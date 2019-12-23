Eyewitnesses and Leaked Document Reveal Events From the Last Week of Kristin Snyder

This might be a minor breakthrough. Some documents were leaked to me and two eyewitness came forward to tell me what they witnessed, overheard or were told, during the last week of Kristin Snyder’s attendance at the intensive from which she was ejected and never seen again. I cannot reveal who the witnesses are but I can confirm they were present at the fateful intensive. This report is prepared with both leaked documents, including at least one diary made in Feb. 2003, and the recollections of two witnesses. I have tried to piece it together as accurately as possible. Thursday January 30

Kristin Snyder had a two hour Exploration of Meaning [EM] with Ed about “sexual abuse.” Heidi was in a different part of the room getting her own EM. Kris consistently, for over an hour, lie face down on the floor. Ed was also face down on the floor working with her, giving her an EM – face down on the floor. Heidi had never seen Kris this emotional. Kris told people afterward that she was more clear with regards to sexual abuse.

Fri. Jan 31 Kris expressed frustration to the class saying she thought she had worked hard since the November intensive and that she had achieved more integration. She was confused that she had not. She began to feel, “If I don’t want to change means I don’t want to change = If I don’t want to change, I am bad.” Esther Chiappone and Ed Kinum mentioned their need to do laundry. They were staying at the hotel. Heidi invited them to come to the house she shared with Kristin – at 6012 Glenkerry in Anchorage to do laundry using their washer and dryer. They went, arriving about 9:00 pm. While they did laundry, they sat with Kris and Heidi in their outdoor hot tub on the deck. There were Northern lights at about midnight. Kris did not look up at the lights. She made a few depressed comments saying she was to blame for many things. She had been claiming to be pregnant, something no one believed. Kris was blaming herself and actually taking it as she had control over everything and causing everything. Heidi explained to Ed in front of Kris that Kris was taking the ESP term ‘being at cause” to extremes and that there must be a limit to being at cause. Heidi asked Ed to explain “being at cause.”

Ed said people do cause things to happen. But many things that happen are beyond their immediate reach and therefore they do not cause these things to happen.

[Actually the teachings were different than Ed explained. Keith taught that Barbara Bouchey having emotional reactions caused the commodities market to work against him. He told Nancy Salzman that her taking too long to decide to join Executive Success Programs is what caused 9-11 to happen. Keith told his harem women that their bad thoughts could cause him to die. He told Cami that her having an affair with Robbie caused him to bleed from the rectum. He taught that when a woman did not agree with something he taught it would rain only on her and not on him. He led his classes to believe that snowstorms were nature’s reaction to his teachings and when computers went awry it was because of his powerful thoughts. Keith may have taught Kristin that she was at cause for having sex with him – and because she would not obey him – maybe by getting an abortion – or keeping quiet about it – it might be causing catastrophic world events. Ed was saying one thing – which was true – but Keith and Nancy taught otherwise.] When Ed was explaining this, Kris did not look at Ed. She was quiet and seemed attentive. After soaking in the hot tub. Kris and Ed played music. Ed plays guitar and so did Kris. She played one song and played drums. Ed and Esther left about 1:30 am Sat. Feb 1st Kris, Heidi and her mother E.V. Clifford arrived at class at 8:45 am. This was the day the Columbia Space Shuttle imploded, resulting in the deaths of all seven crew members.

When Kris learned about the shuttle (10 am-12 noon) she began crying in class, clearly sobbing, unable to stop. She was observed by the entire class. After about an hour of this behavior, Ed and Ester asked Kris to stop “satiating.”

She was told she would be asked to leave if she did not stop. She stopped but remained affected the rest of the day. She had low involvement in class. At some point during the day she said she felt she had caused the shuttle to explode.

Monday Feb 3

Heidi asked Ed and Esther if they talked to Nancy Salzman about Kris’ behavior. They said they talked several times.

Esther said Kris was not as bad as students she had in previous classes. She would come around. She had seen worse. She expressed that Kris was acting out and using this as “comprehensive control” because Heidi was in class with her.

Esther added that Kris was seeking attention. Kris would get worse if Heidi paid attention or reacted. As for Kris being pregnant, Esther said that was ridiculous, another symptom of Kris seeking attention.

No one in class believed her.

Ed had a note written by Kristin on yellow paper, written with a black sharpie pen, which read, “Don’t shoot me.”

Heidi sent E.V. and Kris home alone that night. Heidi asked Esther for ideas of how to give Kris the space she needed. She came home 30 minutes later. In class Heidi asked ESP coach Kathy Morton for a ride home.

They discussed home safety. Would Kris hurt herself or others? Heidi wanted to remove a gun from her home. She drove home with Kathy. Heidi put her 357 revolver in the trunk of Kathy’s car.

Heidi told Kris the house was safe. Kris slept alone in the master bedroom. Heidi slept downstairs to see if they could both get some good sleep to start of the next day fresh.

Heidi asked her to read to her and write a letter to a friend. Kris said she could not comprehend or read English. Tuesday Feb 4th

Esther said she had worked with people with real psychosis in South Central AK. She said Kris’ behavior was not anything like these people’s behavior. Not as bad. Heidi said it seemed like Kris was delusional. Psychotic. Not making sense. This notion that she was pregnant with Keith Raniere, the celibate leader of ESP, proved she was delusional. Heidi asked if Kris will get through this? Esther recommended that Heidi keep her distance from Kris, to keep Kris from getting worse.

Before they went to sleep that night, Heidi asked Kris to write down things she valued. Kris wrote the note about her value, her self worth about 1-2 am when she was unable to sleep. Heidi read it to Kristin that evening. She smiled. Heidi read it again the next morning to Kris to acknowledge her self worth. Wednesday Feb 5

Kris acted out in class and said her desire was to sleep less hours, to match Vanguard’s sleep. She wanted to be as he was. “He is superior. I want to be as integrated as he. He sleeps 4 hours a day,” she said. Esther said Kris was using comprehensive control (cc), defined in ESP, as using behaviors to try to effect change in another. Esther said she had seen this before when couples were taking the class together. One trying to get attention from the other. Heidi told Esther that Kris had never been this way or used this behavior in the past. She said they had an equal relationship. Both were very independent of one another yet committed to each other’s development. Esther insisted Kris was using comprehensive control.

After class, they went home. Kris prepared a stir fry for dinner and washed dishes. That evening she, their friend Kenny Powers, and Heidi sat in the hot tub. Kris was silent in the tub. She did not interact. Afterward she sat in her bathrobe in the entry of the house talking with Kenny and was able to converse and make and keep eye contact. When they were about to go to sleep, Heidi told Kris she was going to lock the doors and have the alarm on. She asked if she was OK with this? Heidi told her she did not want her to leave the house without her. Kris agreed. She did not sleep well. She went outside and lay in the snow. [Editor’s note: it remains unclear if Kristin went out in the snow on Tuesday night, not Wednesday night] She came back to the bedroom freezing. Heidi held her. Kris said she never wanted to die. She valued life. She wanted to live and never abort or hurt humanity. They made a verbal contract that Kris would not harm herself. Kris looked Heidi in the eyes with sincerity and apologized for her act of lying out in the snow.

February 6

Kris had poor sleep the night before. She had slept only 3-4 hours. In the morning she kept putting on her socks and picking out clothes to wear. She needed help to get in the car and to class on time [8:30 a.m.]

In class, Heidi sought out Ed Kinum to talk about Kris’ behavior the night before. Her confusion and her “obsessive compulsive behavior”.

of paper where Kris had written “I am the bad baby, you are the good baby, kill?….” Heidi told Ed that Kris was laying in the snow and attempted suicide. She gave Ed a yellow piecepaper where Kris had written “I am the bad baby, you are the good baby, kill?….” Heidi told Ed that it seemed as though Kris was taking on the behaviors of each of the previous days workshops. The “right vs wrong,” “suppressive,” “parasite” “obsessive compulsive behavior.” Ed said Heidi was clever to see the patterns emerging.

During the class, Kris held her eyes clenched shut as the group was in a circle. Kris did not fill out much of her paperwork and had a difficult time with eye contact.

At the noon lunch break Heidi, E.V. and Kristin ate a salad they made that morning.

Kristin reportedly was disruptive with a student, David, during the lunch break.

She had repeatedly insisted she was pregnant with Vanguard’s baby.

Heidi went for a 30 minute walk alone. Kris and E.V. Clifford stayed in the lobby. When Heidi returned, it was 2:30.

Kris was talking with a member of the class, Ben, out in the parking lot. Heidi walked passed them and into the Westmark hotel.

In the lobby, Esther and Ed were waiting to talk to Heidi.

Kristin had been telling them and the entire class she was pregnant with Keith’s baby. She was removed several times because of that. They wanted to send Kris home for the afternoon. Heidi was concerned about Kris going home, but acknowledged this was their class. If they needed to do this, Heidi could not stop them.

Esther went out to call Kris and Ben in from the parking lot. Kris entered acting strangely. Her eyes scanning the room. She said “this doesn’t look good.”

Heidi spoke to Kris and said she felt very uncomfortable with her behavior. There was no way she could be pregnant. Heidi walked back over to Esther and Ed where they were standing in front of the fireplace in the lobby. Heidi said, “I think we should bring Kris to the hospital.” Ed shook his head. Then said, “well maybe.” Esther interrupted him, looking at him with a sharp look, and said with conviction, “No! She is totally playing you. She is not sick. She is fine and she does not need to go to the hospital!” Back in class, Kristin did it again, She said she was pregnant, crying out to the class. This time she had to go. Esther insisted. Heidi tried to suggest that she be sent to the hospital.

Esther seemed almost violent. She stood with other coaches in front of Heidi separating her from Kristin. Kris was driven home by a previous participant in the class, Elaine Smiloff. Elaine picked up Kristin. Kristin left in Elaine’s car and the Toyota Tacoma was in the parking lot when she left.

Esther told Heidi that Elaine would stay with Kristin until she got home. During the ride home Kristin cried about being pregnant and said she did not know what to do – whether she could go through with it or not. Elaine thought she meant ‘go through with having the baby.’

Elaine dropped Kristin off at the house and left.

A little while after Kristin had been driven away from class, Esther told Heidi that Kris was on her way back to class. She never made it back. It is not known if Esther merely said this as misdirection.

When Heidi left the class in the evening, the Toyota was not in the parking lot. She got a ride home. Kristin was gone.

Friday February 7, 9:30 a.m. Kenny Powers and Heidi Clifford went to the hotel to meet with Esther before they went to go to a police dept. search meeting. Esther laughed, stating Kris was really manipulating them. “Kris is playing all of us for everything,” she said. “Big search, Big efforts, just as Kris wanted it.” Esther expressed displeasure that Heidi was opting for not going to class, choosing enabling Kris’ manipulation over choosing to learn in class. “Kris is fine,” Esther said. “We have seen way worse than this. We have seen Kris’ behavior in other students in the past.” Nina Cowell chimed in, supporting Esther. Nina said she had been kicked out of class the first time she took the ESP 16 day intensive.

Esther said, “You do not try to kill yourself. You either do or don’t. Kris’ note about killing herself in the snow was just an extension of Kris trying to get attention.”

Later that evening, Kristin Snyder’s pickup truck was found in Seward Alaska with a handwritten note inside that said:

“I attended a course called Executive Success Programs (a.k.a. Nexivm) based out of Anchorage, AK, and Albany, NY. I was brainwashed and my emotional center of the brain was killed/turned off. I still have feeling in my external skin, but my internal organs are rotting. Please contact my parents Bob and Jonnie Snyder at [phone number redacted] in Dillon SC. if you find me or this note.

I’m sorry life, I didn;t know I was already dead. May we persist into the future – Kristn Snyder

On another note, evidently on the next page of the notebook, it read, “No need to search for my body.”

…

If you look closely at the second note you can see the shadows of the first note. This indicates that the two notes were written on the same notepad and the second, shorter note was written after the first. By enhancing the shadows using photoshop it shows up more clearly: Kristin Snyder’s body was never found, despite an extensive search for her and the alleged kayak she supposedly stole. That kayak, according to Sherrie Miller of Miller’s Landing, the woman who owned the missing kayak, was seaworthy.

I was told by one of the members of the search party that police saw footprints coming out of both doors of the pickup truck.

By the time this member of the search team arrived, however, there were footprints going in every direction from dozens of searchers that had assembled to search for Kristin.

Neither her body, the kayak nor the paddle were ever found.

