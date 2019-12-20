Shivani: Why Does Kristin Snyder’s Alleged Suicide Note Fail to Mention Her Pregnancy – Which Was Foremost on Her Mind?

The following comes from comments from Shivani and she raises some very good points. Perhaps foremost is that Kristin Snyder was constantly stating that Keith Raniere had gotten her pregnant. So why did she not mention it in her suicide note, if she really wrote it? Other points made are quite persuasive. Did Kristin Snyder write only the first sentence of the note and it was finished by someone else?

By Shivani

Maybe the suicide note was intended to depict Kristin Snyder as mentally ill and thus possibly suicidal, “rotting in her interior organs” as an attempted expression of a “breakdown” and of a malfunctioning mentality.

That could have been both the motive and the design, to offer evidence that Kristin was mentally ill.

By my assessment, the note contained exaggerated wording and actually shows a lack of comprehension about the distinctions between a “nervous breakdown” versus a psychotic break.

I do not buy that Kristin had gone off the deep end so severely as to have had a genuine psychotic break, which manifests more extremely.

The “suicide” note attempts to describe psychosis and not the lesser symptoms of an emotional or nervous breakdown.

This suicide note could have been written by a beginning psychology student, without personal or practical experience.

The writer was indicating Kristin was psychotic. This could have been written to AVOID any mention of the reality of Kristin being repeatedly gaslighted by the staff and what Kristin was really saying. No ESP staff would want to admit any of that.

So make it look like something completely different: psychosis. As well, Kristin could have been drugged, sedated.

For that to be hidden, too, one could point out psychosis as a blanket excuse for dissembling about someone’s erratic behavior.

As for there being a body to be found, as one can see, the truck, note(s) and kayak, etc., were made into the focal point of the investigation. Yet none of that shows any proof that Kristin was ever at Millers Landing. (Nina Cowell had a cabin right next door to Millers Landing, though. And Nina attended the Anchorage intensive.)

These Resurrection Bay elements could have been put together as a distraction, as deceptive misinformation.

We know that ESP staff and Nancy Salzman not only lied by omission, covering up Kristin’s experience with Raniere and her possible resultant pregnancy, but that Nancy told a deliberate lie later on about the suicide note.

Another thing we know is that Nina was rewarded by Nancy Salzman not long after Kristin Snyder vanished. Nina moved cross-country, was given new work by Salzman and a place to live, all of that on top of what? – $50,000 “mad money.”

If Nina left the group, what do you suppose would be stopping her from talking now? How about all of those material rewards and how they indicate she was bribed, bought off?

What Nancy Salzman did was to use her neural linguistic background training while testifying under an oath which probably means zero to her, to try to disprove that Kristin would have known the term “Nexium” and to call the “suicide” note questionable, as if someone, some fictional character, had changed or later fabricated the note.

There is nothing to trust from Nancy Salzman, who is corrupt and knows it. From researching some of her past, prior to her hooking up with Raniere, Salzman succeeded at misrepresenting her educational background and qualifications.

What I have kept seeing about Kristin’s disappearance are setups, lies of omission and the use of misdirection.

I think Kristin’s body was disposed of nowhere near Resurrection Bay. Kristin never drove there at all. Someone shorter than Kristin appears to have driven her truck and parked it, according to Kristin’s sister, who knows Kristin’s height. {Nina Cowell is about 5’2″]

If Kristin Snyder were being drugged, it probably would have affected her penmanship, even drastically, especially if she was given more than one “typical” dose or amount.

If she had been drugged and then wrote, her writing would reflect that drugged state considerably more than what is showing.

It does look to me that she was drugged under the Anchorage command of Esther Carlson Chiappone, who took her orders from Nancy Salzman, who was ruling the Anchorage ESP staff and directing procedures to protect Raniere.

However, Kristin was most likely to have been dosed to quiet her, to shut her down, not to have had her compose some “suicide” note which carefully censored what Kristin was saying about Raniere about rape and pregnancy.

I think someone wanted the note to be legible and was trying to copy her handwriting but not altogether successfully.

To me it looks like the one writing it, pretending to be Kristin, began her inclusions with the note’s second paragraph, sometime after Kristin wrote the first sentence, to start what she never finished, at the top of a page. The subsequent writing is too neatly printed and didn’t attempt to replicate Kristin’s cursive script. The slant used by Kristin is absent. The contents of the note do not address what Kristin had kept saying.

As I kept looking at the first page, it became increasingly more striking to me that Kristin might have only written the first sentence and the rest was added by another hand.

It doesn’t seem likely that her slant would’ve transformed from a forward slant into one that is straight up and down.

Changing the slant of writing, even on purpose, takes practice, to make that slant change become consistent.

The suicide note does not even try to reflect Kristin’s own natural slant. I think it was not done well!

Although the change of manner between the first sentence and the rest of the contents is marked, with the first sentence being neutral, what shows as self-expression after that first sentence veers into a completely different “voice” to me.

That writer’s voice is detailing a perception of internal disorganization and symptoms of paranoia, feelings of helplessness with the notable, emphasized accompaniment of descriptive organic sensations of “disintegration.”

Raniere preached about disintegration, using this as a method of entrapping others into the parameters of his controlling mechanisms, couched in dogma.

His minions imitated him and were sold on his dogma. They were willing and happy to focus upon disintegration as a means of separating and isolating others, of calling those who were “disintegrating” as being in need of waking up and seeing things as Raniere wanted them to see.

The writer’s voice, in the second paragraph, launches into a validation of Raniere’s bullshit by showing “the voice of Kristin” as disintegrated.

I see the change of viewpoint being demonstrated in the note’s contents as a change of WHO was composing the note. The motive of the note switches immediately after the first sentence.

The note might make sense if that had been how Kristin was behaving. However, Kristin was seen as being disruptive, and not because of paranoia or freaked-out bodily sensations of deadness or numbness.

Instead Kristin was talking about having been raped and drugged by Raniere and about being impregnated. This content is completely absent from her so-called suicide note, yet she was known to have kept talking about this during the intensive.

She said Raniere had sex with her. She was devastated, she was in considerable emotional pain because of him and unhappy about this.

In fact she couldn’t be stopped from addressing it repeatedly. This was her major concern. She was removed from the group at least three times for bringing up her sexual experience with Raniere.

This was why she kept being pulled out of the intensive.

Yet none of this is mentioned in what is supposed to be her suicide note(s.) So who was concealing this? Kristin, who would not quit addressing it? I hardly think so.

I cannot prove it. It’s theoretical. So too is it theoretical to posit that Kristin wrote the these contents of psychological disconnection and put herself into Resurrection Bay.

Remember the overall context of what and who Kristin was encountering. She was an innocent facing a criminal organization of lying hucksters who were adamant about denying what she had to say.

So again, I think Kristin wrote only the first sentence of this 2 page note and that a nasty conspirator who was involved in gaslighting Kristin and ultimately making her disappear wrote the rest.

Despair or frustration or even contending with fear or heartbreak usually does not lead to or end in insanity. Kristin seemed like a strong and hearty individual. Certainly she was offered no support to even begin to accept her experiences.

Kristin was defrauded. She was cheated.

These group leaders acted as tyrants, and it was their way or the highway, and Kristin had to get LOST. She was not helped. She was being denied any help at all. One way or another Kristin was deliberately destroyed.

I do not think she killed herself or that she went insane.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

