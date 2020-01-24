Rape Victim Thought She Was ‘Having Sex With God’ — More on Nithyananda Rape Case

“In the ashram I was made to feel … I am a very special and spiritual person…. . And as I realized later, with very subtle mind manipulation techniques, I was led to drop my reasoning mind …. and convinced me that I was the ‘chosen one,’ I was [told I was] the only one who was fortunate to be enlightened with a very special Vedic technique. And he called that as the path of … ‘loving the divine as the Beloved.’ [having sex with him while considering him to be God]. It was very confusing and shocking at first. But with his glib talks, he completely convinced me to accept and trust the master and surrender completely to become enlightened. [by having sex with him.]

“In 2009 … another member…. told me that Nithyananda was abusing many women and men under the guise of enlightenment, but I refuse to believe him….. later in 2009, once again …. Lenin, Kirpan [Nithyananda’s driver] told me that there were various misdeeds happening in the ashram. And sexual abuse was also happening under the guise of enlightenment. …. I refused to believe…..

“…. I simply could not accept what Lenin had told me that I absolutely could not doubt Nithyananda. That was the extent of trust and faith I had …

“From 2005 when I was first abused sexually until 2009, there were so many incidents that I had experienced and witness for which… any ordinary person would find ….objectionable. Like beating Brahmacharis [monastic novices]. I have seen Brahmacharis being beaten black and blue by Nithyananda until the walking stick broke.

“I myself have been slapped during abuses. And yet everything was accepted as the Master’s way of removing our bad karma as the Master’s way of using a Zen technique for enlightenment and as a part for spiritual progress. We were made to accept it and drop our ego in order to accept it. For five years, I refused to believe anything negative … I saw everything I experienced. I was made to accept it as a necessary part of a spiritual process. And yet, suddenly, there are all these allegations about him. I simply could not accept it.

“When Lenin… challenged me to verify it for myself…. I decided to verify with a hidden camera in the tennis room. I … asked permission to place an air purifier in his room in December 2009. The air purifier came with a hidden camera, which was motion activated.

“After two days when I removed the air purifier and saw the videos [of Nithyananda having sex with Rajnita]… I was devastated. I simply could not believe what I was seeing. Even if anybody had brought the same video and showed it to me, I would have …. thought it to be doctored, morphed or some conspiracy to defame the Swami but in this case, the truth was staring at me in my face, and I couldn’t deny it anymore…. My whole world came shattering down.

“I gave the videos to Lenin to watch it for himself. And then I left. I left the ashram and the mission once and for all. But I was deeply traumatized by shame and guilt about what had happened to me. I could not understand how this had happened to me. And I could not stand the pain of my trust having been betrayed

“I contemplated suicide because it was unbearable to live with the guilt and the shame. I was unable to talk to my family or anybody. But it was the loving support of my family that finally saved me. They consoled me and advised me to forget my past and move on with my life.

“But the question in me was a rising again and again. How could this happen to me? How an educated woman coming from a respectable family, raised in the best traditions of a Brahmin family, how could this happen to me? I had no answers, and I was searching and I came across experiences of cult victims, real life stories of women like me, who are victims of abuse and occult.

“I understood what had happened to me. I understood how my deep trust and my sacred beliefs as a Hindu, my belief in the Guru [system] about guru Bhakti [loving the guru as God] and Guru seva [serving the guru as God] how they were exploited to abuse me and take advantage of me sexually.

“And I understood that I too am a victim of a cult. When I realized this is what had happened to me I understood the depth of psychological slavery I had fallen into for five long years.

“There is a research project published by cultic studies journal. And there are case studies of women who have been exploited, in the name of spirituality, abused sexually. And I read about women who came out after 20 years of slavery and abuse and occult.

“I understood what a big danger a cult can be. How it can be a real threat and a menace to the society. I felt it was my moral responsibility to speak out. My conscience did not permit me to just forget everything and move on. I convinced my family and with their support, I came forward and complained to the Karnataka [police] and gave a truthful account of my experiences…..

“After investigating my complaint, and witness statements from many ex devotees who had served the mission for a long time, the Karnataka [prosecutors filed criminal rape]…. charges

“A false case was filed against me in America…. [I was accused of] … video morphing, blackmail, all kinds of horrible allegations against me. Not just me. Even my husband, who had absolutely nothing to do with the tenants or the mission was targeted for the simple reason that he supported me. When I gave the complaint it is extremely painful to remember how much I sacrificed my life. I gave up my career, threw away my job, lost all my income, ignored my family for years and spent day and night running from pillar to post just to popularize the [Nithyananda] … and for that I have been rewarded with allegations of extortion. If I wanted to make money, I could have sued Nithyananda in the US for millions of dollars.

“In fact, lawyers were willing to fight for me for free. Because they said it was a clear case of clergy abuse and cult abuse. But I refuse to file a lawsuit because I’m not interested in his tainted money, which comes from the blood and sweat of so many volunteers, organizers and donors. On the contrary, just fighting his false case, I have spent my meager earning, meager savings. I’ve taken huge loans to pay the lawyer fees and bills, and I’m completely penniless on the streets with no help. No support the harassment…. My husband has shattered our marriage and separated us. And I know this is not going to be the end of it.

“I know that they are going to do everything possible. even get a default judgment against me because I’m not able to defend myself anymore in the US and then misuse it to claim that I committed fraud against them in the US. I know that there are rumors being spread about me allegations and slander about my character as a woman. And I won’t be surprised if many more cases are filed. Now that I’ve come to the media my life is in grave danger and anything happens to me or my family, or any of the key witnesses Nithyananda and his supporters are responsible for it.

“The allegations of video morphing are allegations. That’s all I can say about it? I know the video is true. I would not have believed that if anybody had showed me but I know it’s true. It came from a camera that I placed.

“Of course, the forensic science lab has authenticated and found that there is no alteration or editing or morphing of any kind. Neither was there any body double, as stated…. . And other renowned forensic expert, Dr. Chandrasekaran …. reviewed the video in 2010 and he found no alteration or editing of any sort. ….

“My life has been totally destroyed. I sometimes feel I have nothing to live for. But I want to save myself for the trial. Just for one reason. So that the truth can be known. All the personal suffering and sacrifices of me and my family will be meaningful. If even one family is saved, if even one woman or youth is saved….

“I wish my life will be a lesson from which you will learn so that you will not make the same mistakes that I did. I wish you will never become a psychological slave of a cult. Because that’s the worst thing that can happen to you. You don’t even know that you are a slave. If you have to follow someone, please believe in God and follow only somebody who’s worthy of worship [whose] actions, matches words, somebody who walks the talk.

“Anyone who gives great discourses is not a real guru. Please do not make the same mistake. I know many who are still suffering silently, who have been unable to come out and speak like me. And I speak on behalf of all of them. Your life is precious. Please don’t throw it away. I have full faith in the judiciary. And I’m confident that once trial starts, the truth will be established. I hope and pray that the trial will begin very soon.”