Nancy Salzman Now Living With Daughter Michelle in Modest Townhouse

In what could only be described as another fall for the Prefect, Nancy Salzman has apparently given up her old house and is now living in a modest townhouse with her daughter, Michelle Salzman.

How do I know?

Courtesy of Neil Glazer’s lawsuit.

In his attempt to serve the Prefect, his process server, the intrepid Chris Cozy, of APS International, found Michelle Salzman at home at 1 Brigantine Dr. in Waterford NY.

1 Brigantine is a single family home that contains 1,186 sq ft and was built in 1988.

It contains 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

It was purchased back in 2003, when Nancy was taking her slice of the Bronfman money.

While Keith was blowing through tens of millions in commodities, and on stupid lawsuits, Nancy quietly bought a couple million in real estate investments in and around Clifton Park with the leftovers.

She evidently able to hang onto at least one of the investments.

Of course, Nancy was always smarter than Vanguard and that is why – for their joint work of building and maintaining the Nxivm racketeering enterprise – Keith is going away for life and Nancy may not do a day of prison time.

In any event, when the process server arrived at 1 Brigantine — Michelle answered the door. It was 8:15 pm on Feb. 5.

No, Nancy was not home.

No he could not see her.

But upon Michelle’s assurance that Nancy lived there, with her, at 1 Brigantine, and that Michelle was willing to accept service on behalf of her mom, Cozy gave her the subpoena for the Glazer lawsuit.

Nancy has been served.

Document 30 – Affidavit of Service – Nancy Salzman (02.11.2020)

It appears from this that Michelle and most likely her husband Ben have left their home in Boston and returned home to mama.

Ben, as readers know, was employed by the Chinese Communist Party-funded BrainCo, but lost his job recently when even the communists – in Bernie land – found him too hot too handle.

Of interest here is that Nancy has gone from her lovely, spacious home at 3 Oregon Trail to a modest townhouse at Brigantine Trail, although it remains quite close to her old haunts.

But now there is nobody there to follow her. All the Nxivm devotees have left Clifton Park, with the possible exception of Brandon ‘Mengele’ Porter..

Nancy’s former home at 3 Oregon TrailLet us compare the difference between the homes.

Zillow estimates 1 Brigantine’s value at $201,000. It has 1.5 baths and 2 bedrooms. [1,186 sq ft.]

3 Oregon Trail is estimated at $500,000 and has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths and has 3,350 square feet.

Nancy moved out of 3 Oregon Trail shortly after it was raided by the FBI on March 27, 2018.

I have a few photos of the interior of Nancy’s old home courtesy of the FBI who took them when they raided her house.

In any event, it has been a downhill slide for Nancy Salzman these last few years.

Once she was the Prefect.

Next to Keith Raniere, she was most venerated leader of Nxivm.

It was assumed she knew secret, mystical things and she had risen so far up on the stripe path that her knowledge was vast and near perfect. It was second only to the Vanguard, himself who was perfect.

That was a big part of their racketeering enterprise- their supposedly high mystical and high knowledge secret teachings – which in the end, as Neil Glazer explained it, “were based upon a system Raniere and Nancy Salzman labeled Rational Inquiry…. They claimed that it was based in science and had two primary components: (1) a self-esteem eroding curriculum designed to break down students’ resistance to Raniere’s and Nancy Salzman’s radical reframing of ethics, morality, and gender roles and relations… and (2) an inherently dangerous form of psychotherapy called “Exploration of Meaning” (“EM”), which was administered by so-called EM Practitioners (“EMPs”), all of whom were unqualified to practice psychoanalysis, psychology or mental health counseling.

“Nancy Salzman [was] the principal therapist and head of this individual therapy branch of NXIVM… she [was] a nurse for only one

year in a general practice and did not have a license to practice psychotherapy.

[Raniere and Salzman] knew, Glazer continued, that their teachings subjected students “to a high risk of injury, because over time it produced disturbing alterations in the subjects’ thinking, behavior, and emotional experience. The longer someone was immersed in this system, the more likely it became that they would suffer moderate-to-severe psychological and emotional injuries, including post traumatic stress disorder and complex post-traumatic stress disorder…..

“Through the continual and systematic application of the Rational Inquiry methods, [Salzman, Raniere and other Nxivm leaders] obtained the complete trust of their victims, rendering them psychologically and emotionally dependent…. On a near-daily basis, these victims were told that they were failing to advance on the Stripe Path and improve their careers, income and well-being, because they were not working hard enough on their “issues” and thus needed to take additional courses and receive additional EMs.

“Once [Salzman, Raniere etc.] had stripped members of their psychological defenses, they exploited these highly vulnerable people for advantage and gain.”

I am glad Glazer admits that the Nxivm members were “highly vulnerable people”, for they are not, for the most part, as a group, strong willed or courageous.

Raniere and Salzman seemed to seek out weak minded [but not stupid] and psychologically vulnerable individuals for their stripe path.

That does mean that they were not intelligent people in Nxivm. Most of them were. For the most part, they were good, but weak people, looking for someone to do their thinking and even their feeling for them.

However, and happily, it is a lot easier to become strong coming out of weakness than go from stupid to smart.

It was weakness that Salzman and Raniere preyed on.

But, the victims may not be to blame – as Glazer suggests in his lawsuit. Read GLazer’s Civil Lawsuit Complaint

Salzman and Raniere’s shtick was good and far different than their reality.

The game they played on their marks was that Nancy was wise.

She knew how to read a person like a book. No secret could be kept from Nancy Salzman.

Nancy was loving too, but from a much higher level of love. Even what appeared as her anger or selfishness or greed was actually manifesting love at a much higher platform than ordinary people could understand.

Nancy knew at a glance how to remove the many “disintegrations” of people, and help them from becoming “suppressives,” “parasites” or “Luciferians” [all three of which, by their own definitions, Raniere and Salzman were themselves].

Nancy would help lucky students at a cost that was only a fraction of what it was really worth.

It is true, her movements and ideas could effect the whole world, next to the Vanguard, of course.

She knew all about diseases. She told one woman she got breast cancer on purpose because she was seeking her husband’s attention.

She claimed to be able to cure Tourette’s Syndrome.

When Nancy got breast cancer herself she said she would cure it with Nxivm tech alone — with that and her powerful mind.

To give you an idea how powerful she claimed she was, Nancy said she could have prevented 9-11, which only occurred because it took her a month too long to realize Keith’s teachings were meant for her to spread around the world.

Her failure, she said, to grasp Keith’s message immediately in 1998, caused the 9-11 tragedy in 2001.

Had she only been on board with Keith a month earlier, her powerful energy, combined with Keith’s, would have prevented the terrorist attack.

While she was president of Nxivm, Nancy had a modest $40,000 per year budget for clothing. All her expenses were taken care of by Clare Bronfman.

She lived a comfortable life of an executive of a life coaching company.

She traveled all over the world, giving her valuable teachings in seminars [intensives] for anywhere from $7,000-$10,000 per student per class, because Nancy wanted, she said, to share these world-changing teachings with all who needed [and could afford to pay] for them.

And while, yes, she was Jewish now in this birth, [Keith taught her something far higher and advanced than Judaism in this birth], she had been in her former life, the Jew-hating Adolf Hitler, Keith had told her.

They believed in reincarnation.

But Keith proclaimed hers in this birth to be a new life, with a fresh start as the Jewish woman, Nancy Salzman.

It showed their power together– if Keith could get Adolf Hitler – who no one can doubt had a lot of charisma, energy, force, will power and intelligence – only he used it for bad purpose – to become unified in his very next life, what could not Keith Raniere do?

Of course there are those who say that Nancy never really believed the Adolf Hitler crap, but allowed Raniere to tell it privately among the inner circle – since all of them had, according to Keith, been monstrous Nazis in their last lives too.

The Hitler shtick, or any reincarnation bullshit, of course, was never told outside the inner circle.

When Nancy found out she had breast cancer in 2017, she declared that with Keith’s help she would use the Nxivm tech alone to cure herself with no conventional medical treatment.

Then Keith got arrested on March 26, 2018.

The very next day, FBI agents were raiding her house on Oregon Trail, the home she had lived in for years.

They walked away with a lot of stuff, not the least of which was $520,000 in cash.

She immediately dropped the idea of Keith curing her cancer and went for conventional medical treatment which led to radical mastectomies. {There are sources who say she was taking conventional medical treatment right along and just lying to the Nxivm community about the tech curing her.]

Then Nancy got herself arrested in July 2018…..

But don’t fear for the Prefect.

She was the first to cut a plea deal – even ahead of her daughter, Lauren – and copped to only one racketeering conspiracy count.

And from all appearances, she is cooperating with the feds to bury Keith further, along with Clare and Sara Bronfman, possibly Rosa Laura Junco and Emiliano Salinas and her old partner in her last life, Alejandro “El Duce” Betancourt.

Alejandro, as readers know, was told by Keith that he was formerly Benito Mussolini, in his last life.

So think of that: Hitler is turning on Mussolini, ratting him out to the feds.

Will wonders ever cease in Nxivm land.

Viva Executive Success!

