Guest View: Rudolph Steiner Believed in Reincarnation, Clairvoyance, the Anti-Christ Is Now Living Among Us and Doomsday – Take Heed!

Ed. Note: The views of the author, Fred, do not necessarily reflect the views of Frank Report.

By Fred

Rudolph Steiner was asked once about “special needs” students, kids who are severely challenged, and what their story is.

He thought for a little while, and replied that every single genius in history that he had investigated, where he had gone back and examined their past lives — every single one had at least one incarnation in which they were a simpleton or mentally disabled.

This is not to say that every mentally challenged child is a genius in the making, of course. It just shows that different people have different needs in different incarnations.

A mentally retarded child is born into a privileged family in America; a genius child is born to a poverty-stricken family in India.

If you are in America now, you are part of the globally dominant culture. Make the most of it.

If you’re born in a slum in Brazil: make the most of that. Just understand, you are not where you are by accident, as the atheists would have you believe.

We’ve been caught in a cycle of reincarnations that sees us sinking more and more into materiality, particularly in the West, and Steiner is offering a specifically Western, Christian way out of this trap. He’s adamant that ancient Eastern methods are not appropriate for modern Western people.

I tried for years to get information about Steiner, and people were — as has been pointed out — often very vague and evasive. If someone had said to me, Steiner is propagating true Grail Christianity, an esoteric Western path to higher knowledge and salvation, at least I would have had some idea.

As far as Waldorf schools go: not all of them follow the guidelines laid down by Steiner. I’ve known dozens of graduates of Waldorf schools, they all loved their experiences there, except that they said it was not a great preparation for the ugly world outside.

And in this, Steiner would have been disappointed, as he strongly felt that a practical education for life in the real world was a vital part of Waldorf schooling.

As to whether anthroposophy is a “cult” or not: the question is, do you accept Steiner’s statement that he personally investigated every single thing he talks about, using his own clairvoyant powers? Or do you think he’s a liar and charlatan? Check out the details of his life, the myriad people he helped, and make up your own mind as to whether he seems to be a liar. He says: you may not see what I’m seeing, but you can test what I say for its logical consistency and for the insights it gives.

For example: Steiner says that underlying the physical body is an etheric body, a dynamic and living “blueprint” that directs all organic processes. He says, if a person’s leg goes to sleep, he — as a clairvoyant — can literally see the etheric leg levitating and rising away from the body. And then when the etheric body is reintegrated, you get a feeling of a rush of bubbles, pins and needles.

You can take descriptions like this, and correlate them with your own experience, and gradually — really gradually — you start noticing things that you had never seen before.

Steiner says: you may not have clairvoyant insight; but when you take the descriptions of someone who does possess supersensible vision, and think about these ideas, and let these pictures play in your mind, you are really and truly working in the spiritual world, and you can see for yourself whether these ideas bear fruit.

The Threefold Social Order is exactly one such concept, and it makes perfect rational sense to me.

There are lots of things Steiner says that I just don’t understand at all, that seem like complete nonsense. I’ve learned to keep reading and wait — eventually, you see how it all ties together. I will never take a Steiner saying that I don’t understand and repeat it mindlessly. Taking isolated statements out of context is just really, REALLY stupid with a body of work like anthroposophy. I’ve been reading obsessively in this field for over 30 years and I’ve still barely scratched the surface.

With issues like colour therapy, where I’ve followed up on Theo Gimbel’s work, where I’ve seen for myself the drastic effect a painted wall can have on a school: I am very happy to trust Steiner and repeat what he says.

So, here’s an analogy. There’s a mountain, and from the top of this mountain, you can see the whole landscape around you. You find someone who has repeatedly climbed that mountain, examined the topography in every detail, and has also described the very long and arduous path up this mountain.

If you believe that this person is a credible observer (and that’s really the only “belief” you need) then you can start taking those descriptions of the landscape seriously, and try to understand what it looks like from above.

You can start exploring the lower reaches of the mountain for yourself and see whether your guide’s descriptions are accurate. If you find clear contradictions in what’s said — then there’s a problem. I’ve never, ever, found the least contradiction or inconsistency with Steiner’s thought. The more I read, the more I see the underlying logic, and the more I find that the obscure bits fall into place.

I never act on something Steiner said, until I feel I understand it; but I’ve never spotted a single mistake he made, in terms of contradicting himself or giving inconsistent descriptions.

Rudolf Steiner made exactly one strategic mistake that I can identify: he clearly died too soon.

He predicted often that 1933 would be the big crunch year for Germany, in which the nation would make a choice for good or evil that would change the destiny of the entire world.

We know now that this is the exact year Adolf Hitler came to power. The thing was: Steiner clearly expected to be alive himself, in 1933, to offer an alternative.

Maybe he made a mistake in building his epic Goetheanum out of wood, so that it could be burned down. When they found smoke coming from behind a panel in the building, they were definitely wrong to break it open and allow the air to reach the flames. There’s no doubt that the shock of this building’s destruction affected Steiner’s health and precipitated his early death.

There were many premonitions that this building would go up in flames; Steiner would not use his occult faculties to “cheat” and avoid what was ultimately a karmic necessity. Steiner was doing far too much, far too soon; and he paid the price with his life.

So now there’s a big concrete building in Dornach, Switzerland, still with the original wooden sculpture of Christ Jesus as the Universal Representative of Man that Hitler was apparently trying to have destroyed when the Nazis burned down the building. (I do believe it was arson, just from the story as to where the fire broke out.)

You can be 100% certain that Dornach has been infiltrated by Jesuits and satanists of various cloths, absolutely certain. I have tried to expose this here. You have to find your own way into Steiner, using his own words as far as possible, and watching out very carefully for the stooges and shills and character assassins who have infiltrated the movement.

Seriously: if anyone gives me details of an abusive Waldorf school, I will personally do my utmost to investigate and expose them, I’ll do it right here. I’ve said over and again, exercise total due diligence in checking out any Waldorf school.

However, I’ll just describe one Waldorf school I visited, outside London, back in 1988, I was looking for a job. This school not only took special needs students; it took kids that had been rejected by every other “special” school in the country, really hard cases.

Kids who would shit themselves in class and scream “Fuck you” endlessly at the teachers. All of this was contained and managed with very great patience and genuine love, along with a healthy dose of German discipline.

I decided that I was not in a stable enough space to join this school, not having a work permit or permission to stay in England; but I was left with the very greatest respect for the teachers I saw there.

There’s no arguing that Rudolf Steiner’s thought needs to be recast and reworked so that it’s more accessible to people of the 21st century; but Steiner was pointing to this very time as one of the most crucial in all human history, when we face the incarnation of the most dread Antichrist of any era, who I am certain is now in incarnation.

Steiner said he would be born in the USA in the last half of the 20th century, and would manifest on the world stage in the third decade of the 21st.

You can see all the signs, plain as day, if you’re familiar with them. The whole rise of machine intelligence and a world-wide web crawling with bots is exactly what Steiner predicted.

And for me, this is what really makes Rudolf Steiner relevant. When this Antichrist hits the world, the shock will be way beyond anything this planet has experienced before; it will make all other tyrannies look tame.

5G is the perfect platform for this Beast of the Apocalypse; and 2020 is the year slated for its global rollout. So I’m not kidding when I say the time is here, Satan is hard by the door.

Are you prepared psychologically, spiritually, for such an advent? There are virtually no material preparations you can make. So yes, at one level, anthroposophy can be seen as a doomsday cult, no mistake. But it’s advising you to create organic compost heaps, not stockpile guns, if you want to survive.

