Did the Late Gina Hutchinson Ever Stand a Chance Against Nxivm’s Keith Raniere?

Ed. Note: The investigation into the death of Gina Hutchinson is far from over. It is unclear if she committed suicide on her own volition, or whether she was proactively assisted by Keith Raniere and several of his Nxivm harem members. It is also possible that she was murdered. Shivani writes in gripping language to the effect that whatever the ostensible cause of death was – Gina had little chance to escape the dire evil influence of the monster. It is especially poignant because Shivani also was a victim of sexual abuse herself,

By Shivani

Was Gina Hutchinson being gaslighted or subjected to peer pressure from certain members of Nxivm’s “inner circle,” because she had expressed doubts about Keith Raniere’s behavior?

Do you think Gina could have said something to anyone involved with Keith’s “sexual deceptiveness,” which could have made her to be viewed as a liability?

Hadn’t Gina tried to move on and away from the group? Was she being emotionally and mentally messed with by members of Raniere’s clique, or by Raniere personally, before she died?

Could this have become intensified because she had been deemed to be uncooperative and was not supporting the tall tales, the lies, anymore? Did Gina look like trouble to the group? Or maybe to Raniere himself?

After all, he knew what he had been up to with Gina, way back when he first began harming her.

People in cults have their own personal problems and motives, to say the least. Was anyone feeling jealous of Gina? Who might have thought of her as a threat?

If Gina might have begun to tell the truth about how Raniere actually behaved, as opposed to how everyone WANTED his image to be perceived, could she have been abused, gaslighted or forced into silence?

Did Gina ever have a chance to process what Raniere had subjected her to, emotionally, sexually, mentally, ever since he first took sexual advantage of her as a young teen? He had invaded her very being, and she was too young to get through this kind of abuse. It takes time, education, help.

She might never have had the chance, especially if Raniere and his cronies kept insisting “everything is right with Raniere (and ”us”) and “therefore, Gina, you are the one who is mistaken, unenlightened, wrong, wrong, wrong.”

Just like Kristin Snyder was made to feel wrong, to feel outside of the group agendas, was this being done to Gina too?

You never really get over sexual abuse but it’s especially tough when one is young when it begins to happen. There is not enough maturity yet to begin to handle the damage. Most who are abused blame themselves! It is a terrible burden, sometimes it’s never going to be “okay” again.

It takes tremendous work, sustained effort, to even begin.

When sexual abuse is one’s very first so-called “sexual experience”, this is hard to overcome. I know, from personal experience.

Raniere got at Gina repeatedly and got her to accept his disguised evil intentions, by psychological influences, and by disguising his motivations with all kinds of mystical bullshit, magical thinking. You can learn to live with experiences, to no longer feel so overwhelmed, to make room for the pain inside, but it’s part of you for the rest of your life.

It looks as though Gina could not get free of the lethal influences, not enough to begin to recover or see that Raniere was sheer evil. It seems as if Gina was still in the stage of blaming herself, not yet able to recognize Raniere for what he is.

And, of course, there would be no honesty, no realism, no help for Gina, not from Raniere or his crew. Everyone was invested in his/their own fiction.

The diary note from Gina appears to indicate she was restraining herself and experiencing an inner struggle, as if she would like to unburden herself about how she thought Raniere was really “operating” but knew that she would not be heard or acknowledged at all.

