Shivani: Allison Mack Decided to Be the Snidely Whiplash of Female Empowerment, but She Was Really White Trash

By Shivani

Remembering an article by Shadow state. It was published here in 2018. He quoted Allison Mack, who said to a New York Times reporter, “I have two tattoos, and they mean nothing.”

Then Allison launched into her lipspeak about branding human flesh and how it’s so much more meaningful than tattoos. She was completely unaware of how she sounded, patting herself on the back like a self-besotted, reckless demon, while accrediting herself for coming up with the idea for branding a pyramidlike series of sex slaves. History tells us how branding human flesh has equated human beings with livestock.

“In her apartment, I was surprised to hear Mack take full responsibility for coming up with the DOS cauterized brand. She told me, ‘I was like: “Y’all, a tattoo? People get drunk and tattooed on their ankle ‘BFF,’ or a tramp stamp. I have two tattoos and they mean nothing.”’ She wanted to do something more meaningful, something that took guts.” [From New York Times Magazine.]Mack, while under house arrest, reportedly had to go and get her driver’s license renewed or reinstated, out near her parents’ house in Los Alamitos, OC, Ca.

In walks Allison Mack to a DMV? I mean, she thought that she was so hotshit to brag about branding flesh.

Even Whitney Houston doesn’t need to holler “Mack is wack.” But you do the boogaloo, Allison. One would think that a slave driver would have a chauffeur. Right, Whitney Houston? Plus a bodyguard who looked like Kevin Costner in 1992.

It turns out that Allison Mack had slaves, sex slaves. Houston, we have a problem. The wack Mack did not hear about the American Civil War? What the hell, explain this to me one more time.

Allison Mack decided to be the Snidely Whiplash of female empowerment? But she was really white trash?

So she got arrested for what? Was it bad acting? Did Allison Mack act badly? Is she the haggard-looking tattooed, branded woman, that one you hope never gets onto your subway car?

I never liked Mary Poppins, but Allison Mack has carried it too far, in some other maimed and vomitous direction. So she got all hubba-bubba about sadism and was smiling theatrically, in front of international press to “say it loud! I like charred flesh and I’m proud!”

If only Allison had gotten what she wanted so desperately. She would have her crotch pressed squarely on Raniere’s back as he crawled all over his detention center on all fours. Giddy-up! Allison can lead the parade on the Flabturd Float like a waving, corsaged ambassadress.

Will Mack jetset to NYC, under custody, to receive her sentence? Huh? Then what? Exoneration?

A trip back to California, still in custody? Victorville is less than one hundred miles from Los Alamitos, but it could be on another planet for Allison Mack. Is she bisexual voluntarily?

If she goes into a prison with lots of $$$, she can set herself up as a sugar mama. Just don’t boast, keep quiet. You boast and you are toast. Better not mention Raniere. Too many of your fellow prisoners already had someone just like Raniere for a stepfather or an uncle or a neighbor or a teacher, a cousin or a priest.

Keep your cool and check out your surroundings. Listen now to podcasts featuring women who have gotten through being in prison. However badly I might think that Allison Mack has sucked at life, even she can have a fighting chance to clean up her act, even in prison. She is going to see things that she has never seen before, almost right off the bat.

If Allison winds up in prison, she won’t regret it if she has her hair colored back to match her natural color before going inside. If she gets six months or more, Allison had better be studying all of her own acts. If she has reformed herself at all, she can be an entertainer without strings again. She turned herself into a Raniere puppet. There has got to be some way back.

If Allison goes to prison, afterwards, with a little research, she could get a divorce and move to Mauritania and eat huge greenleaf boats full of couscous morning, noon and at teatime, dinnertime and even more at night. She might want to change her name.

Allow me to suggest that Allison Mack could make a terrific Izzy Rose. It could be soooooo Sadie Thompson.

Allison Mack is a DOS sex slave in search of a new autobiography. Cue the music. Get the castanets. Hopefully no more a Capella groups. No one really likes quite that much purgatory. Where Allison Mack might be going, somebody once said about prison, “maybe it’s better to do your time in hell before you die.” And that was that.

