Catherine Oxenberg’s Sister, Christina, Says She Attended Ghislaine Maxwell’s Semi-Nude Tea Party

January 21, 2020
By Marie White

Catherine Oxenberg has a sister, Christina, 57, who is rather the black sheep of the family.  It is no secret Christina does not talk much to her famous sister Catherine or mother Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia.

Christina is royal born herself. She may even be American’s most royal woman.

Princess Christina?
Beautiful Princess Elizabeth – Catherine and Christina Oxenberg’s mother.
More recent picture of the ever-stunning Princess Elizabeth.

Princess Elizabeth is a great-great-granddaughter of Karađorđe, who started the first Serbian uprising against the Turks in 1804. She is a descendant of the Serbian House of Karađorđević.

Princess Elizabeth is also second cousin to Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Sofía of Spain and first cousin of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and his siblings, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy.While daughter Catherine only traces royalty on her mother’s side — her father was businessman Howard Oxenberg – Christina might have royal blood on her father’s side as well.  This is not quite so clear and DNA tests might be required to ultimately settle the matter.

It has been claimed that Christina is the daughter of a man who her mother had an affair with while he was in the White House – a likable philanderer who came to rather an abrupt ending by assassins most likely connected to the US government. His name was John F. Kennedy.

Catherine Oxenberg, with her mother’s boyfriend Richard Burton and her mother, Princess Elizabeth.

And if anyone is royal blood in America, it is the Kennedys. They are descendants of a royally criminal, bootlegging patriarch.

But all royals seems to have gotten a rather violent start if we search back long enough in time and nobody ever held that against them.

King Henry the Eighth was a regular murderous scoundrel – like many of his predecessors and successors.
John Kennedy was neatly assassinated by the US government and the US government told the gullible American people that it was a lone and crazed gunman who killed him. Many believed it.

Whether Christina is really the illegitimate daughter of John F. Kennedy is in dispute.  While some deny it, it is peculiar that some of the Robert Kennedy clan have been heard to refer to her as “cousin Tina.” There seems to be little doubt that Princess Elizabeth had an affair with the affable president who turned the White House into a virtual bordello.

"The Queen Of Four Kingdoms" By Princess Michael Of Kent Book Launch Party

A 2013 PHOTO OF CHRISTINA’S SISTER CATHERINE AND MOTHER PRINCESS ELIZABETH, WHO ARE FLANKED BY CATHERINE’S THEN-HUSBAND, ACTOR CASPER VAN DIEN, AND QUEEN ELIZABETH’S COUSIN PRINCE MICHAEL OF KENT. THE FOUR ATTENDED A LONDON BOOK PARTY FOR THE QUEEN OF FOUR KINGDOMS BY PRINCESS MICHAEL OF KENT.

Catherine, 58, is a year older than Christina.

Catherine was best known for her role as Amanda Carrington on the 1980s prime time TV soap opera Dynasty. She enjoyed a heroic resurgence in popularity in 2017 when, working with Frank Parlato and others, took down the sex cult Nxivm and helped send the rapacious madman leader of the group, Keith Raniere, along with another royal born, Canadian heiress Clare Bronfman, to prison.

Royal born [i.e. descended from criminal family] Clare Bronfman.
Bronfman’s royalty – the closest thing to Canadian-grown royalty – comes from her criminal, murderous, bootlegging grandfather Sam Bronfman who stole billions and then gave away a few millions to Jewish causes and became sanitized if not almost canonized.Clare comes from the finest royal traditions.

As for Catherine Oxenberg, besides putting Raniere behind bars, she rescued her daughter India out of the Nxivm sex cult after India was branded and made into a sex slave under the notorious and very common little actress, Allison Mack, who is also headed for prison.

Here is one of my paintings of Allison Mack – behind bars.

But sister Christina had no part in Nxivm, or part of the fight to take them down.

Christina is a writer and fashion designer.  She has written seven books, and her articles have been published in Allure, The Sunday Times, Huffington Post, and others.  Which really means she is struggling to make enough to live on.

In fact, she is now seeking contributors from a website called Patreon.

Patreon is an “online membership platform that provides business tools for creators to run a subscription content service, with ways for artists to build relationships and provide exclusive experiences to their subscribers, or ‘patrons'”.  In return, Patreon charges a commission of monthly income and transaction fees. [About 10 percent]

The idea is that Christina (and a lot of other writers] is trying to attract readers willing to support her work and pay a dollar or two a month.

Let’s hear it in Christina’s own words:

I create original content and deliver on a regular schedule for your pleasure.

The Sunday Story will always be free. It is intended as entertainment.

But now, for a buck a month you’ll have access to my new column/book SECRETS.

SECRETS is a ‘book’ I will never publish in any traditional sense- only here on Patreon for my PATRONS. It is the ‘new’ zero carbon footprint ‘book’. Thank you for being a part of the future which is NOW!

My goal is eight hundred readers to support my writing at $1 a month. I’m not looking for world domination, just hoping to provide a little entertainment and be recompensed.

The $1 is not based on the value of my work, which is incalculable 😉 but rather to have the collective pull together. I want your experience to be fun and painless! If we all move as one we can achieve huge goals.

Please help me achieve my goal!

Membership gives you access to:
1. 📘SECRETS📘 the new tell all, names named, gloves are  stories that won’t appear on Sundays! They are the final 3rd to my trilogy.

📘SECRETS📘is Now On Patreon every THURSDAY for Patrons ONLY

📘SECRETS📘 is being serialized weekly, à la Charles Dickens, old format new delivery system.

2. Always FREE and delivered to your email inbox, door to door service, is the Sunday Story. Entertainment pure and simple.

☯️ I am suggesting 25¢ a week (A Great Freakin’ Deal BTW) & you have access to my archives and NEW BOOK: 📘SECRETS 📘
✊🏽💜✊🏻 And you will be my Patron of the Arts ✊🏽💜✊🏻

THANK YOU!

Christina Oxenberg©️
Copyright ©️2019

The events that are recorded in these posts are those I remember to the best of my ability, though others may have a different take on those events. I mean no harm in anything I say.
Christina Oxenberg, a/k/a Kristina Karadjordjević is an author whose dual identities as American and also of Serbian royalty has informed and entertained her audience for decades, she says.

QUICKIE BIO🏆
Oxenberg is best known for her Sunday Story published weekly since 2010 on Facebook and now on Patreon. This free entertainment has attracted a wide and loyal audience. For a small monthly contribution here is an opportunity to keep the wheel of reciprocity rolling. Please consider participating as a way to shift the nexus for artists and those who appreciate their work. THANK YOU!

****

Christina has 209 patrons paying a dollar or more a month, and needs 591 more to meet her fairly modest goal of 800 patrons.
So what kind of stories would you get from Christina if you paid a dollar a month?
Christina Oxenberg's "Life is Short: Read Short Stories" Book Signing Party
CHRISTINA OXENBERG, GHISLAINE MAXWELL, AND PRINCE DIMITRI OF YUGOSLAVIA AT OXENBERG’S 2013 BOOK PARTY FOR LIFE IS SHORT: READ SHORT STORIES. PATRICK MCMULLANGETTY IMAGES
Here is one of her recent stories.  It appears as part of a serialized memoir that Christina has been updating every week on Patreon.  You have to subscribe {$1 per month – or 25 cents per story] to read it in full.  But here is the gist of the story.

A seedy but almost comely lass by the name of Ghislaine Maxwell, back in 1991, hosted a tea party.  It was just after her famous media executive and noted swindler father Robert Maxwell purportedly died from a heart attack combined with accidental drowning.  This was well before Ghislaine hooked up with Jeffrey Epstein.

Christina knew Ghislaine but they were not close.

Christina writes, “She phoned and asked me to tea. ‘I’m poor!’ she wailed, inviting me to view her new digs. I was expecting a slum, but it was spacious and light-filled on 79th Street.”

She writes that “Ghislaine presided in a white lacy bra and underwear set and lots of jewelry; she jangled as she moved. She explained the lack of clothing was because she was hot and it was summertime. She fanned herself with a copy of Vogue … I can’t remember their names but there were three other females at this tea party. We remained fully clothed.”

Maybe she was trying to get the women used to a more casual attire when waiting around for a little sex trafficking.

Ghislaine also had “a baby Yorkshire terrier” named Max.

Oxenberg wrote Ghislaine liked to roughhouse with the tiny dog, throwing it around the room.

“More than once, she threw the quivering little bundle violently across the room. She thought this was hilariously funny.” Oxenberg’ recalled.

 

Ghislaine Maxwell, 37 at the time, is said to have left assistants taken aback by her ‘intensely sexual vibe’. In one picture Maxwell wears the red, white and blue bikini, beige heels and a beige vintage Christian Dior trench coat pulled back to show off her midriff
Creepy Ghislaine Maxwell was a sort of wonder woman in her sickening ability to recruit women for sex trafficking and escape all prosecution.
In a third photo, which was shot minutes earlier, Maxwell is sitting in the same chair wearing jeans and a bra and has a dog on her lap. According to one source, Maxwell brought along the Stars and Stripes bikini and suggested wearing it, telling those present how she 'put dildos at each place setting' at a dinner party she hosted for young girls
Ghislaine liked to entertain in her bra and underwear long before she met Jeffrey Epstein and Christine happened to attend a tea party with the semi clad future sex trafficker.

