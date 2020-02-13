Did Clare Bronfman Wear Raniere-Ordered Jock Strap While Water Skiing? or Is That Bulge Something Else?

Editor’ Note:

We may have hit the low-water mark here at Frank Report but in the interest of prurient idiocy and the love of clickbait, I have consented to publish the following analysis of Clare Bronfman water skiing by one of our finest artists, Marie White.

Video of Clare water skiing

The question Marie raises is whether Clare Bronfman is wearing a jockstrap in the video – or is the bulge something entirely different?

Readers know that Clare was ordered to wear a jockstrap as punishment by command of her royal and lordly wise Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, because she was acting too bossy – too much like a man.

Readers may recall that we learned about Clare’s jockstrap from the testimony of Mark Vicente in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

Vicente, referring to the teachings of Raniere, said: And the whole idea was that … women had to learn no matter what you do, you’re going to be wrong, so keep taking the hits until you grow up and stop being a baby… I recall at one point somebody was given, like, angel fairy wings to suggest that they were a princess. Somebody was given a jockstrap once. A woman was given a jockstrap.

Q Who was given a jockstrap?

A That was Clare Bronfman. She was given a jockstrap for being bossy, like, she was in charge of everything.

***

So did Clare don that jockstrap?

The timeline fits. She made the video in 2016, after the creation of DOS and when Raniere was at his ego-fed highest maniacal point in life –having secured the indictments of his main enemies [Joe O’Hara, John Tighe, Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie, and Frank Parlato] and the silencing of two more writers, [Jim Odato and Suzanna Andrews], the creation of DOS, and maintaining the full -unding of the Bronfman sisters – all at the same time.

He was at his high-water mark. Then I began the Frank Report.

Marie analyzes this and takes it a step further with some rank speculation.

Now just one more word: Transgender rights are a controversial topic. The position of Frank Report is one that supports freedom.

We fully support every adult’s right to live and be, as far as possible, the gender they prefer.

We support the rights of people to alternate between genders at their convenience and to create new genders or have no gender at all. It is preposterous to limit the genders to two, except in the biological sense, where there are only two, I believe.

As far as identifying with notions of mass conformity bias based on biological gender as the fundamental guide to behavior, morality, and expectations, this can be enslaving. Each adult person should be free to choose the gender they prefer, to change that gender at any time, and to create any new gender that they like or believe is suitable for them at that particular moment. How this affects the law, bathrooms, locker rooms, college admissions, military service or even incarceration is beyond the scope of this article.

However, people exercising gender freedom should be free from official prejudice and, in a kind and freedom-loving world, free from calumny and ridicule based solely on their gender identity.

If Clare identifies with being a man, and has donned a jockstrap, or, as Marie suggests, may have actually gone one step further in her quest to be a man, this is her own business.

Where it interests us, and the sober reason for the article, is that this change of gender identity may [or may not] be in keeping with the teachings and commands of her Vanguard – who first ordered her to wear a jockstrap. This is, for Clare, who financed his sex-slaver cult, where more than 100 women were made slaves based solely on their gender – only women were allowed to be slaves – a matter of human freedom.

How that plays out in a prison, as opposed to a water skiing outing, is altogether another matter.

Clare Bronfman

By Marie White

I had planned to capture Clare’s facial expressions for a new painting. Studying the picture above I noticed something peculiar.

As Clare rises from the water [below] I didn’t see anything abnormal, except its not every day that people see an heiress posting a video of herself water skiing.

I slowed the video down.

See the entire video here

My eyes must be playing tricks on me. After the first wave hits her posterior, something shifted in her blue bathing suit.

It looks as though she may be wearing a jockstrap or a full-body floating device like a child might wear – but that would mean she is wearing two flotation devices.

It got me thinking.

Clare has enough money for a sex change. Maybe daddy’s little girl is actually now a man.

In an old journal entry, she wrote about how she was the only girl in school among boys and how she dreamed of being one of them.

Sunday, June 14th, 2009

“I remember sitting in the girls locker room before gym class – I could hear the playful boisterous voices of my classmates down the hall – however, I was alone. I was 12 years old, and the only girl in my class at school. I wanted so badly to be like the boys – to be accepted by them to be allowed to play with them – I tried to rid myself of all “girly” qualities and blend in…”

But then something sprung out of the water along with the heiress that I had not seen before.

Further examination of her unshapely hips and squared jawline leaves me uncertain.

I also have concerns about Clare’s well being while she is incarcerated.

Normally this post would not be fair game.

But Clare made it fair game by posting the video, by being a financier of a sex slave cult, by not officially joining DOS, but by utilizing it to her advantage, [did she consider herself the only other man in the sorority, other than Raniere?] by using perjury to indict her and Raniere’s enemies, and by being ordered to wear a jockstrap and not telling Raniere to go to Hades.

Clare Bronfman, as readers know, next to Raniere, was the most unusually cruel and authoritative being in Nxivm.

Did she identify with being a man?

Was she conflicted about her gender?

Did she wear the jockstrap that Keith ordered her to wear and for how long?

Did she take it a step further?

***

Below are a few of my paintings of Clare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

