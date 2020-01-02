2019 Stats for Frank Report — 5.8 Million Page Views

Well, 2019 has come and gone. And a lot happened during the year. Keith Alan Raniere and his Nxivm coconspirators were convicted. The rascal is in custody and likely to remain so for many years to come. The others, especially the brutal Clare Bronfman, will be heading off to prison soon.

Perhaps it is ignominious to gloat – but these two sinister creatures made it their fondest wish to have me imprisoned. And while my fight is still ahead of me, they have been vanquished. It was a nice battle – Raniere and Bronfman versus me and the Frank Report.

So far we are batting 100 percent.

Frank Report had another record year. With more than 5.8 million page views, it surpassed it previous record by more than 800,000 page views.

Our numbers show that Frank Report is one of the biggest small blogs/news outlets in the USA.

Page View Stats:

2016: 66,432

2017: 1,146,777

2018: 4,994,896

2019: 5,831,357

Alexa ranks Frank Report as the #32,052 most visited website in the USA.

Though Raniere has been convicted for more than six months, visits continue to remain strong as we diversify and cover both Nxivm and other news.

In fact Google News honored Frank Report by naming it as one of its certified news outlets and Frank Report stories appear on searches on Google News.

Oftentimes are stories go toe to toe with media giants.

A search for Allison Mack, for example, on Google News today ranked us right alongside the Daily Mail, Variety and the New York Times – which is not bad for for a website with a much smaller staff than any of these publications.

The future looks bright for the Frank Report.

In addition to Joe O’Hara, K.R. Klaviger, George Frobisher, and myself, as writers, we have numerous guest views from readers, and a growing list of contributors.

We are also pleased to have two wonderful artists – MK10ART and Marie White – who create original artwork based on stories in Frank Report.

Here are two recent examples:

I think it is also fair to say that our work is not done on Nxivm either. We are still investigating the disappearance of Kristin Snyder and the deaths of Gina Hutchinson, Pam Cafritz, Barbara Jeske and Suzanne Kemp.

We also are looking at some other mysterious deaths unrelated to Nxivm and may be the subject of my next films. My previous film the Lost Women of Nxivm was a rating success.

And we exposed during the course of the year a few rascals and helped discredit their lies, which is what we do at Frank Report.

Happy New Year!

