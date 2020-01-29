Bangkok: Decision to Include Toni Natalie in Nxivm Civil Lawsuit Fraught With Risk

By Bangkok

Godspeed, Mr. Neil Glazer.

I hope you make the Bronfmans pay through the nose.

But I do question Mr. Glazer’s choice to include Ms. Toni Natalie as a lead plaintiff, as that choice may wind up hurting the other plaintiffs by lessening any financial judgments that his side may win (or settle for).

How can Mr. Glazer make a strong case that his women are all innocent victims (worthy of a HUGE judgment) if NXIVM exposes stuff like this:

1) Toni was a leading salesperson (and spokesperson) for Keith’s Pyramid Scheme called CBI which was shut down. She even appeared on a TV infomercial (confidently) trying to sucker innocent victims into that scheme. During an ABC interview (more than 20 years later) Toni claimed that the idea behind CBI was ‘brilliant’ —- she showed no remorse for having personally suckered so many victims into that Pyramid scam.

2) Can Mr. Glazer argue that Toni Natalie ‘learned her lesson’ or changed her ways after the CBI debacle? Can Mr. Glazer argue that Toni finally ‘saw the light’ and abandoned Keith and his nefarious activities after CBI? Nope. According to Frank Parlato, Toni started up 2 brand new (failed) pyramid schemes and remained with Keith for several years after the CBI debacle. She was neck deep into Keith’s nefarious financial activities.

3) I’m not sure if Toni’s temporary indictment for ‘allegedly’ committing lease fraud (according to Frank Parlato) is gonna be admissible in this lawsuit, however, I have a hard time believing that Toni’s past history of (alleged) fraudulent activity is gonna be barred from this case —— especially if Toni ‘testifies’ and her character becomes relevant for cross examination, allowing her credibility to be impeached. I’m sure the discovery process will unearth even more negative shit about Ms. Natalie’s past behavior. The Bronfmans will inspect every nook and cranny of her life.

4) With regard to Toni’s lies told in her book (exposed by Frank Parlato), if Toni ‘testifies’ then it’s possible that the Bronfman attorneys will be allowed to impeach her credibility and confront her on these many lies. Especially the lie about blaming Keith for her brother’s decision to commit suicide, since her brother didn’t die of a ‘suicide’ (according to the death certificate and his longtime girlfriend). This will show that Toni is prone to telling lies about Keith Raniere. It shows that she’s willing to lie about Keith for financial profit.

I just don’t see how adding a plaintiff like Toni Natalie is gonna help (and not hurt) Mr. Glazer’s lawsuit.

Other people like Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vincente are good plaintiffs.

Sarah was kept in the dark about many things and was mostly a legit teacher/manager for an ESP center. Mark Vincente is also a decent guy with none of the baggage of Toni Natalie.

