Nancy about that. She might know that the $8 million was not Pam’s money but Keith did not tell Nancy everything either.

“I think the $8 million, or most of it was probably laundered from Mexico over the years, which Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman, Emiliano Salinas, Alex Betancourt, Edgar Boone, Clare Bronfman, and others brought to Keith.

“Alex and Emi had their own offshore accounts in Europe and I believe they secreted money for Keith as well. I doubt he has access to that money now. I do know Keith has full access to Pam’s estate money and he has a trustee handling the money for him. That is how he is paying his commissary and legal expenses for his appeal. He is draining the money pretty quick too.

“Clare is not presently paying his legal bills mostly because she can’t. Her money is tied up now. Keith is paying his own expenses with his own money, which he claims he inherited from Pam. He is slick alright. As long as the Bronfman money held out to pay his lawyers, he used that. Then he started using his $8 million stash. But don’t feel bad, Keith still has millions left.”

This might be worth looking into.

Stay tuned.

