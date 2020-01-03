Debate: 75 Years after A-Bomb – Did Welfare Cause Detroit’s Decline and Lack of It Cause Hiroshima’s Rise?

I received an email today which I will republish below exactly as I received it.
****
What’s the Story Here? Be Sure to View All The Way to the End.
HIROSHIMA — 1945
We all know that Hiroshima and Nagasaki were destroyed in August 1945,
after explosion of atomic bombs.
However, we know little about the progress made by the people of that land
during the past 75 years.
HIROSHIMA — 75 YEARS LATER
DETROIT — 75 Years after Hiroshima
What has caused more long term destruction? The A-bomb, or government welfare programs created to buy the votes of those who want someone to take care of them?
Japan does not have a welfare system. (READ THIS SENTENCE AGAIN AND ASK, ‘WHY NOT?’)
Work for it or do without.
These are possibly the 5 best statements you’ll ever read and all applicable to this social experiment:
1. You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity.
2. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving.
3. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else.
4. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it!
5. When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that is the beginning of the end of any nation.
****************************************
Editor’s Notes:
Let’s analyze this email
Hiroshima was destroyed – needlessly – by a Democratic president, Harry Truman, whose view of the sanctity of human life was startlingly nonexistent. While he lied to the American people that Japan still represented a threat to American military lives, scholars have completely debunked that. Japan had agreed to surrender before the A-bombs.
Truman’s decision to drop the A-bomb and kill men, women and children, in the teeth of almost every one of his advisers counseling against it – as unnecessary killing – had other, darker motives other than saving American lives. That is a topic for another day.
But it was done. The blast at Hiroshima instantly killed 80,000 of the city’s 420,000 residents. Within a year, the death toll rose to 141,000, as survivors succumbed to injuries or illnesses connected to their exposure to radiation.
The present-day urban decay of Detroit may also have been needless and possibly caused by policies of the Democratic Party. This is not anywhere near as clear.
The email I republished above is not exactly new. One or another variations of it have been circulating since 2009.
Let’s analyze a few of its statements.
The email purports that “Japan does not have a welfare system.”
That is not 100 percent true. Compared to the Western welfare model where government takes on the role of the traditional family and the role of the traditional father, Japan has virtually no welfare system. Families rather than the government provide the social safety net in Japan. There is very little government interference with parenting also. There is no CPS industry like in the US that financially incentivizes the official governmental abduction of children from their parents as there is in the USA.
***
One of the pithy statements in the email above is that: “The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else”.
This of course is true but it needs a codicil.
The government actually has to take more money from working people [by force, i.e. taxes] than they can hand out since there are fairly heavy middleman costs for government to do the taking [taxing] and administrating the handouts [bureaucracy and the poverty industry].
This is why the heavy taxing of productivity almost always leads to financial collapse and is what the fool forgets. It costs $150-$200 of productivity to give out $100 of welfare- corporate or private. So heavy taxation creates not only a welfare state, with many dependents, but creates a large welfare industry as well.
***
The implication that Democratic policies are wholly to blame for Detroit’s decline since World War II may not be fair.
It is fair to say that Hiroshima was rebuilt from its ashes and is now a modern city. But it should also be mentioned that US taxpayers paid billions [in today’s dollars] to help Japan rebuild – and that included Hiroshima.
Japan got welfare from America – and after all they started the war.
It might be worth analyzing which city got more money from US taxpayers — Hiroshima or Detroit.
***
Is there a simple reason for Detroit’s bankruptcy?
Part of it was caused by Japan – having been propped up by US tax dollars – competing with Detroit’s auto making.
Another cause of Detroit’s decline was that the Big Three automakers chose to produce cars closer to regional markets. This was caused in part by the ‘free market” since Detroit was heavily unionized and automakers could build more cheaply where unions were not as strong.
Then the corporate welfare policies of the US also helped sink Detroit.
In the 1970s and 1980s municipalities and states began to compete with each other for jobs by offering corporate tax breaks and other taxpayer funded inducements to lure business. This game of corporate welfare saw Detroit as a huge net loser.
Detroit’s decline also is tied to the fact that they were dependent on a single industry (automobiles) and between their unions, Japan’s skill at auto-making and corporate welfare, it lost a huge chunk of its main industry and did not have another main industry to offset it.
Between 1947 and 1963, the city lost over 140,000 manufacturing jobs. In the next decade, Japanese car imports took up a greater share of the US market, which took more jobs from the region.
As the city grew poorer, racial tensions did not help much either. It made Detroit an unattractive and comparatively dangerous place to live.
In the end, of course, Democrats had control of the city. Every Detroit mayor since 1962 has been a Democrat.
But to say Detroit’s downfall was caused by the spread of social welfare programs, is not really true.
The high incidence of dependence on social welfare programs came as a consequence of the city losing its main industry, leaving behind an impoverished and shrinking population. Detroit shrunk by more than 60 percent from 1950 to the present. From a high of 1.8 million to an estimated 670,000 today.
The bulk of those who stayed behind were the poor and the elderly. Many of these are on social welfare programs.
It is unfair to say that Democratic social welfare programs destroyed Detroit, although I think it is fair to say, they won’t be able fix Detroit either.
5 Comments
Besides veering far into the weeds as far as topicality, this gets into a complex multi-factored problem, though at least the commentary at the end recognizes that there are not simple explanations or easy answers.
I now spend most of my year at a second home in an area that is a longstanding epicenter of seemingly entrenched and almost exclusively “white” poverty and dysfunction, and people were wringing their hands about aspects of the problem for a century before there even was government social welfare. It’s eye-opening to see things from such a different perspective.
But no, it’s simply not true that the scholarly consensus about the end of the war with Japan has shifted like that – thought it might see so if one ready only media from a particular ideological viewpoint – or coalesced around a revisionist view. The newest scholarship on the matter (2017) with a summary that I can readily cite, says:
“In August 1945, even after the atomic bombings and Soviet entry, as the Suzuki government moved toward surrender, some military men outside Tokyo had pushed for a last battle, perhaps partly to undercut the peace move. When US Admiral William F. Halsey later read Toyoda’s testimony, he found it supporting his own belief that the A-bomb had been unnecessary, that Soviet entry was not important, and that the planned invasion of Kyushu would have been avoided. On 11 December, Hisatsune Sakomizu, the Chief Cabinet Secretary in the Suzuki government, was interrogated. His answers stressed the role of the A-bomb in producing Japan’s surrender in mid-August 1945. The critical examination of the United States Strategic Bombing Survey (USSBS) early-surrender counterfactuals focuses primarily on the pre-November 1945 conclusion, which has been heavily used by analysts of the A-bomb decision, and only secondarily and briefly on the less interesting thesis about a pre-31 December 1945 surrender, which has seldom been employed by such analysts.”
https://www.taylorfrancis.com/books/e/9781315237145/chapters/10.4324/9781315237145-17
As the Wikipedia entry summarizes:
“Over the course of time, different arguments have gained and lost support as new evidence has become available and as new studies have been completed. A primary and continuing focus has been on the role of the bombings in Japan’s surrender and the U.S.’s justification for them based upon the premise that the bombings precipitated the surrender. This remains the subject of both scholarly and popular debate. In 2005, in an overview of historiography about the matter, J. Samuel Walker wrote, “the controversy over the use of the bomb seems certain to continue”.[3] Walker stated, “The fundamental issue that has divided scholars over a period of nearly four decades is whether the use of the bomb was necessary to achieve victory in the war in the Pacific on terms satisfactory to the United States.”[3]”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Debate_over_the_atomic_bombings_of_Hiroshima_and_Nagasaki
This was circulated by Carl Paladino today, the first time I saw it, and why it’s circulating again.
First: the dropping of the bombs were absolutely necessary. The island hopping campaign was coming at a big rate of American casualties.
With the Japanese behavior in China and their mass slaughter of civilians, they maintained a social conscience as relevant as the Nazis.
What funded the growth of Japan, China and Germany and others has been the tariffs Trump now is fighting to undo. They were set to expire decades ago and have been sucking wealth from our country ever since.
Mr. Frobisher
Sure, blame welfare for Detroit’s decline, or Democratic politicians. But I was there, born and raised there, and tho there were many factors for its decline, the simple answer (for simple minds like yours) is that the major blame goes to whites.
Around 1960 Detroit’s population was almost 2 million, with less than 20% black. By the 1980’s the population was under 1 million with about 60% black. The whites had fled from a semi-segregated and racially intolerant city to the wide open lily white suburbs, And jobs went there too, but blacks were not welcome to follow. With half the population and most of the jobs gone, so was the tax base. There wasn’t even enough tax revenue to fund a Kristin Kreuk TV show, let alone run and rebuild a city.
People used to live and work within the city limits. Detroit used to be the city with the highest percentage of families living in single family homes. So when the jobs and half the families left the city, you were left with hundreds of thousands of empty houses, surrounded by abandoned stores, shops and factories. That’s why the city looks like a bomb went off.
Welfare (AKA blacks) didn’t cause it, and thinking so is as foolish as your thoughts on the end of WWII.
Interesting perspective. Are you saying the same for Baltimore, LA, Chicago etc.?
Are shootings in Chicago the result of “White Flight”??
Most situations are not governed by a single, simple factor. Instead, there are multiple factors involved. However, the factors suggested by the person sending the email are major factors in the rise of Hiroshima and the fall of Detroit.