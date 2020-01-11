Kristin Kreuk Offers New Virtue-Signalling Message on ‘Diversity’

Canadian taxpayer funded Burden of Truth TV star Kristin Kreuk appears on a lovely virtue signalling Instagram video.

She is here to talk about “Diversity” which, as readers know, is to make sure not too many white men appear as heroes.

On the TV show Burden of Truth, Kreuk plays the role of a truth-seeking, brave attorney who risks her career, her comfort and her safety to expose villainous corporate bullies.

The gal is fearless and Kreuk proves she is an astounding actress – when you consider her off camera persona is the opposite of brave by any meaningful yardstick. You gotta hand it to the sultry lassie.

In her show she has achieved diversity, except for the villains – they are all white men.

But wait, let’s hear Kreuk’s complete virtue-signalling narration about diversity:

“When a project is representing diversely, I think that looks like you have all different kinds of people that represent different view points and different life experiences. Quality representation of diversity is giving those characters rich and complex story lines. Not just bringing them in to fill kind of a pocket. They come in and they are a part of an influence and enhance the storytelling. It’s a very vibrant way to present stories that includes people in front of the camera as well as behind the scenes. And it doesn’t always have to be about race. A lot of the times when we’re telling stories and we’re like ‘Oh, and then the diverse character comes in. Whereas sometimes you can just exist with each other and not everything you say or do is about your background. I think Burden of Truth is doing a great job of incorporating that, and not making it to be about that.

Kreuk has come under some criticism on this website for her flagrant virtue-signalling – and her fantastic role as a brave lawyer when she cowered rather than expose Nxivm during the crucial period after Frank Report broke the branding story and Keith Raniere’s arrest.

Naturally she was afraid and while others – some of them her close friends were bravely speaking out – like Sarah Edmondson – who was in danger of being arrested by Vancouver police – and a good word of support from Kreuk might have helped drum up public interest – she was nowhere.

She admitted privately that what Keith had done by branding women was sinister, reprehensible and evil – but the yellow streak – like her yellow sash – was showing resplendently. She opted out of making a public statement.

She did muster up the courage to publicly condemn Harvey Weinstein – that was safe. And promote a grotesque Indian serial murderess whose lies cost the life of dozens of likely innocent men – in order to support a feminist revisionist telling of the story.

But when it involved real people and real things she personally experienced, she trembled and blinked.

Anyway, happily, she continues to virtue signal and we continue to criticize her – and dependably she has an ardent defender. His moniker is Sultan of Six. He ably defends her and because he is Muslim – we have diversity.

Nxivm too had diversity. Kreuk is Asian – European – and she was one of its leaders for years.

Many of the other leaders of Nxivm were female and all of them slaves to one villainous white man.

Many Mexican women were also slaves. And there was at least one token black slave Michele Hatchette.

So Nxivm had diversity in spades.

Kreuk earned the prestigious yellow sash of Nxivm with multiple stripes to indicate she was a full-fledged coach before dropping out in 2016.

In a virtue-signalling tweet – right after Raniere was arrested – the comely Kreuk wrote:

When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM “intensive,” what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the “inner circle” or recruited women as “sex slaves” are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected.

Of course the Tweet is a little disingenuous. The precocious Kreuk fails to mention she was a Nxivm coach and recruited numerous women into the cult including her costar on Smallville, Allison Mack, who was later arrested.

It was pretty small of Kreuk to do nothing to speak out to help Mack who is going to prison for years. You would think she would try to take a little responsibility for getting her into this shit hole cult in the first place.

But while she was there she was high on Nxivm.

Kreuk probably spent more than $200,000 on Nxivm courses – she took many – and was constantly used by Nxivm as the poster girl for their recruitment into the destructive cult.

None of this she mentions in her tweet, preferring to pretend she was just a shy student who took a quick course or maybe two years ago.

Is it not diversity if a woman can be a number of things from actress to cult coach to virtue signalling hypocrite?

What do you say Sultan?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

