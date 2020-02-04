Sara Bronfman Flees France and Is Living in Portugal

And there are those who do not believe in karma.

Sara Bronfman-Igtet has fled France, abandoning her newly built mansion in Provence, and leaving her hotel in managers’ hands.

She has moved to Portugal.

Authorities in France also shut down Bronfman’s Campus Beyond the School, after learning from Frank Report and French journalists, L’Heyre De Se Reveiller and Oli Porri Santoro, that the school was conducting Keith Raniere’s Rainbow Cultural Garden children’s experiments in government leased property.

The sudden flight from France was totally unexpected.

Bronfman-Igtet had just finished building a mansion in Provence at a cost of $12 million USD.

There are many rumors as to why she fled so suddenly, including that she got news that, if she is indicted in the US, France will turn her over at once to the USA.

Her political “godfather” in France, presidential adviser, noted “fixer” and New World Order loyalist Jacques Attali, is rumored to have told the heiress and her husband, Basit Igtet, that the international scandals associated with Nxivm preclude France fighting her extradition.

She will be deported if she is indicted, no matter how much money she was ready to pay.

Attali reportedly told the Igtets that if the US DOJ indicts her, France will not stand up against the expected worldwide condemnation of harboring a fugitive for a sex-slaver cult, which she funded.

Yes, the chickens are coming home to roost.

Sources close to Sara Bronfman said the once giddy heiress has become despondent as she now senses she may be joining her sister after all.

Her younger sister, Clare Webb Bronfman, was indicted in August 2018 in connection to her role in the sex slaver Nxivm cult, took a plea deal in April 2019 on two felonies counts, and is to be sentenced on April 23 in Brooklyn federal court. Her sentence is expected to be in the 4-7 year range.

Sara held a higher rank in the sex slaver cult than her convicted sister.

It is not known how long Sara Bronfman plans to stay in Portugal, but a source close to the family told Frank Report that she hopes to remain there permanently and does not plan to ever return to France, or the USA.

Much may depend on whether she can arrange to avoid extradition from Portugal if she is indicted in the U.S.

Sources close to the ongoing investigation into Nxivm said that DOJ officials for the Eastern District of New York are tight-lipped, but FBI agents continue to invest time and effort into the case, which is a sign that there may be a second wave of indictments coming in the future.

Bronfman and Igtet are believed to be hopeful that the high fees they are likely willing to pay Portuguese officials will be better spent and more effective than the large sums they reportedly paid to Attali and other French operatives, who at first promised them that they would be safely harbored in France in the event of her indictment.

They may fare better in Portugal. A Portuguese appeals court ruled against extraditing fugitive American murderer and hijacker George Wright to the United States in 2011.

A source familiar with the Bronfmans discounted rumors of her being indicted and told Frank Report that the reason she left France is because she felt unwelcome there and subject to increasing notoriety for her connection to Nxivm. Rumors circulate that Sara and Basit practice black magic, and sorcery and that neighbors in their rural area in Luberon were increasingly on edge about their presence.

Meantime, the Nxivm power couple is leaving a trail of unpaid bills. Basit Igtet is being hounded by creditors all over the world arising from his ill-fated attempt to run for prime minister of Libya and his subsequent effort to overthrow the US-backed government of Libya by working with US enemies including the terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

Sara also has unpaid bills from work done on her mansion in Albany, New York – and unpaid and delinquent legal fees.

Rumors are also swirling that Igtet may close down his political Facebook page. Igtet’s Facebook page has 291,000 likes.

Yes, things have been going from bad to worse for the Nxivm-enabler, Sara Bronfman, much like the lives she and her sister ruined by financing their sex-slaver leader, Keith Alan Raniere, and putting their millions behind his abuses of the legal system.

Now, it’s possible that Sara may be on the receiving end of a terrifying legal system.

In France, before Sara fled, she was hounded by journalists; once a group of eight journalists descending on them in a pack, virtually ambushing them in a private setting. There was also a vicious and dangerous home invasion perpetrated at their mansion.

Her Athal Education, which operated her Campus Beyond the School [Rainbow], has been dissolved in the wake of the shutdown of their school by the Department of Education in Luberon, which may be welcome news to those concerned with the protection of children exposed to the reckless experiment devised by convicted sex trafficker Keith Raniere. At her school, children from aged six months were being taught Raniere’s program – which featured teaching them on a rotating basis English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, Arab and German, one language per day by constantly changing teachers. Critics contend that children subjected to this experiment are alienated from parents and because of being inundated by too many languages don’t learn to speak properly during their formative years and grow up to utter a kind of hybrid language babble. On top of that, their leased hotel, Domaine des Andéoles in Luberon, is doing poorly and may be shuttered soon.

I am grateful that my work was appreciated in France and helped expose the monster. Journalist L’Heure De Se Réveiller said, “It’s been an incredible journey, going through all the layers of this {Nxivm] organization…I must thank you for your amazing work, which is the main source of mine.”

Frank Report will have more details on Sara’s whereabouts in Portugal soon.

Viva Executive Success!

