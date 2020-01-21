Christina is royal born herself. She may even be American’s most royal woman.

Princess Elizabeth is a great-great-granddaughter of Karađorđe, who started the first Serbian uprising against the Turks in 1804. She is a descendant of the Serbian House of Karađorđević.

Princess Elizabeth is also second cousin to Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Sofía of Spain and first cousin of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and his siblings, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy.While daughter Catherine only traces royalty on her mother’s side — her father was businessman Howard Oxenberg – Christina might have royal blood on her father’s side as well. This is not quite so clear and DNA tests might be required to ultimately settle the matter.

It has been claimed that Christina is the daughter of a man who her mother had an affair with while he was in the White House – a likable philanderer who came to rather an abrupt ending by assassins most likely connected to the US government. His name was John F. Kennedy.

And if anyone is royal blood in America, it is the Kennedys. They are descendants of a royally criminal, bootlegging patriarch.

But all royals seems to have gotten a rather violent start if we search back long enough in time and nobody ever held that against them.

Whether Christina is really the illegitimate daughter of John F. Kennedy is in dispute. While some deny it, it is peculiar that some of the Robert Kennedy clan have been heard to refer to her as “cousin Tina.” There seems to be little doubt that Princess Elizabeth had an affair with the affable president who turned the White House into a virtual bordello.

A 2013 PHOTO OF CHRISTINA’S SISTER CATHERINE AND MOTHER PRINCESS ELIZABETH, WHO ARE FLANKED BY CATHERINE’S THEN-HUSBAND, ACTOR CASPER VAN DIEN, AND QUEEN ELIZABETH’S COUSIN PRINCE MICHAEL OF KENT. THE FOUR ATTENDED A LONDON BOOK PARTY FOR THE QUEEN OF FOUR KINGDOMS BY PRINCESS MICHAEL OF KENT.

Catherine, 58, is a year older than Christina.

Catherine was best known for her role as Amanda Carrington on the 1980s prime time TV soap opera Dynasty. She enjoyed a heroic resurgence in popularity in 2017 when, working with Frank Parlato and others, took down the sex cult Nxivm and helped send the rapacious madman leader of the group, Keith Raniere, along with another royal born, Canadian heiress Clare Bronfman, to prison.