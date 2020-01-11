Shivani: Kristin Kreuk Wasn’t Caught Red-Handed in Nxivm, DOS or Raniere Crimes – Unlike Allison Mack, Kreuk Left the Cult Voluntarily

By Shivani

Allison Mack, dob 7/29/82. Kristin Kreuk, dob 12/30/82.

Rather than offering analysis of their western astrological pieholes, let’s simplify and go to Chinese astrology, wherein both ladies show up as dogs, specifically water dogs.

We Americans love love love our dogs. Seldom is anyone on earth treated better than the beloved American dog, pampered, groomed, fed assiduously, chauffeured, bathed, walked and poop-scoopered after like small emperors, empresses.

Now poor Allison was a loyal, protective and a needy, horny dog who decided to stay stuck.

Kreuk was a lucky dog who walked away less affected, shut the door and does not choose to look back.

Who knows or who can judge what Kreuk went through in her own mind, as she decided to cut her Nxivm ties, and maybe not abruptly or all at once?

Who knows what Kristin Kreuk knew and didn’t know, or when she was making her decisions to leave her investment with Nxivm/Raniere behind, or how complex it was for her to get away unscathed?

What Kristin Kreuk was doing, while out speaking publicly recently, might have sounded like virtue-signalling if you want to follow cowbells. Thanks, Becky With The Good Hair, aka Godzilla, for being soooooo contemporaneously trendy.

What Kristin Kreuk was doing is called doing her job. Try not to lace this with too many innuendos. If you have something solid factually to say about Kristin Kreuk, let it rip if you wanna.

Virtue-signalling?

Kristin Kreuk was working, promotionally. That’s showbiz. It is part of her job and/or best interests to make appearances and to sound “good” and “positive.” Sometimes, in fact often, showbiz is snowbiz, giving snowjobs, whether sincere or insincere. It’s contractual.

What the fuck do you want, George Frobisher, for Kristin Kreuk to “get thee to a nunnery” or for her to trundle around dejectedly, looking for Hawthorne’s scarlet letter?

Why not go after Gwyneth Paltrow’s cult, if you want to put an end to a real American Nightmare? I mean, expose away!

How come, out of the 2, Kristin and Allison, one is now a down and dirty convicted felon, and the other one is not?

This wasn’t luck of the draw. One walked out the door, slow or fast. The other one stayed stuck, slow or fast.

What you, the writer, seem to want from Kristin Kreuk is not really yours to ask.

She wasn’t caught red-handed in a Nxivm or DOS or other Raniere crime wave, at least not enough to have been charged. She has a job, her family and a life of her own. She has every right to her privacy and to make her own decisions and to keep her thoughts to herself, if she chooses, ongoing.

It is no one’s business but hers. With your nonspecificity, there isn’t much to address.

“Leave Britney Alone!” – George, for heaven’s sake. Think of a worthier cause, such as Sara Bronfman or Esther Carlson Chiappone, if Dragnet is your game. Those muthas are still in like Flynn.

Kreuk has flown the coop. Get that onto your Motorola, George.

Kreuk has left the building. Woof.

