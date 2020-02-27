Brandon Porter has gone home.

They say you can’t go home again.

But former doctor, Brandon Porter, 46, has left Clifton Park and returned home to his native Waukee, Iowa where his father lives.

Document 40 – Summons For Brandon Porter (02.21.2020)

We know this because the Nxivm civil lawsuit names Porter as one of 15 defendants and the service of the summons and complaint for Porter will be at his present residence in Iowa.

Porter, who lost his medical license last year for conducting unauthorized human experiments, also filed bankruptcy. He is yet another example of the collateral damage that comes with contact with the human beast, Keith Alan Raniere.

Raniere’s goal, by the way,, in my opinion, was to destroy every human being he ever came in contact with. It was his game. It brought him joy.

The best way he could destroy others, he found, was not to openly declare his hatred of all humankind but, the clever beast, would instead befriend his victims.

And the best way to befriend them was to feign a role as teacher, as someone who cared. The love he pretended was that of a superior. Between the great and dependent. He did not seek love between equals.

His ruse was to get those to love him in dependency. Once that dependency was established, then he set out to destroy them.

He had another objective. He wanted to destroy those who loved and depended on him, but not all at once. His joy came in managing everyone’s destruction while keeping them in his orbit, to serve him, slowly consuming their lives, taking everything away from them slowly.

A true psychopath, Raniere wanted to keep his victims nearby until he was ready to dispose of them. Think Gina Hutchinson, Kristin Snyder, Barbara Jeske, Pam Cafritz. Of course, if they dared to leave, he would accelerate attacks. Think Barbara Bouchey, Kristin Keeffe, Susan Dones.

It was his most faithful that he worked to destroy that brought him the most joy. Most of his victims were women, which was convenient for he was a sex addict. And because he was a sex addict, he was weak, like all sex addicts. But Keith had an advantage. He was cunning and well practiced at deception. He knew how to control his temper and hide his love of destruction.

He also had the luck of having the incredibly stupid and reckless Bronfman sisters, heiresses of the Seagram’s fortune, to fund his destructive exploits. He has tried his best to destroy their lives and pretty much succeeded in destroying the one who was most loyal to him, Clare Bronfman.

He also had the incredibly cunning Salzman family – mother Nancy and two daughters, Lauren and Michelle, to help hold operations together. Of course, he was seeking to destroy them and happily for him he got two of them convicted for felonies, for following his instructions.

And he lucked out also [Raniere might call it skill] and secured the aid of several glamorous actresses such as Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Kirstanna Loken, Grace Park, Kristin Kreuk, all of whom he sought to destroy. He scored pretty good in taking down Mack. She too is a convicted felon.

How often do you see it? A beloved star on TV who left her acting career to be a slave and aid him in procuring other slaves who winds up being charged with sex trafficking – but not for money – like every other sex trafficker – but to please her boyfriend Raniere. [Mack took a plea deal and copped to two racketeering felonies and faces prison time.]

And Raniere had his Mexican contingent of rich and famous trust fund babies, headed by children of former Mexican presidents.

And of course it didn’t hurt – if lemmings attract each other – to have two physicians in the pack. Dr. Danielle Roberts, who still has her license, but is reportedly under investigation by New York State [who Raniere got to actually brand women with his initials] and Brandon Porter who already lost his medical license.

For those who like to say that Keith was just an ordinary conman, think again. He was a master criminal and an extraordinary psychopath. He deserves to have a wax figure installed at Tussauds Chamber of Horrors alongside other great criminals of history like Bluebeard, Charlie Manson and Jack the Ripper.

Raniere was not really a cult leader. Most cult leaders seek to be worshiped and seek power and sex. But Keith just had one simple desire: He wanted to destroy other human beings.

And he was not just an ordinary conman, as some people think. He did not care about fleecing people for money, except to use that money to destroy others.

He did not live lavishly. He rarely traveled. Most of his life he lived in a smallish townhouse in a suburb of Albany. He did not have fancy cars, or expensive clothes. Or jewelry.

No, it was not money or power or veneration he craved. In the end it was not even sex. He did not so much desire sex but rather his severe mental illness required him to constantly have sex and seek it and discharge his very toxic and destructive seed lest it would self poison him.

Raniere’s real and only joy was the slow destruction of other human beings. And the pure true joy of destroying them while they thought he loved them and was helping them.

Brandon Porter was one of them. I know we all love to hate Porter. Along with the other big Nxivm villains – Mack, Salzmans, Ben Myers, Bronfmans, Emiliano Salinas, Pam Cafrtiz – we love to hate Porter.

After all, he was a doctor who ran twisted human fright experiments for Nxivm. He brought some 40 women, one by one, into a room at Apropos, the Nxivm clubhouse, telling them beforehand only that he was going to do a little experiment, something that was in line with the exalted teachings of their mutual Vanguard, the man who did their thinking for them.

Then he would hook them up to the EEG machine and surprise the shit out of them by showing them films of alternating gang rapes, happy scenes, snuff films and back and forth between terror and pleasant and scare the daylights out of them.

The state’s medical oversight board accused him in April 2018 of showing “human subjects an actual video of the horrific and brutal murders and dismemberment of four women by machetes; and violent film clips, including a male African American being viciously stomped by a Nazi; a conscious male being forced to eat a portion of his own brain matter; and a graphic gang rape.”

Why Porter, a physician, did this we can only guess. But it came around the time that Keith was madly recruiting into his super-destructive. secret, lifetime scarring – both physically and mentally – DOS, a crazed master-slave relationship group where he was the secret leader and which was supposedly an all-female sorority.

From what I learned, if a woman – pretty though she might be – reacted too much to the violent scenes, she was not asked to join DOS. It might be that Porter unknowingly was weeding out women for their destruction in DOS.

As for Porter. who has a wife and three kids, I am convinced that he wanted to be a good father and husband [knowing of course that a husband in Nxivm is not the same thing as a husband outside of Nxivm, for the Nxivm philosophy is that men are polygamous and women are monogamous, a handy device for Raniere who lived that way with his harem and which philosophy had the additional value of breaking up many Nxivm marriages.]

I am sure Porter did not grow up looking for the ignominy he achieved. He likely wanted to be a noble human being.

Sure he had his faults. He may have been somewhat emotionally immature. But, in the end, he wanted to be a physician – and did the work to become one. He wanted to heal and help others. There are very few who get into that profession and take the training who really have no heart.

Porter was a big fan of Star Trek as a boy. He most admired the character of Mr. Spock, the alien, super-intelligent, unemotional [but secretly emotional] second in command on the spaceship. Spock was a superb subordinate, efficient and loyal, competent to command but much happier having a commander.

Keith was Porter’s Captain Kirk.

And while some may get into the medical profession because it pays well, Porter never seemed to be after the money. He never made the big money.

He took a job as an internist at St. Peter’s Hospital making $170,000 per year, a fraction of what he could have made if he really wanted to establish a practice.

But he needed to spend most of his time serving his Vanguard. And most of his salary was consumed in taking more Nxivm courses and placing his children in expensive Rainbow Cultural Garden – a childhood experiment Raniere devised to cripple children’s language skills.

Porter got sucked in completely. He took his wife and kids down with him. All he ever needed was someone to lead him, someone to think for him. Someone who could lead him to do the great things he knew he could accomplish, if he just had a master, a guru, a Captain Kirk, wise enough to teach and command him.

He needed a mentor and found a man secretly bent on destroying him. He found Keith Alan Raniere, the beast.

And from a promising career as a physician, he wound up broke and for a time selling insulation. You don’t see that every day, a man trained as a physician reduced to selling insulation, making cold calls, setting up appointments then going to people’s homes and telling them how much they can save on their utility bills, if they get their walls and attics insulated.

Porter, whose 2017 salary was $170,675, was pulling down just $2,340 a month as an insulation salesman, according to his bankruptcy filing. [Porter filed bankruptcy with $170,469 in debts and less than $2,000 in assets.]

But when his bosses found out he was the famous Nxivm ‘human fright’ doctor, they fired him and he lost even that income. Too bad Raniere was in custody when we learned about Porter. It would have given him great joy.

Before Porter went back home to where his father lives, a man who has been trying to get his son out of Nxivm for years, Brandon was living at Clare Bronfman’s former home on Button Rd, a 3,000-square-foot home in Halfmoon outside Albany – rent free. The house is owned by Percenceo Inc., whose founding president was Sara Bronfman.

Clare had to move out of the house after she was arrested and lives in Manhattan subject to home arrest. She was convicted last year of conspiracy to conceal and harbor an illegal alien for financial gain and fraudulent use of ID in Brooklyn federal court. Another amazing accomplishment of Raniere’s. How often do you find an heiress from a world-famous family, worth some $200 million, who goes to prison for financial crimes worth less than $200,000?

As for Porter, he lost all as well. Proportionately, he ranks right up with the other joy-producers for Raniere.

Because of the bad publicity, he had to resign his hospital job as an internist in 2017. He sold his house on Oregon Trail in Halfmoon in 2018 for $352,000, most of it was mortgaged. He lost his medical license in 2019. He became a pariah everywhere he goes.

His wife once told the New York Post, who showed up at her door, that “The media has ruined our lives. We have been blocked from everything.”

But I wonder if she really understood that it was not the media that ruined her life. It was someone else together.

Now Porter and his wife and children are back home. Perhaps in time he can be restored. Start again. Maybe one day they will let him practice medicine. Maybe he can set his life aright. That may come, as it may come to all who touched Raniere, when they realize they were fooled.

That is the first step, to realize they were fooled. And once they do that, they will stop blaming Raniere. They will take the blame on themselves. That is the cure. Stop crying, stop whining. Stop being a victim. Say to oneself, “If someone else could do this to me, it could happen again and again. But if it was all my mistake, if I did it to myself then it stands to reason I can undo it all myself. I can right it all by myself with my own brain and strong right hand.”

Brandon Porter has gone home.

‘Son, son, you have been mad and drunken, furious and wild, filled with hatred and despair, and all the dark confusions of the soul – but so have we.’

Now heal yourself, fool, and start again.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

