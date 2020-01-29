Allison Mack Accused of Being Sex-Slaver in Nxivm Civil Lawsuit

When it became known that NXIVM was under investigation by the FBI, Keith Alan Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne and several others fled the United States and went into hiding in Mexico.

On March 26, 2018 the Mexican Federal Police captured Raniere and turned him over to the FBI.

On April 19, 2018, a three-count indictment was unsealed in the EDNY charging Defendants Raniere and Mack with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor.

On July 23, 2018, a superseding indictment was unsealed charging Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Mack, Kathy Russell, Nancy Salzman and Lauren Salzman with racketeering conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking,and conspiracy to commit identity theft.

On March 13, 2019, a Second Superseding Indictment was unsealed. The Second Superseding was similar to the first except for the dismissal of Nancy Salzman as a result of her guilty plea. And Raniere, Bronfman, Mack, Russell, and Lauren Salzman were charged with racketeering conspiracy, and racketeering; and four predicate racketeering acts were added, including two acts of sexual exploitation of a child, and one act of possession of child pornography, [Cami] and one act of visa fraud.

The child porn and sexual exploitation of Cami spooked all the codefendants of Raniere and in shot order they all took plea deals.

On April 8, 2019, Mack pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy, and racketeering. She admitted committing racketeering acts of state law extortion; and forced labor.

Now she is facing a civil lawsuit.

Many think the former actress is a victim and has been punished enough already. But the civil lawsuit, much like testimony in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere, paints a different picture of Mack, other than an abused victim.

She comes across as a sex-slaver

The case is SARAH EDMONDSON; TONI NATALIE; MARK VICENTE, JANE DOES 1-13, JANE DOES 15-39, JANE DOES 41-60; JOHN DOES 1-17, and JOHN DOES 19-20,

v. : KEITH RANIERE; NANCY SALZMAN; CLARE BRONFMAN; SARA BRONFMAN; LAUREN SALZMAN; ALLISON MACK; KATHY RUSSELL; KAREN UNTERREINER; DR. BRANDON PORTER; DR. DANIELLE ROBERTS; DANIELLA PADILLA BERGERON; ROSA LAURA JUNCO; LORETA J. GARZA DAVILA; MONICA DURAN; NICKI CLYNE; NXIVM CORPORATION; EXECUTIVE SUCCESS PROGRAMS, INC.; ETHICAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION; and FIRST PRINCIPLES,

[Ed. Note: Although I know the identity of some of the Jane and John Does, I will honor the anonymity provision of the lawsuit, except where the victims have already gone public. A few have testified in the trial of Raniere and I may identify them as they were identified in the trial.]

So with all those defendants where does the comely actress fit in?

Sadly for her fans, not too well

Here is where Allison Mack figures into the lawsuit.

She was a leader of DOS, which began in 2015.

According to the lawsuit, it was headed by Raniere and Mack, Lauren Salzman, Rosa Laura Junco, Daniela Padilla Bergeron, Loreta J. Garza Davila, Monica Duran, and Nicki Clyne, the First Line Masters.

The lawsuit alleges quite a bit about DOS, which our readers are familiar with:

First Line Masters were tasked with selecting attractive, trustworthy women who could become sexual partners for Raniere. Recruits were told they were being invited to join a sisterhood, which would empower them to overcome weaknesses. Recruits were told DOS offered a unique opportunity to enter a one-on-one mentorship with leading Nxivm women Recruits were told DOS was an all-female group It was a “once-in-a-lifetime “opportunity.”

Of course, as readers know, and as the lawsuit,alleges, “DOS recruits were required to provide ‘collateral’ to prove their trustworthiness.”

Collateral consisted of

assets compromising confessionals letters falsely accusing close family members or friends of unethical, immoral or illegal conduct nude photos nude videos other materials that would, if released, subject the recruits or their loved ones to loss, humiliation or shame.

We know the story:

As the lawsuit alleges, “After supplying collateral…. DOS was revealed to the recruits. But to their surprise and dismay, they were told that now, before they could learn about the structure and nature of this sisterhood, they had to provide additional humiliating and damaging collateral. Thus, before knowing anything about the internal workings of DOS, they were trapped, fearful that if they did not do precisely as instructed, the collateral that they had already provided would be released.”

This, of course, is a point that might be debated. After giving the first collateral, which some could argue was stupid to begin with, you learn that there is a master slave relationship.

That might be a good time to stop. But it turns out that the DOS First Line Masters, including Mack, were not terribly forthcoming. No, in fact they lied.

The lawsuit alleges that it was only after the second batch of collateral was given that “the recruiter/master revealed a little more about DOS: that it was a pyramid of ‘master/slave’ relationships, explained as no different from a guru and disciple or a mentor-mentee relationship, which would strengthen women by testing and challenging their boundaries but would require absolute trust and obedience by ‘slaves’ to their ‘masters.'”

But the slaves were never told that Raniere created and ran DOS.

When asked, the First Line Masters denied Raniere’s involvement and did not tell the slaves that the collateral “was intended to coerce women into a lifetime of personal servitude; and that the ultimate objective of DOS was to recruit and groom women for sexual slavery under their ‘grandmaster – Raniere.”

DOS was, the lawsuit alleges, created to develop a pipeline of attractive young women for Raniere.

The lawsuit also paints a picture of what life was like in DOS.

caloric deprivation 500-800 calories per day having to ask permission to eat having to weigh food and calculate calories precisely having to send photographs of everything they ate to their masters sleep deprivation arduous physical labor performance of menial tasks punishment for failure to comply with their masters’ commands. be available to their masters twenty-four hours a day subject to a stress-inducing sleep-deprivation technique referred to as “readiness drills,” punishments which included long cold showers, extended periods doing “planks,” ridicule, extreme diets, stripping naked and being paddled on the buttocks and more “Slaves” cleaned their masters’ homes shopped for groceries (at times with their own money), buy gifts for their masters, do their work for them be available for sex with Raniere on demand.

So why would anyone do this?

As the lawsuit alleges, “’slaves’ were acutely aware of the ultimate punishment hanging over their heads: the very real threat that their collateral would be released”.

And …”‘Slaves’ were… in a constant state of near-starvation, sleep deprivation, forced to physically exert themselves and push themselves well beyond exhaustion, always anxious and fearful that anything they said or asked might be interpreted as rebellious and subject them to punishments, both mental and corporeal.”

“Not a single DOS member,” the lawsuit alleges, “understood when she gave that first collateral that she was signing up for a life of servitude and sexual slavery under a cruel grandmaster [Raniere] and his circle of mistresses.”

Of course we get to branding

The lawsuit describes it as “a secret ceremony, [where DOS slaves] were forced to disrobe, read from a script stating they requested to be branded, lie down on a table, and submit to branding with a cauterizing iron in their pubic region. No anesthesia was administered during this procedure, which was extremely painful. The ceremonies were recorded, thereby creating an additional piece of collateral. They were told that the brand was a symbol representing the elements of nature. Only later did they come to realize that they would be carrying Keith Raniere’s initials around with them for the rest of their lives.”

Let’s get to Allison Mack’s unseemly role

In the lawsuit, almost all of Allison’s alleged offenses involve her role in DOS.

They involve Jane Does 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 28 and Sarah Edmondson and quite frankly others not named.

Allison Mack was specifically mentioned as perhaps the most ruthless of the First Line Masters who reported directly to Raniere.

The lawsuit mentions that “Mack recruited her own ‘slaves,’ who were required to recruit their own, as well. All the women in Mack’s line of slaves were obligated to serve her and comply with her directions. This was true of each First-Line Master’s line of slaves.”

And again, “When the slaves defected, many of them wrote to Mack, as well as Lauren Salzman, Nancy Salzman, and Clare Bronfman, pleading for their collateral to be returned or destroyed. Lauren Salzman would pass such pleas along to Clare Bronfman. No collateral was ever returned or destroyed.”

Allison Mack Sex Slaved Jane Doe 2

Jane Doe 2 was recruited into DOS, [then referred to as The Vow] by a “slave” [India] of Mack’s.

Jane Doe 2 provided collateral and did unpaid work for the DOS “slave” [India] and Mack.

I don’t think we are revealing too much by saying that Jane Doe 2 is Jaye who testified in the Raniere trial.

The Lawsuit alleges: “Jane Doe 2 had frequent direct communications with Defendant Raniere, both in person when she visited Albany and through text messages, wherein among other things he promised that, if she moved to Albany, she could start an ‘ethical’ t-shirt business with him (a ploy he had previously used on others to draw them closer to him).”

[The ploy, of course, was to promise to start a company, which he would help fund and provide his unique genius.]

Unsurprisingly, the t-shirt company and all of its equipment was owned by Clare Bronfman.

The lawsuit continues, “After Jane Doe 2 moved to Albany and gave collateral several times, Defendant Mack instructed her to have sex with Raniere, stating that this was a special assignment that would help her get over trauma from past [sexual] abuse.

“Mack further insisted that Jane Doe 2 photograph the encounter, and she told Jane Doe 2 that she had Mack’s ‘permission’ to enjoy the experience.

The language which follows was used not only for Jane Doe 2 but for the other sex slaves trafficked by Mack.

“Eventually, the shame and humiliation of what she had to do as part of The Vow was more than she could bear, and Jane Doe 2 informed Mack that she was repudiating her Vow and requested that her collateral not be released. Paralyzed by the dual fears of release of her

collateral and the Defendants’ infamous abusive legal tactics, Jane Doe 2 left the NXIVM community and kept silent about her experience.”

Now this next part will not come as a surprise:

“Subsequent to her departure from NXIVM, Defendants Raniere and Clare Bronfman directed a co-conspirator [I believe this to be Alex Batancourt] to cause false criminal charges to be lodged against Jane Doe 2.

“Raniere and Clare Bronfman then instructed an attorney to send Jane Doe 2 a letter threatening legal action if she told anyone about what Defendants did to her. That letter and the charges have never been rescinded, and thus Jane Doe 2 is still subject to this

intimidation.”

“As a result of Defendants’ scheme, criminal acts, and misrepresentations and omissions, Jane Doe 2 was emotionally and financially harmed.

“Also, as part of Defendants’ scheme, Jane Doe 2 performed uncompensated labor, working for many hours without compensation for the benefit of the Defendants.”

Jane Doe 3 – another Allison Mack victim

Jane Doe 3 was recruited into DOS, then referred to only as The Vow, by a DOS “slave” of Mack’s.

Throughout her time in DOS, Jane Doe 3 was given direction and commands directly from Mack.

After Jane Doe 3 moved to Albany and gave collateral several times, she was instructed to have sex with Raniere. Jane Doe 3 acquiesced out of fear of punishment and release of her collateral.”

Unlike Jaye [Jane Doe 2], this unfortunate woman actually had sex with the beastly one.

If you want a picture worth a 1000 words as to why this is a serious crime and worthy of significant financial recompense look at what she had to touch. Imagine the fear and loathing combined.

Allison Mack had her collateral and coerced her to have sex with this odious and malodorous creature.

Like Jane Doe 2, Clare and Keith and El Duce went after her to lodge false criminal charges and send threatening letters.

The lawsuit alleges, “The letters caused her to experience tremendous fear and intimidation, and instead of coming forward and speaking with an attorney or authorities, she went into hiding and avoided contact with authorities for a period, even after learning that the FBI was investigating the Defendants and others. Those letters and charges have never been rescinded.”

But Mack is not done. Jane Doe 4

Jane Doe 4 worked for Mack and Raniere’s “The Source,” NXIVM’s purported curriculum for actors. She taught 2-hour long classes three times a week. Mack recruited Jane Doe 4 herself .

Sneaky Mack required Jane Doe 4 to provide collateral. After she got collateral, Mack revealed their relationship would be “master” and “slave,” and Jane Doe 4 was required to continue giving collateral, “which Jane Doe 4 provided out of fear that her previously provided collateral would be released if she did not comply with all of Mack’s demands.”

Mack assigned Jane Doe 4 to establish contact with Raniere and do whatever he told her. Mack informed her that if she failed, there would be punishment. Raniere demanded that Jane Doe 4 engage in sexual acts with him.

“Out of fear of punishment and release of her collateral, Jane Doe 4 unwillingly acquiesced to Raniere’s demands.”e Defendants.

I believe Jane Doe 4 is none other than Nicole, who testified in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere most effectively and was the cause of his sex trafficking conviction

But wait, Mack is not done —Jane Doe 9

Jane Doe 9 was recruited into DOS by a DOS “slave” who was “slave” to one of other the DOS First-Line Masters.

But Mack spoke directly with Jane Doe 9 and helped recruit her.

“Later,” the lawsuit alleges, “when another DOS ‘slave’ told Jane Doe 9 that she was leaving NXIVM and showed Jane Doe 9 her brand, Jane Doe 9 quietly left DOS and NXIVM.”

This slave was saved by the Frank Report; they read about the branding and happily Jane Doe 9 was not branded. I have interviewed Jane Doe 9 in the past.

But we are not done yet. Jane Doe 10

Jane Doe 10 was recruited into DOS. When she wanted to leave, Jane Doe 10 requested the return of her collateral from Mack and Raniere, which she never received.

Jane Doe 11

A resident of California. “Jane Doe 11 enrolled in and paid for NXIVM curriculum based upon Defendants’ false, material representations that Rational Inquiry provided a scientific, patent-pending technology that would lead to a successful career and self-fulfillment.

“Contrary to Defendants’ representations, Rational Inquiry was neither scientific nor patentable. Defendants also failed to disclose a material fact—that Rational Inquiry was actually a pseudo-scientific hodgepodge of psychotherapeutic methods which, when practiced by

unlicensed and unqualified lay-people, subjected its participants to an unreasonable risk of serious psychological injury and emotional distress.”

Jane Doe 11 was recruited into DOS by Allison Mack and another person.

She was “required to participate in 24/7 readiness drills, send a private message to her master each morning and night, and provide services to her master.”

And we are not done yet.

Jane Doe 12

A resident of California, Jane Doe 12 enrolled in and paid for NXIVM curriculum. Jane Doe 12 was recruited into DOS, by Mack.

Mack required Jane Doe 12 to obtain her permission to travel, meet with people and eat, and to report her whereabouts every hour. Mack put Jane Doe 12 on a restricted calorie diet which caused Jane Doe 12 to develop medical conditions including a hormonal

imbalance.

Mack gave Jane Doe 12 an assignment which required her to establish contact with Raniere and acquiesce to his demands. Mack informed her that if she failed, there would be punishment. Raniere demanded that Jane Doe 12 engage in sexual acts with himself on numerous occasions.

Mack also instructed Jane Doe 12 to recruit other women to DOS and told her that she would be punished if she did not.

After giving several rounds of collateral, Jane Doe 12 was coerced into being branded. She later discovered the brand contained Raniere’s initials.

Eventually, the shame and humiliation was more than she could bear, and Jane Doe 12 left DOS.

[I think this might be India.]

***

So Mack worked directly with Raniere to create and run DOS. Within the DOS structure, Mack was a First Line Master, where Jane Doe 2, Jane Doe 3, 4, 11, 12 and 15 were “slaves” in her line.

The Emperor Wore No Clothes, Neither Did Allison Mack

A little more for Mack.

It appears DOS had a precursor, “TEN C,” which Mack, Clyne, Nancy Salzman and Raniere started.

It was aimed at procuring young women from college sororities for Raniere. The young women were promised opportunities to build character through NXIVM curriculum and programs, and develop a sorority in their age group within NXIVM, mentored by Mack, Clyne, and Raniere.

The Defendants also offered these female students jobs working at a t-shirt company owned by Raniere and Clare Bronfman.

Privately, with sexual partners, Raniere referred to himself as “TEN C,” which stood for “The Emperor has No Clothes.”

Ultimately, this effort to procure young women for Raniere failed. Subsequently, Mack and Clyne and others created and ran DOS with Raniere.

Drawing the Curtain Between NXIVM and Reality

Another of the Companies Mack was involved in was the Knife of Aristotle (“The Knife”), founded in 2014 as a purported news outlet.

The key officers included Mack, Rosa Laura Junco and Nicki Clyne.

“Raniere’s stated purpose for creating The Knife was the scientific analysis of existing media, including fact checking, so that subscribers could cut through abundant fake news and get to the truth,” the lawsuit alleges. “The truth, of course, meant Raniere’s spin on everything, and the Knife was just one more way in which Raniere isolated his followers from outside influences. It enabled him to shield members from bad press about NXIVM because members of the NXIVM community received their news solely from The Knife. To get news from anywhere else meant that one was rebellious and jeopardizing the community.”

Loyal Allison Mack was right there supporting him in everything.

Jane Doe 3, 6, 13, 21,41, 43, 51, Mark Vicente and John Doe 16 worked for the Knife.

Sarah Edmondson’s collateral was released in retaliation

Sarah’s branding session video was release because she spoke out about Nxivm and DOS.

The video that was released was edited by Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack, at Raniere’s direction, to make it appear as if Sarah had asked to be branded.

“Indeed, Raniere directed the branding ceremony to include the recitation of a statement that Raniere told Defendant Mack would create the appearance that the brandings were consensual,” the lawsuit alleges.

Branding Is Battery

The lawsuit does not fail to mention the branding doctor, “Defendant Dr. Danielle Roberts engaged in: (i) bodily contact; (ii) made with

intent; (iii) that was offensive in nature by branding Sarah Edmonson and Jane Does 4, 5, 7 and 12 with Defendant Raniere’s initials as part of an outrageous DOS initiation ritual conducted as part of the Enterprise.

“Raniere, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack, Nicky Clyne, Rosa Laura Junco, Loretta J. Garza Davila, Monica Duran, and Daniella Padilla Bergeron aided and abetted and acted in concert with respect to the battery described above by either requesting that it be done or by participating in the outrageous ceremony with knowledge and intent that the Plaintiffs were, unbeknownst to them at the time, going to branded and were branded with Defendant Raniere’s initials.”

Yes, Allison is being sued for battery, along with the other brutal women of DOS.

One Asian has Mack’s Fingerprints

Raniere created a group just for women of East Asian heritage, called “One Asian.”

Jane Doe 28 was recruited, but unknown to her, One Asian was nothing more than an attempt to find potentially suitable sexual partners for Raniere.

“The women [of One Asia] traveled to the Albany area to meet one-on-one with Raniere, who subsequently offered to help them create a new company and be their mentor. They agreed and, ultimately, over one-hundred women of Asian heritage were recruited to this ‘women’s empowerment’ group, including Jane Doe 31 and Jane Doe 39.

“One Asian offered a special curriculum that Raniere tailored to what he characterized as women raised with more ‘masculine values’ than Western women. According to Raniere, this combination of female genetics and ‘masculine attributes,’ such as discipline and self-denial, made them virtually ‘perfect humans,’ who needed special adjustments to the ESP curriculum to maximize the benefit.

“One of the women selected by Raniere to lead One Asian was Jane Doe 28. After she agreed to lead One Asian, Jane Doe 28 was frequently summoned to Albany for meetings with Raniere.

“Often, she would have to wait until late at night for Raniere, with their meetings not starting until 1 or 2 a.m. and continuing for hours. Raniere began to require Jane Doe 28 to call him every day. When she traveled to Albany, Raniere would greet her with kisses on the

lips and would try to hold her hand during business meetings. Raniere pressured her to move to Albany so they could begin a romantic relationship.

“Members of Raniere’s inner circle also pressured Jane Doe 28 to move to Albany to be closer to Raniere. Clare Bronfman took Jane Doe 28 on walks, once telling her that Jane Doe 28’s biggest obstacle in life was that she had ‘too many options,’ and that moving to Albany and working more closely with Raniere would help her focus on her growth.

“On one visit, Defendant Loreta Garza delivered orchids to Jane Doe 28 from Raniere, a reference to a personal essay Jane Doe 28 had written in tribute to her grandmother that, Raniere said, brought him to tears.

Allison Mack: ‘Sex is just like playing tennis’

When Jane Doe 28 traveled to Albany, she would frequently stay at the home of Allison Mack, who, according to the lawsuit, “on one occasion commented to her that sex was ‘no big deal,’ and that it was ‘just like playing tennis.'”

Jane Doe 28 resigned from One Asian and left NXIVM and One Asian ceased operations.

As for Allison Mack, she is up to her eyeballs in this lawsuit, I think.

Tennis anyone?

