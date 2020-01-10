It’s Official — Gwyneth Paltrow Is Producing Scented Candles That Smell Like Her Vagina

By George Frobisher
Here is another crazy American story.
And “it’s official” – as Nxivm sex cult leader, Keith Alan Raniere, used to say.
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, who is almost as infatuated with her vagina, as Raniere is infatuated with his penis, is now selling a candle advertised to smell like her vagina.
The candle sells for $75.
And if this seems fishy, it really is not. It does smells like her pussy, she says, and she does sell the candles through her lifestyle and wellness company Goop. The name of the candle is, “This Smells Like My Vagina.”
This is the new high watermark of feminism.
Its origins are a bit stinky, Paltrow admits. She first came across a peculiar scent when she was working with a perfumer. Taking a sniff of one particular concoction, Paltrow said it reminded her of the odor of her vagina.
Her company went right to work on it – presumably testing the scent against the real thing and it was finalized for the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.
Perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow worked together to perfect the official fragrance.
The company advertises it as “a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.”
Goop advertises that their vagina candle “is a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed – that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”
Paltrow’s actual vaginal odor is likely a blend of bacterial vaginosis, lactobacilli, urea, sweat, vaginal bacteria, trimethylamine, anaerobic bacteria, and possibly a forgotten tampon – that puts us in mind of menopause.
At this juncture I would like to point out that Paltrow wants you to accept no inferior substitutes but to buy the official “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle from her company.
Which reminds us that Nxivm cult leader Keith Raniere has forever corrupted the word ‘official” for his students and friends.
Raniere once explained, “Now there is this whole thing about changing the word ‘official.’ Ah, I have corrupted people’s minds…. Probably an awful insult. Worse than saying a woman… is ‘piggie’. That’s pretty bad: ‘She’s piggie.’ That’s not womanly, but to tease a woman about her [vaginal] odor, saying that she’s about fish. She’s a fish – hole. O-ffic-ial.”
In 2018, Goop settled a lawsuit with the state of California paying $145,000 surrounding their “vagina eggs,” which were advertised as being able to help regulate females’ hormones and negate menstrual cramps. It was a large porous egg that women were supposed to put inside their vaginas. It didn’t work as advertised.
On the poster of a Netflix show, “The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow,” Paltrow appears to be emerging from a vagina.
Last Christmas, Paltrow was seen on an advertisement, buying a vibrator for herself.
After Gwyneth shakes herself up a couple of Martinis, and talks about getting high, as in wearing heels, and the narrator says “someone’s double-fisting,” Paltrow “struts” through the kitchen with her drinks.
The narrator then says “Do something for others but don’t forget about No. 1” and Paltrow pulls a vibrator from a Christmas stocking and keeps it for herself. “Yes, that is a vibrator.”
In 2016, Paltrow revealed she does vagina-steaming and admitted she became hooked on the treatment. V-steaming is where a woman squats over steaming water containing herbs such as mugwort, rosemary, wormwood, and basil.
While the official Paltrow-smelling candle may seem a bit pricey, The Kate Awakening@kate_awakening on Twitter offers a cheaper alternative which smells about the same or better than Paltrow’s snatch-scented candles.
And unlike Paltrow’s candles – you can eat them too.
Gwynneth Paltrow’s company Goop markets a number of dubious and dangerous products.
“Goop, and by extension Paltrow, have drawn criticism by showcasing expensive products and promoting medically and scientifically impossible treatments, many of which have harmful consequences. The controversies have included vaginal steaming,[131] the use of jade eggs, a dangerous coffee enema device, and “Body Vibes”, wearable stickers that were claimed to “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies” and which Goop falsely claimed were made of a NASA-developed material. Goop settled a lawsuit regarding the health claims it made over the jade eggs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gwyneth_Paltrow#Goop
Let’s read about Gwynneth Paltrow and Vagina Steaming:
“In January 2015, Paltrow advocated for a spa treatment referred to as vaginal steaming, a process she reportedly underwent at the Tikkun Spa in the Los Angeles area, wherein “you sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al.[sic]” Paltrow admitted that she thought that the process was “insane” but did not disavow it, instead suggesting that it has “real healing properties.” Gynecologists were critical, with Draion Burch, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, indicating that “there’s no scientific evidence that shows it works.” An article published on July 18, 2017 in TheStar.com documented the ongoing battle over this issue between Paltrow and Jennifer Gunter, an OB/GYN for Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, whom the Toronto Star dubbed an expert in “vaginal health.” Also in 2015, Timothy Caulfield wrote a book on the negative impact of celebrity endorsement called “Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong About Everything?” in which he described the lack of evidence for several products sold by Goop and endorsed by Paltrow, as well as health claims made by other celebrities.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goop_(company)
So ladies, pay Gwynneth Paltrow big bucks and she will shoot hot steam up your private parts.
Sounds like advice from Dr. Danielle Roberts and Allison Mack.
Side effects of vaginal steaming include:
“Side effects and potential dangers include: allergic reactions, second-degree burns if the steam is too close,[1] and vaginal infections.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vaginal_steaming
Some writers have called vaginal steaming “Sorcery for your vagina.”
Gwynneth sold jade eggs or Yoni eggs for vaginal and pelvic exercises.
What do medical professionals say about inserting objects in your vagina?
“Inserting foreign objects into the vagina increases the risk of infections and can lead to vaginosis or toxic shock syndrome.[22] Overuse of such Kegel exercises, with or without a device, can lead to pelvic pain and pain during intercourse.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kegel_exercise#Pelvic_toning_devices
Gwynneth Paltrow also marketed a coffee enema for $135 dollars.
In “triumph of ignorance,” Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop touts $135 coffee enema
To be clear, the caffeinated “deep detoxification” is a stupid and dangerous idea.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/01/gwyneth-paltrows-goop-wants-you-to-start-2018-right-with-a-135-coffee-enema/
What do medical professionals have to say about coffee enemas?
“A coffee enema is the injection of coffee into the rectum and colon via the anus, i.e., as an enema. Medical authorities consider this procedure to be unproven, rash, and potentially dangerous. and there is no medical, scientific evidence to support any positive health claim for this practice. A coffee enema can cause numerous side effects, including infections, sepsis (including campylobacter sepsis), severe electrolyte imbalance, colitis, polymicrobial enteric sepsis, proctocolitis, salmonella, brain abscess, and heart failure and deaths related to coffee enemas have been documented.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coffee_enema
And the people in Hollyweird wonder why the public regards them as insane.
