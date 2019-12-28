Singer M.I.A. Attended Necker Island Secret Nxivm Retreat With Then-Husband Ben Bronfman, Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Richard Branson

By Shadow State

Clare and Sara Bronfman’s nephew Ben Bronfman married the Tamil rap singer M.I.A. The two of them attended at least one Nxivm retreat hosted by Sara Bronfman-Igtet on Necker Island in 2010.

Necker Island is owned by Richard Branson who was also in attendance.

M.I.A. [far right] with Sara Bronfman [center] on Necker Island.

Bronfman met British rapper M.I.A. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York in 2008. They were married and had a son, Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman, on February 13, 2009.

M.I.A, [Mathangi Arulpragasam] was born July 18th 1975 in London, England. Her father reportedly was part of the gorilla organization The Tamil Tigers. After her father joined the militant group her family fled Sri Lanka to London.

Below are lyrics to M.I.A.’s hit song “Paper Airplanes.” They seem to espouse the Nxivm philosophy from illegal immigration, to stealing money, to having loads of sex and even a dash of poison and murder.

The song was written before she attended the Nxivm secret retreat.

John Tighe reported that at that secret gathering of Nxivm members, money laundering, illegal immigration and other crimes of the Nxivm racketeering enterprise were discussed. There is no evidence that M.I.A. participated in any of this and there seems to be little or no evidence that M.I.A. remained with the group. It is quite likely that she merely attended it with her husband Ben Bronfman. In turn, he may have attended for no other reason than his cousin Sara has hosting the event.

After all it was a chance to mingle with such celebrities as Richard Branson, Emiliano Salinas, Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk.

Lyrics to Paper Airplanes

fly like paper get high like planes if you catch me at the border I got visas in my name if you come around here I make them all day I get one down in a second if you wait. sometimes I think sitting on trains every stop I get to on clocking that game everyone’s a winner were making our Fame bonafide Hustler making my name All I want to do is bang bang bang and AKka Ching! And take all your money Pirate skulls and bones sticks and stones and weed and bombs running when we hit them lethal poison for the system No one on the corner has swagger like us hit me on my burner prepaid wireless we pack and deliver like UPS trucks already in hell just pumping that gas All I want to do is bang bang bang bang a nd AKAaa Ching! and take your money M.I.A. third world democracy yeah I got more records than the KGB so no funny business Some some some I some I murder some I some I let go some some some I some I murder some I some I let go All I want to do is bang bang bang bang and AKAaa Ching! And take your money https://youtu.be/ewRjZoRtu0Y A talented singer – but were the words really written by her of Keith Raniere?

On another cultural note, the actress Sue Lyon, who played the title character in the Stanley Kubrick film “Lolita,” has passed away.

For those of you not into high culture, “Lolita” was the 14 year old girl molested by an adult male and was based on the book “Lolita ” which was one of Keith Raniere’s favorite books.

The book is by Vladimir Nabokov. It relates the story of a European professor, Humbert Humbert (played by James Mason in the film) who relocates to an American suburb, renting a room from lonely widow Charlotte Haze (played by Shelley Winters in the film). Humbert marries Charlotte, but only to nurture his obsession with her teenage daughter, Lolita (Sue Lyon).

After Charlotte’s sudden death, Humbert hopes to have Lolita all to himself.

Coincidentally, Sue Lyon also starred in the film “Night of the Iguana” set in Puerto Vallarta, the Mexican city where Keith Raniere was arrested in a seaside villa – and just before Raniere was ready to conduct a special recommittment ceremony which was to feature group fellatio with Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Nicki Clyne, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, Daniela Padilla, Camila Fernandez and Loreta Garza.

While Clare Bronfman was there [and paying for the villa] it is not known if she was invited to participate in the group worship of Raniere.

