Judge Orders Some of Nancy Salzman’s Assets Seized – But Actually Not Much

March 4, 2020

A new court order reveals that some of Nancy Salzman’s asset will be forfeited to the US Government.

Salzman, the president of Nxivm, entered a plea of guilty to a single count of racketeering conspiracy on March 13, 2019.

The wily Salzman was first to take a plea deal, ahead of her daughter, and the other codefendants, Kathy Russell, Allison Mack, and Clare Webb Bronfman.

The final codefendant, Keith Alan Raniere, couldn’t wangle any kind of plea deal south of 20 years and stood trial and lost. He faces up to life in prison.

Meantime, the shrewd Slazman, [AKA ‘Prefect’] has been negotiating with the DOJ as to how much of her assets, some held in various corporate names, will the feds get to keep. She has done quite well, it seems.

Salzman has agreed that the feds will keep the cash seized at her home, some $520,000 [plus some pesos and rubles]. But it is possible that she stored only a fraction of the cash at her home knowing, as she did, that Raniere was under investigation and then arrested.

According to two sources who knew her, Salzman regularly kept more than $1 million at home.  She may have moved that to another locale prior to the arrest of Raniere. That may be her retirement money. Salzman is 65.

Nancy also had real estate in corporations she owned, paid for by the Bronfman sisters who had unrecorded mortgages on them, which were paid off by Salzman performing special exploration of meaning therapy sessions for as much as $10,000 per hour.

 Clare and Sara Bronfman would pay thousands per hour for special EM’s from Nancy Salzman.

So what did Nancy give up?

Raniere’s sex lair, the place he used to call his library, where he would invite slender females to be mentored in his hot tub or loft bed.

The property is located at 8 Hale Drive, Halfmoon New York. It is a townhouse, and, by the way, is now a wreck. The hot tub, where so many slender ladies were enjoyed by the Golden One, collapsed the ceiling and debris is scattered all over the premises, as well as causing significant water damage.

It is not known if the water was shut off and the pipes froze.

It’s market value “as-is” is, I estimate, about $100,00. The fact that the Vanguard lived there and used it as a sex house might further depress the price.

8 Hale Drive. The door on the left led into Raniere’s side of the duplex. The door on the right is for the neighbor. The walls are paper thin and I am sure the neighbors got an earful of the Vanguard’s special mentoring sessions.

Nancy never paid for the sex lair, which was purchased  by the Bronfmans, so no skin off of Nancy’s back.

Nancy will also forfeit the cash she stored at her home at 3 Oregon Trail, which was seized by the FBI when they raided her home the day after Raniere was arrested.  The feds found three stashes in her house:

  1. $15,670
  2. $390,180.
  3. $109,727.
Not everyone has a cash counting machine in their own homes, but Nancy did.
Some of the cash seized at Nancy Salzman’s former home
Found in a bag labeled ‘Friends” which is what friends are for.

The feds also, and this is rather sad, for it reflects in a sense the day Raniere was arrested as “the day the music died” – his Steinway grand piano – which was located at Nancy’s home at 3 Oregon Trail.

Steinway Grand Piano is likely worth more than $50,000.

The Talented One often played piano for Nancy, whose doors were always opened to her younger lover.Speaking of pianos, the feds will also get to keep the grand piano at Raniere’s sex lair, which seems to have escaped damage from the ceiling collapse. It is worth, I was told, about $25,000.

Since the Bronfman sisters bought the pianos, it was little skin off Nancy’s nose. She doesn’t play the piano and Keith will not be around in the near future to come over, play the piano and give and get some “wet kisses”.

Nancy also consented to let the feds seize the Nxivm headquarters and the adjoining building on New Karner Road. They were titled in one of her corporations but she did not pay a dime for them. The Bronfman sisters bought 455 New Karner Road, and 457 New Karner Road, both in Colonie NY, a suburb of Albany, which was used for the Nxivm classes and offices for Nancy and her employees.

The feds will also seize the contents inside, which include an amazing collection of colored sashes, photographs, notes, diaries, journals, and other memorabilia, including Kathy Russell’s ballet shoes.

Company Store: NXIVM headquarters at 455 New Karner Rd.

There are also boxes of Raniere’s books at 455 New Karner. Despite being written by the world’s smartest man, sales were never brisk. Perhaps people just weren’t smart enough to understand them.

Image result for keith raniere books ivy nevares,

Image result for keith raniere books ivy nevares

 

The feds will also seize First Principles Incorporated, a Delaware corporation which is the corporation that owns Nxivm. Raniere has objected to this, claiming he owns 10 percent of the royalties of First Principles, but unfortunately he could not show one single shred of documentary evidence to support his claim.

The world’s smartest man was always insistent on never putting anything in his own name – this way, he thought, if the feds ever busted Nxivm leaders for their many crimes, crimes that he devised , he would be the one who would go scot-free since nothing was in his name.

The others would take the fall.

He slightly miscalculated, not reckoning that there are RICO laws, and that gangsters for years have done what he did – not put anything in their own names.

Nancy Salzman, from the photo of her shown at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere 

In the end, is this justice? Nancy gave up really nothing financially. She presently lives at 1 Brigantine, a home she and Raniere got from Barbara Jeske when they had her sign a new will just days before she died of brain cancer.

Nancy’s other assets are numerous and, if Nancy gets a light prison sentence or perhaps no sentence at all, she will be taken care of by the spoils of Nxivm.

Her days in Nxivm paid off.  She also has a new boyfriend, an affluent man in the medical profession who she, I am told, stole away from his longtime girlfriend.

Maybe she hypnotized him.

But we are not bloodthirsty, are we readers? In my opinion, next to Raniere and Clare Bronfman, Nancy was the most active in promoting the racketeering enterprise called Nxivm.  But does she really need a long prison sentence?  She has repudiated the monster, Raniere, even if she has not repudiated her own monstrous deeds.

I believe she says to anyone who will listen that it was all Raniere’s fault. He fooled her and everyone else. Their may be a kernel of truth in that. Nancy is not so vindictive as Raniere, but possibly every bit as manipulative.

Curiously, she, her daughter Lauren and Allison Mack have not had sentencing dates scheduled, despite being convicted now for almost a year. It normally does not take a year to set a sentencing date. All three of these ladies have repudiated Raniere and have cooperated with the feds.

Meanwhile the two Raniere diehard loyalists, Clare and Kathy Russell, as well as Raniere, have sentencing dates scheduled in April.

Will there be additional charges? We don’t know. Will Nancy, Allison and Lauren be witnesses in broader charges leveled against Raniere, Clare, possibly her sister Sara Bronfman-Igtet, Emiliano Salinas, Alex Betancourt and Rosa Laura Junco? Is this the reason their sentencing dates are being delayed?

Or is it merely that the judge wants to sentence Raniere first, then Clare, the two worst offenders, then take on the rest – perhaps with a little leniency.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frank Parlato

Frank Report's founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet's most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank's work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

