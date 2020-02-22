Allison Mack Served in Civil Lawsuit – Photos of House She Lives in Under Home Arrest

Allison Mack was served in the Nxivm civil lawsuit on Feb 3, 2020 at 3:36 pm.

Mack is one of 15 defendants in a lawsuit, which features 80 plaintiffs who allege they were victimized by the leadership of Nxivm, including Allison Mack.

Mack was personally served by process server Richard DeWalt who describes Mack as female, age 33, 5’6″, 130 pounds and with blond hair.

Actually Mack was born July 29, 1982 making her 37 years old. She is probably closer to 5’4″, as I recall. It is not known if she plumped up to 130, but this would be far above the weight she was ordered to be at on her 800 calories per day diet under her beauteous master, Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard.

At the peak of her sleep and food deprivation lifestyle as a DOS slave, she weighed about 110 lbs., which was still too fat for Raniere.

Because Mack’s service was made public, as part of the court docket, we now know Allison’s home address.

For readers this may be interesting because, since April 2018, following her arrest in Brooklyn and release on $5 million bail, Allison has been living at her parent’s, Jonathan and Mindy Mack’s home, subject to house arrest.

She may only leave the house for school or church, doctor’s and attorney appointments or court hearings or by special permission of the Probation and Presentencing Department.

Allison is currently awaiting sentencing for her conviction in April 2019 for racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, the result of a plea bargain. She had been originally charged with sex trafficking and forced labor.

For the last 22 months, Allison has been required to wear an ankle monitor.

Here are some photos published in the Daily Mail some months ago of Allison getting a package at her home.

Note she keeps her ankle monitor inside the door so as to not violate the home arrest provision of her bail.

But what is the house itself like – the one that Allison has been confined to for almost two years?

The address is 3222 Orangewood Ave, Los Alamitos, in Orange County, California, 90720.

It has:

4 beds

4 beds

2 baths
2,387 sq ft living space inside.

8,470 sq ft lot

According to Realtor,com, 3222 Orangewood Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 is a single family home built in 1957. This property was last sold for $42,000 in 1971 and currently has an estimated value of $1,136,700.

If this last sale date is correct, it seems that this might be the house Allison grew up in.

According to the Los Alamitos public records, the property taxes for 3222 Orangewood Ave, are $2,571.

Various websites estimate the market value to be at around $1.1 million or about $475 per square foot.

Before having to move back in with her parents, Allison was quite happy in Knox Woods, living down the street from her lord and master, Keith Alan Raniere.

She owned a townhouse at 7 General’s Way. The government has seized the property.

For a time she rented a townhouse with her wife, Nicki Clyne at 127 Grenadier which was literally a couple hundred feet from Keith Alan’s house.

In the rented home, Allison had slaves branded.

While she was in DOS, Allison like other good slaves, had to pledge collateral to her master, the great and powerful Vanguard of Nxivm.

She was in love with the Odious One, enjoyed threesomes with him and gave permission to her slaves to enjoy sex with the Unhygienic One.

Here is his photo at about the time Allison was enjoying his special sperm splendorous episodes of carnal delight.

In Conformity with Fair Notice Warnings Please be advised the pictures below might shock sensitive readers.

According to FBI Special Agent Michael Lever, on August 10, 2015, Allison Mack sent an email to Raniere with the subject titled “vow 3” and included an attached letter. In the letter, Mack used the terms “slave” and ”master” to refer to herself and Raniere.

The letter pledged Mack’s “full and complete life” to Raniere.

The letter also identified “collateral” to “cement” this vow made by Mack to Raniere.

In addition to numerous, graphic nude photos, which featured dozens of close up vagina shots, Mack’s collateral was described as:

(1) a letter regarding Mack’s mother and father that would “destroy their character.”

(2) a contract that transferred custody of any children birthed by Mack to Raniere, if Mack broke her commitment to Raniere.

(3) a contract that transferred ownership of Mack’s home if the commitment to Raniere was broken. [The government got the home, not Raniere.]

(4) a letter addressed to social services alleging abuse to Mack ‘s nephews.

Mack was willing to destroy her life, the life of her parents, siblings and nephews to serve her golden master, Raniere – who is now sitting in a federal prison in Brooklyn.

In a twist of irony, Mack is living with the parents she once gave Raniere the power to destroy,

It almost proves that blood is thicker than Vanguards.

