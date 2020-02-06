Snyder Disappearance — Dr. Ed Kinum Called to Account – New Flyer Puts Him on the Spot

[Editor’s Note: AnonyMaker has enough interest in finding out what happened to Kristin Snyder that he took it upon himself to make a flyer and have someone bring it to Ed Kinum’s office. So Ed, in case you are reading, please feel free to call me, Frank Parlato, 716-990-5740. I can arrange for a confidential conversation with myself, Kim Snyder and yourself.]

By AnonyMaker

While considering what might actually help produce further information about the Kristin Snyder case, it occurred to me that Ed Kinum, the head trainer of her last intensive (Esther Chiappone Carlson was the assistant), is a central figure who is easy to find, and who might be susceptible to being persuaded to come clean given that he still tries to maintain a reputation of sorts.

Plus, I just happen to get to a city very near which his office is located, from time to time.

In the Scientology cult watching and activist community, there’s a long tradition of taking direct action, most famously by the Guy Fawkes mask-clad “Anonymous” movement about a decade ago, but going well back before that and continuing to this day as well.

People have typically done things like picketing offices – and distributing flyers.

Ed has apparently failed to respond to Kim Snyder’s attempts to contact him and get answers to the lingering questions about what happened, from what I’ve read.

So I put together a flyer to help motivate him to heal that ethical breach, so to speak.

Ed may indeed not know anything about what happened to Snyder after she left the intensive for the final time, but there is plenty he knows about her deteriorating mental state and how it was handled – and also what was done after she disappeared. At least he should finally tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about what lead up to that – at least some of which was deliberately withheld from law enforcement and from her family at the time, as part of the NXIVM coverup that followed.

For starters, a couple of those flyers were posted at his office after the end of business on Wednesday.

Will Ed finally do the right thing – the truly ethical thing, and the truly humanitarian one as well?

P.S. Kim Snyder, if you’re reading this, I hope you approve, at least generally. I welcome any suggestions. And should further and wider distribution of flyers be necessary, I could add your name and contact information if you wanted – let me know either here or through Frank.

****

Editor’s Note: Ed, if you are complicit in a crime connected to the disappearance of Kristin Snyder, I urge you to get legal representation. I can help you. Contact me, Frank Parlato, at 716-990-5740.

