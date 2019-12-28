Singer M.I.A. Attended Necker Island Secret Nxivm Retreat With Then-Husband Ben Bronfman, Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Richard Branson

December 28, 2019

By Shadow State

Clare and Sara Bronfman’s nephew Ben Bronfman married the Tamil rap singer M.I.A. The two of them attended at least one Nxivm retreat hosted by Sara Bronfman-Igtet on Necker Island in 2010.

Necker Island is owned by Richard Branson who was also in attendance.

M.I.A. [far right] with Sara Bronfman [center] on Necker Island.

Necker Island – home of at least two secret Nxivm retreats.
Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk and Sara Bronfman at Necker Island.

Bronfman met British rapper M.I.A. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York in 2008.  They were married and had a son, Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman, on February 13, 2009.

M.I.A, [Mathangi Arulpragasam] was born July 18th 1975 in London, England. Her father reportedly was part of the gorilla organization  The Tamil Tigers. After her father joined the militant group her family fled Sri Lanka to London.

Below are lyrics to M.I.A.’s hit song “Paper Airplanes.” They seem to espouse the Nxivm philosophy from illegal immigration, to stealing money, to having loads of sex and even a dash of poison and murder.

The song was written before she attended the Nxivm secret retreat.

John Tighe reported that at that secret gathering of Nxivm members, money laundering, illegal immigration and other crimes of the Nxivm racketeering enterprise were discussed.  There is no evidence that M.I.A. participated in any of this and there seems to be little or no evidence that M.I.A. remained with the group. It is quite likely that she merely attended it with her husband Ben Bronfman. In turn, he may have attended for no other reason than his cousin Sara has hosting the event.

After all it was a chance to mingle with such celebrities as Richard Branson, Emiliano Salinas, Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk.

 

Lyrics to Paper Airplanes

fly like paper get high like planes
if you catch me at the border
I got visas in my name
if you come around here
I make them all day

I get one down in a second if you wait.

sometimes I think sitting on trains
every stop I get to on clocking
that game everyone’s a winner
were making our Fame
bonafide Hustler making my name
All I want to do is bang bang bang
and AKka Ching! And take all your money
Pirate skulls and bones
sticks and stones
and weed and bombs
running when we hit them
lethal poison for the system
No one on the corner
has swagger like us
hit me on my burner
prepaid wireless
we pack and deliver
like UPS trucks
already in hell
just pumping that gas
All I want to do is
bang bang bang bang a
nd AKAaa Ching! and take your money
M.I.A. third world democracy
yeah I got more records
than the KGB
so no funny business
Some some some
I some I murder some
I some
I let go some some some
I some
I murder some
I some I let go
All I want to do is
bang bang bang bang
and AKAaa Ching! And take your money
A talented singer – but were the words really written by her of Keith Raniere?

On another cultural note, the actress Sue Lyon, who played the title character in the Stanley Kubrick film “Lolita,” has passed away.

For those of you not into high culture, “Lolita” was the 14 year old girl molested by an adult male and was based on the book “Lolita ” which was one of Keith Raniere’s favorite books.

The book is by Vladimir Nabokov. It relates the story of a European professor, Humbert Humbert (played by James Mason in the film) who relocates to an American suburb, renting a room from lonely widow Charlotte Haze (played by Shelley Winters in the film). Humbert marries Charlotte, but only to nurture his obsession with her teenage daughter, Lolita (Sue Lyon).

After Charlotte’s sudden death, Humbert hopes to have Lolita all to himself.

Image result for sue lyon james mason lolita
14 year old Sue Lyons with James Mason in the film Lolita.

Coincidentally, Sue Lyon also starred in the film “Night of the Iguana” set in Puerto Vallarta, the Mexican city where Keith Raniere was arrested in a seaside villa – and just before Raniere was ready to conduct a special recommittment ceremony which was to feature group fellatio with Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Nicki Clyne, Rosa Laura Junco, Monica Duran, Daniela Padilla, Camila Fernandez and Loreta Garza.

While Clare Bronfman was there [and paying for the villa] it is not known if she was invited to participate in the group worship of Raniere.

 

A group fellatio session was to be performed by the eight beautiful women in the circle to the handsome man in the middle.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Correspondent

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

Loading cart ...
%d bloggers like this: