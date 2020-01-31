The Rape Case Against Nithyananda Should Be Dropped — If They Had Sex, She Obviously Wanted It!

By Marie White Nithyananda Swami is accused of raping a woman named Aarthi Rao some 40 times over a period of five years. There are three arguments that suggest the criminal accusation is false. Aarthi Rao, alleged victim of rape. Potency Test Nithyananda had a sexual potency test taken at Victoria Hospital in Chennai, done supposedly under strict medical supervision. The results have been released and reportedly entered into evidence in his rape case. The test shows Nithyananda has a testosterone level that precludes his having sex. and that this has been the case since before the alleged five-year span of rapes began. The test reveals he has a lower testosterone level than a child and, additionally, lack of blood flow, anorchidism, and hypogonadism make it impossible for him to have penile penetration. Blood flow, hypogonadism, and anorchidism are measured independently of testosterone levels. The test was reportedly studied by a government appointed panel and a private panel of experts and it was unanimously concluded that the Swami is not physically capable of having sex. It has been argued that there are other kinds of rape, that he could have forcibly held her and assaulted her with his tongue or a flaccid penis. But this is not what the alleged victim claims. She said she was raped by a virile man with full penetration more than 40 times. STDs The alleged victim, Aarthi Rao’s purportedly authentic medical records from the University of Michigan were released as part of discovery in a civil lawsuit in Michigan State Court. They show that Aarthi Rao has STDs including a longstanding case of contagious genital herpes.

Nithyananda also reportedly took a test, which shows he is 100 percent STD free. If this is true, could Nithyananda have had 40 rape sessions with Aarthi Rao, all unprotected, as she claims, and not contract herpes from Aarthi Rao? According to medical reports, she has had herpes for more than a decade.

The alleged victim, Aarthi Rao claims the tests that show she has genital herpes are fake. However, the Indian courts have accepted these records as authentic.

Common Sense

Aarthi Rao claims she was raped repeatedly over a period of five years. She lived in Michigan during the rape period and had to leave the US and come to India where she alleges she was raped.

Even if she was raped the first time, it is undisputed that she continued to visit the ashram of Nithyananda.

If she chose not to tell anyone of being raped, as many fearful victims do, why did she choose to go back?

She did not live with Nithyananda. She lived with her husband in the US. She came periodically to visit the ashram in India where Nithyananda lived.

Her emails show she had to argue with her husband to get permission to come to India to stay at the ashram. Sometimes her husband did not permit her to go and she was despondent. Why would she be despondent about being forbidden to go and get raped?

Most victims would avoid their rapist if they could, even if they do not tell authorities.

Instead she fought to get back. She lied to her husband. She never told him she was raped during the five year period of her alleged rapes.

It defies reasonable credulity and speaks to this being, as some people say, a purely political prosecution.

No rape victim keeps coming back for five years. It’s not as if the rapist and his victim lived in the same house and she had no option but to tolerate being raped again and again out of fear or lack of means to escape.

She did not have to escape him. She had to escape her husband to get raped. She had to make extraordinary efforts and undertake international travel to get to her alleged rapist.

We have seen emails that show her husband did not want her to leave and go to Nithyananda. All she had to do was to not come to India and to his ashram to avoid being raped. But she did not.

She fought with her husband to get to India and get raped.

This is what Aarthi Rao wants us to believe.

Obviously, if there was sex, she wanted it. That is so clear that it boggles the mind that anyone could think this is a reasonable prosecution and not a political prosecution.

Something must have changed for Aarthi Rao that made her want to file a charge of rape against her former guru. Perhaps she saw an opportunity to profit.

Nithyananda claims he is a life long celibate and the tests suggest he cannot have sex. Perhaps the tests are fake. Perhaps Aarthi Rao’s herpes tests are also fake.

But one thing is not fake. It is based on her own admissions: A woman flew halfway across the world to keep getting raped and spending her and her husband’s money to go back and get raped!

I think it interesting that her husband left her after finding out she had sex, [or was raped].

He is not a disciple of Nithyananda. I suspect he did not believe her when she said she kept going back and getting raped?

He may have thought she was lying and that she wanted to have sex with Nithyananda. Think about this. She flies to India from America. She has sex with her guru/lover 40 times over 5 years on numerous, separate trips.

Her husband finds out she has herpes. He is angry. She tells him she was raped by Nithyananda and that is how she got herpes.

He does not buy it and decides to leave her. He remembers the fights they had, with her pleading and demanding to got to India. And when she came back she did not act as if she were raped. She could not wait to go back again.

Why did she charge rape?

Nithyananda is wealthy. It might be a financial incentive, or perhaps, as likely, she had to defend herself from claims of adultery by charging rape.

In India, adultery is look down upon far more than it is in the USA. Her family is from India and live there still. After her husband left her, she has returned to India. She had motive to lie and offers an implausible story.

The rape case against Nithyananda should be dropped.

