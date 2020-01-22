The Hawaii Government’s Waikoloa Highlands Heist

by LEONARD G. HOROWITZ AND SHERRI KANE

THE COUNTY OF HAWAII CRIME SYNDICATE

(Hilo, HI 1-13-20) According to County of Hawaii officials, the Waikoloa Highlands heist resulted from the wrongoing of Mr. Stephan Martirosian. An investigation by the L.A. Weekly explained that Martirosian, and his partner Remington Chase, were convicted cocaine dealers, Russian oil mob federal informants, and Martirosian was also an alleged contract murder whistleblower.

As explained previously on JudicialCorruptionNews.com, the ‘hit’ was most likely ordered by Mikhail Khodorkovsky—previously one of Russia’s wealthiest oil tycoons imprisoned for the alleged murder of a Siberian town mayor.

Pinning the exclusive blame on Martirosian for losing 80 affordable housing units and a half billion dollar revenue stream, however, doesn’t compute.

It isn’t known if Martirosian, who is currently jailed in Armenia, made any money on the Waikoloa Highlands heist. But Paul J. Sulla, Jr. most certainly did.

Of more than 700 rezoned acres designated for the “Waikoloa Highlands Project” (“WHP”) there was only 11.7 acres of most valuable highway front, village neighboring, “commercial” land that County of Hawaii officials virtually handed-over to Sulla–a hallucinogenic drug kinpin, indicted forger, and veteran land thief. This official action resulted in the loss of 48 affordable housing units and much more.

THE MAYORS OF HAWAII COUNTY: COMPLICITY IN LAND THIEVERY

According to Hawaii County tax records and Land Use Commission transcripts, Hilo lawyer Sulla Jr. was both the member and the attorney of record for the 11.7 acre property transfer from Waikoloa Highlands to his own LLC–Plumeria Waikoloa. Corporate counsel, the Mayor’s Office and the County Office of Housing and Community Development, all signed off on the transfer.

Then Sulla converted the non-profit affordable housing land, donated by the financiers of the community development project, into a $1.5 million windfall. The beneficiaries were allegedly the C0unty’s commercial “consortium,” Sulla explained to Environment Hawaiiinvestigator Patricia Tummons. Sulla refused to answer who else was associated with the transaction.

Pinning exclusive blame on Martirosian, therefore, doesn’t compute with the facts. Did Martirosian receive a recorded ‘payout’ for his compliance and complicity with Sulla under the County’s instruction? Unlikely. But Sulla surely got wealthy, paying $0 for the property, and quickly ‘flipping it’ for $1.5M.

But notice that local, state or federal investigators who would try to claim that Martirosian sabotaged the WHP, would need to turn deaf, dumb and blind to the series of transactions that put the main investors, the Ukrainian-Armenian Grigoryants, through zoning impositions and express instructions to donate the land for affordable housing before “the consortium” consummated the developers’ defrauding and land heist.

Ch 11 of the Hawaii Housing Code required Sulla’s LLC ( the transferee) to be a non-profit entity. The original deed, executed by the Armenian-Ukrainian developer, clearly evidences a lawful transfer to a non-profit. This record is undisputed. Subsequent to its receipt by the County, the deed was suddenly and inexplicably altered, and the land was transferred to a for-profit entity with Sulla as the exclusive named member.

The registered name on the forged (void) deed is “PLUMERIA AT WAIKOLOA, LLC, a Hawai’I limited liability company.” The transfer from WAIKOLOA HIGHLANDS, INC. a Colorado Corporation, representing the Armenian-Ukrainian business interests of the developer, Valery and Vitale Grigoryants, of Arch Limited and Vitoil Co. This deed was executed on June 1, 2017, but not recorded with the State of Hawaii’s Bureau of Conveyances until January 29, 2018. Therefore, between those dates, page 2 of the deed was illegally switched–altered to permit the for-profit sale of the land by Sulla and Plumeria in favor of, quoting Sulla, the “consortium.”

According to a legal notice issued by Mayor Harry Kim on June 22, 2017, directing the U.S. Army’s Director of Munitions and Chemical Matters (ODASA [ESOH]) to clear the subject property of “unexploded ordinances” (i.e., bombs) and shell casings–cc’d to Senators Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and Representatives Colleen Hanabusa and Tulsi Gabbard, “Plumeria at Waikoloa (JSM Enterprises)” was designated as the subject property owner, no longer the Gregoriants’ Grantor. (CLICK HERE to read Mayor Kim’s military instructions.)

It is noteworthy that the “JSM Enterprises” designation referenced by Mayor Kim to represent “Plumeria at Waikoloa” presumably references an enterprise with Sulla’s son, “Jason Sulla-Menashe.” On Jan. 11, 2020 Jason (pictured with his father above) was indicted by a Hilo grand jury on charges of child pornography and soliciting sex with minors. Sulla appeared in court to represent his “family therapist” son. It must, therefore, be presumed that Sulla, who was indicted for deed forgery and property theft on December 4, 2019, represents Plumeria at Waikoloa with his indicted son, Jason Sulla-Menashe, as members of the “consortium” that administered these transactions under the County’s instruction and jurisdiction.

How can a reasonable person explain these facts; that all of this occurred with no law enforcers objecting?

THE INCOMPREHENSIBLE AND UNCONSCIONABLE EXTENT OF CORRUPTION IN HAWAII

These criminal transactions occurred under the authority of the present Democratic Mayor, Harry Kim, and the Past Democratic Mayor, Billy Kenoi, who had been indicted in 2016 for embezzling more than $125,000 from Big Island taxpayers.

Kenoi was later exonerated under suspicious conditions after Judge Dexter Del Rosario dismissed three counts related to tampering with government documents after the state Attorney General’s office finished arguing its case.

That’s odd. Why would a judge strike the state’s claims and evidence after prosecutors rested their case?

We’re talking about the same obstruction of justice and criminal complicity here–concealing forgery of a government-administered deed.

Kenoi, history reveals, was mentored by Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye, who chaired the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during the 1977 investigation of “Project MKULTRA, The CIA’s Program Of Research In Behavioral Modification” that featured LSD and biochemical weapons for mass depopulation.

It must also be known that Hawaii AG Douglas Chin and Hilo Prosecutor, Mitch Roth, both aided-and-abetted Martirosian’s accomplice, Paul J. Sulla, Jr. by willful blindness, not only of the Waikoloa Highlands Heist, but a similar forgery scheme to steal these authors’ million dollar property.

Let us not forget Sulla’s Class I narcotic hallucinogen enterprise operating with more willful blindness by state and federal officials. They permitted a massive amount of drugs to be shipped to the mainland U.S. through Honolulu and Hilo harbors.

Further documenting the unconscionable extent of this government’s organized crime syndicate is the indictment of Hilo Police officers Brian Miller and Chadwick Fuku in 2018 for disappearing an undisclosed amount of cocaine from a secured government facility. That case also brought charges against complicit civilians Lance Yamada, Stacey Yamada, David Colon and Ivar Kaluhikau.

The original cocaine bust was accompanied by media censorship. Subsequently, County Prosecutor Mitch Roth forwarded the case to the attorney general’s office in Honolulu, which shuffled-it-off to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office “because of a conflict of interest,” the Tribune Herald reported.

After months of reviewing the case, Honolulu determined there was no probable cause to support a charge of “Securing the Proceeds of an Offense,” or any other crime.

Prosecutors said they began reviewing the case a second time after receiving [many complaints, condemnations, and “more information.” “The conflict of interest that existed in March 2018 that kept Hawaii County prosecutors from pursuing the case has been resolved.” reported the Tribune Herald on .

“Miller intentionally obtained control of cocaine, . . . by deception,” the West Hawaii Today reported. “He also reportedly possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances of . . . heroin, morphine or cocaine.”

“Fukui retired as a captain with 34 years of service on June 30, 2006. He applied for police chief in 2008,” but was turned down. He then went to work for the Hawaii County prosecutor’s office as an investigator from 2007 to 2014, West Hawaii Today continued.

That time period overlapped many years of neglected complaints against Sulla for DMT/ayahuasca trafficking, forgery and property theft.

The prosecutor’s office under Mitch Roth purportedly “looked at previous cases where Miller and Fukui were primary investigators,” but nothing reportedly came of it.

Similarly, in Honolulu at that time, Nick Grube later reported for the Civil Beaton March 11, 2019, more Big Island narcotics traders were linked to extensive public corruption in the Honolulu AG’s office.

On August 13, 2015 Tiffany Masunaga and Honolulu Police Officer Alan Ahn were busted for cocaine, marijuana and several prescription medications, including hydrocodone, alprazolam and 114 transdermal patches of the high-powered opioid fentanyl.

Four years later they were still free on a plea bargain that allegedly was part of “a growing federal investigation into public corruption and abuse of power in Hawaii law enforcement.”

Civil Beatdetailed related convictions of Honolulu’s former police chief Louis Kealoha, and his wife, Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha in cases completely censored by the mainland’s corporate-controlled press.

Five more officers in Honolulu, including HPD Lt. Derek Hahn, officer Bobby Nguyen, and former Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, were all charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice. Suspicions extended to Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro. Nonetheless, Kaneshiro was granted paid leave by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, who’s lawyer, Donna Leong, “helped craft a $250,000 payout for Louis Kealoha.”

In July 2015, HPD detective, Daniel Sellers, a member of the Honolulu Police Department’s elite Criminal Intelligence Unit, told Katherine Kealoha that her younger brother, Rudolph Puana, was buying cocaine from Masunaga. Sellers and Kealoha tipped brother Puana off that he was under federal investigation for drug trafficking, so he fled the country.

That presumably brought federal investigators back to Hilo where brother “Rudy”–Dr. Rudolph Puana–served as an anesthesiologist, anesthetizing himself and his clients with legal and illegal drugs, including oxycodone, fentanyl, Xanax, and cocaine incoming from the Mexican Salinas cartel. The 56-count federal indictment alleges that Dr. Puana and Katherine Kealoha played leading roles in “a small,” multi-island drug ring.

THE WAIKOLOA HIGHLANDS HEIST CONSUMMATED, THEN NEGLECTED AND CONCEALED BY COUNTY OFFICIALS

In this context of a de-facto mob state, this endemic public corruption in Hawaii, as the aforementioned federal investigations were targeting “a small multi-island drug ring,” the large multi-national criminals and security risks went unattended, even concealed.

Mayor Harry Kim and County law enforcers, including Hilo Prosecutor Mitch Roth, evaded the criminality linking even the Trump impeachment to the Ukrainian-Armenian Gregoriants’ being defrauded and damaged in favor of Burisma and the Bidens through the Waikoloa investment hijacking.

“If there is all this noncompliance going on, why hasn’t the County taken enforcement actions . . .?” asked Land Commissioner Gary Okuda of Ron Kim, Planning Program Co-manager, and Deputy Corporation Counsel for the County.

Okuda was referring to the ‘elephant under the carpet’ that law enforcers neglected.

How was it possible that Sulla, aided-and-abetted by County officials, continued to forge deeds and steal properties, yet no one brought him to justice before retiring deputy prosecutor Rick Damerville moved the grand jury to favor society?

Steven Lim, lawyer for the defrauded Grigoryants, asked similarly, “Who would have been the person from the County that would be responsible for that [gross societally-damaging neglect]?”

Jeff Darrow, Planning Program Manager, Deputy Corporate Counsel replied, “This would have been the members of the Office of Housing and Community Development, as well as our Corporation Counsel, and I believe that Mayor as well, and the parties, the Applicant themselves.”

Darrow was referring to Alan Rudo of the housing department, Neil S. Gyotoku and Susan Akiyama, Housing Administrators; and Amy Self, Deputy Corporation Counsel at the time. Mayor Kenoi left office under a cloud of suspicion a few days after Sulla got the assignment to administer (and forged) the Gregoriant’s deed.