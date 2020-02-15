Obedient Lauren Salzman Is Blameless in Confining Dani; Would Likely Have Suicided Herself If Keith Asked

By Bangkok

I said I wouldn’t comment on Lauren Salzman’s articles anymore. I’m making an exception here cuz I’ll be away for a while and may not be posting as much.

Lauren did not imprison Dani.

Keith Raniere imprisoned Dani and Dani’s parents went along with it, much like Lauren was raised by her mom to obey Keith’s every command.

Lauren’s mom and Dani’s parents are the real culprits here.

The REAL story (that Frank’s trying to obfuscate) is that Lauren and Dani both had parents who were sycophants of Keith and had raised their daughters to behave likewise.

The REAL story is that both Lauren and Dani’s parents had raised them to live in a world controlled by a psychopath.

See the connection here?

Lauren and Dani were both victims of Keith. Lauren and Dani both had parents that raised them to be compliant with the orders of a psychopath.

Lauren was mentally damaged (by her mother) by being raised to obey a psychopath.

How can you blame a child for adhering to the lifestyle that her mom had raised her into?

That’s like blaming an Amish girl for choosing to be Amish when she becomes an adult. Of course she’ll continue to be Amish when she’s an adult, since that lifestyle is all she knows.

Besides, Lauren was merely assigned to watch over Dani and to report (to Keith) if she left the room.

Lauren was merely akin to a hall monitor. She was merely the gal assigned to write Dani’s name on the chalkboard if she acted up. She was not the ‘mastermind’ who imprisoned Dani.

It was Keith who threatened to use Dani’s immigration status to send her back to Mexico if she came out of the room, not Lauren.

Lauren was simply acting as her mom had raised her to act, which is to obey Keith’s every word.

If Keith had asked Lauren to become Dani’s best friend and to take her to Disneyland each week, she’d have done that too. She was merely acting as Keith’s stooge. She wasn’t acting as an ‘independent thinker’ with malice.

Lauren was merely a blank canvass for Keith to paint on. Her mind belonged to Keith.

Serious question…

How is Lauren any less sympathetic than Gina Hutchinson?

What I mean is… If Gina was following Keith’s orders when she allegedly suicided herself due to Keith’s orders (or due to a NXIVM suicide module which took over her own thinking) then how can you blame Lauren for also losing her own ability to think due to Keith’s manipulation?

IMO, Lauren would have likely suicided herself if Keith had asked.

Thus, why do you view Lauren as a rotten person yet Gina was a righteous victim? …

Even though they both had become so devoted to Keith that they lost the ability to think independently of him?

Could it be true that both Gina and Lauren were controlled by Keith to the point that they couldn’t stand up to him?

If so, we need to reexamine the vitriol being thrown Lauren’s way.

IMO she needs to be sentenced to 12 months of house arrest only.

She also needs to be given a free nose job by the DOJ for her great testimony. It’ll only cost a few thousand bucks to shrink that huge nose of hers into something less ugly.

Truth is, Nancy Salzman created Lauren’s misbehavior by raising her to obey a sicko.

Lauren needs deprogramming and therapy just like India Oxenberg received, not vitriol.

IMO India Oxenberg acted in a sick and twisted manner too, by helping Allison to recruit new people into DOS — yet Frank doesn’t ever condemn her for that shit. Yet he shits on Lauren every chance he gets. Why the double standard?

I think Frank is trying to obfuscate things due to personal bias. We need to explore this more. 🙂

Editor’s note:

I agree with Bangkok. I think it should be explored more and while Frank Report is regretful that Bangkok may be leaving us for a time, we are understanding. It is possibly because he is deeply infatuated with Lauren and hurt by our constant looking into the content of her character — far less than the size of her nose.

Before we go too far afield and especially for new readers of this site, let us have a quick look at the person that prompted Lauren to throw her adult life away for.

Despite her large nose or her small character [and nose size does not matter], this woman could have found another man. She is attractive and though weak minded, she is not stupid.

She could have had a relationship with any number of men if she wanted to be in a monogamous relationship rather than be part of a one man’s harem.

For new readers, at least those who are venturesome, let us have a look at who she threw everything away for:

But before you do, this warning is given in full compliance with fair publishing standards. The sights you will see beyond the warning signs are

Not for the squeamish.

Here is the man that Lauren Salzman threw her life away for, for whom she took naked close up vagina pictures of herself, for whom she joined in threesomes with, for whom she was ready to give him a five woman group blow job—

Lauren, you could have done a lot better kid.

