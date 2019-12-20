Lions Can Be Trained to Be Safe and Affectionate With People; Could Raniere Be so Trained?

Recently Frank Report had a post about howler monkeys that quoted from a study that suggests that the louder the howler monkey howls, the smaller its testicles are.

Loud mouthed howlers keep harems to ensure no other males get anywhere near their females.

Could they be trained to do otherwise?

An unhappy comparison was made in our howler monkey post to our own Vanguard, who also kept a harem and was madly jealous of any men touching his women.

Yet he had no problem demanding his women never touch another man. He had a reason. It would affect his spiritual vibration to the point where it might kill him.

We recall how insane he went when Lauren merely had some horseplay with a man at volleyball. He told her he could not longer sire her avatar baby and made her write reams of apology letters and admissions of her great guilt.

And we recall how Camila Fernandez had an affair with Robbie. Raniere even demanded to know whose semen was better tasting. Whose penis was larger. Poor sick, small-balled bastard.

He seems to be the human version of the louder howler monkeys.

But could a Raniere be trained to be civilized?

The video below is of lions acting like pussy cats. It was filmed at Taigan Lion Park in Russia.

Somehow the lions were trained to be docile and friendly to people. To be harmless. They are safe to let out of their cages and play with people. Could Raniere be trained to be harmless outside of his cage?

Could Raniere become a changed man? Maybe if he was declawed and castrated?

Some say his prison term is likely to do that. Instead of being a predatory male preying on stupid and weak women, he will be the prey of some prisoner – his “prison bitch” in effect, being required to service his protector in prison and possibly anally service any man his protector requires him to service.

“Keith is likely – as soon as he is placed in permanent detention, in order to save himself – to be a prison bitch. He will be feminized and will have to pride himself on his femininity to survive. He has to either be tough or be the woman and since he lacks manliness, he lacks balls, he will act the part of the woman, ” said one former prisoner familiar with him, his case and federal maximum security conditions.

Poor Raniere, he and many others are gravely abused in prison. It is the only place in America where rape is accepted and condoned.

