Leaked Snyder Doc — The Sign in Sheet for Snyder’s Final Intensive – Gives Names of All Class Members

Here it is – the sign in sheet for the final intensive Kristin Snyder attended.

At last we have had leaked to Frank Report – from the files of Nxivm – the class list for the Anchorage Intensive that began January 26, 2003. It was the intensive that Kristin Snyder disappeared from on Feb 6.

I have blurred out the phone numbers and home and email addresses of the participants.

Readers may note that the top of the form says the intensive is from November 2-17, 2002 and this is crossed out and replaced in hand writing “Jan. 2003.”

I have it from the most reliable source that this is the authentic sign in sheet for the Jan. 2003 Anchorage intensive. Evidently they had extra sign in sheets from the Nov. 2002 intensive and rather than print new ones, they merely crossed out the old dates and wrote in the new one.

This is the true list of attendees – from a document nearly 17 years old.

Here are the names of the attendees:

Heidi Clifford

Mona Boyle

Benjamin Alan Swanson

Joe Abney

Trena Hallback

Shelley Senneder [?]

Jen Joliffe

Rick Jarvis

Charles Ellis

Kris Snyder

E.V. Clifford

Carmen Gutierrez

Kirsten Ohlander

Modi Bordinelli

Karen Abney

Cathy Morton

Nina M. Cowell

Lori Clark

Esther Chiappone [Carlson]

Ed Kinum

It was a small class — 11 students and as I understand it, 7 coaches and two instructors, or trainers – Ed Kinum [head trainer] and Esther Chiappone Carlson.

A total of 20 people – with one to go missing on day 12 of the 16-day intensive: Kristin Snyder.

The intensive continued without her for the final four days.

Heidi Clifford told me that Esther scoffed at her not coming to the intensive on Feb. 7, the day after Kristin disappeared, deeming it more important for Heidi and her mother to attend class than look for Kristin.

Esther told Heidi she should not look for Kristin. Kristin was fine. She was hiding out somewhere, playing Heidi for a fool. She was just seeking attention and wanted Heidi to be disrupted and lose the important teachings.

Regardless, we now have a list of witnesses to Kristin’s behavior during those final days.

I was told by Elaine Smiloff, who did not attend the class, but was asked by Esther to pick up Kristin and take her home when she was claiming she was pregnant – that when police interviewed Elaine about Kristin – Esther sat in during the interview, which is strange.

Why did Esther insist on being in a police interview of a witness? Why did police allow it?

Note also that Kristin Snyder signed her name only Kris [Snyder[ which is different than how she signed in the past when she used Kristin.

Let’s compare these with some other sign ins and her signature on the suicide note.

Signature on suicide note:

Signature on a letter.

Signature on Valentine’s Day card

Here is what I know about the attendees of the final intensive:

Heidi Clifford – spouse of Kristin.

Joe Abney – I believe is the husband of Karen Abney– said to look not unlike Keith Raniere.

E.V. Clifford – the mother of Heidi, now deceased, then suffering from Alzheimer’s. It was said that Nxivm could cure Alzheimer’s but it did not work in EV Clifford’s case. She died of the disease.

Carmen Gutierrez – a prominent lawyer in Anchorage.

Kerstin Ohlander – a long time devotee of Nxivm, rumored to still be a member.

Karen Abney – another long time member, rumored to be still in Nxivm. She was Kristin’s coach.

Cathy Morton – when Heidi was concerned about Kristin’s progressively deteriorating state of mind, Heidi gave her gun which was kept at home to Cathy. It is not known what happened to that gun.

Nina M. Cowell – we have written much about Nina – she lied to police. She was coaching Kristin in class to encourage her to be estranged from Heidi – to get them break apart. She had a cabin a few hundred feet from where Kristin’s pickup truck with a suicide note was found. She collected $50,000 and free housing as a gift from Nancy Salzman to operate what was in effect a table and a sink – as a purported café or food counter at Nxivm headquarters in Albany.

Esther Chiappone [Carlson] – she was the woman who removed Kristin from class, telling everyone that Kristin was lying about being pregnant with Keith’s child, that Keith was celibate. This she knew was a lie since Esther herself had sex with Keith. In fact, Esther had moved from Alaska to Albany to have what she thought would be a monogamous relationship with Keith only to discover he wanted her to be in his harem.

She knew he was anything but celibate. But that did not stop her from telling [gaslighting] Kristin into thinking she was crazy to think celibate Keith, the exalted teacher, would have sex with her.

She tried to make Kristin feel she was to blame for this crazy idea of Keith having sex with her. Soon enough Kristin began to feel she was “at cause” or to blame for all kinds of problems including manh of the world’s problems.

I think it is possible that Kristin was fed drugs in drinks or food – something Esther would have had control of since she was guard dog for Kristin.

It was revealed in the trial of Keith Raniere by Lauren Salzman that at least one disruptive class member was secretly given tranquilizers – under Keith and Nancy’s direction – rather than send her to a hospital.

[Lauren wanted to offer this as collateral, but was turned down since it implicated Keith.]

Esther would have been most likely in my opinion willing to administer drugs or even poison to Kristin. She was the most adamant about not permitting Kristin to go to the hospital.

Obviously, if she was pregnant that would have been quickly discovered at the hospital.

Ed Kinum. While he was less adamant about not letting Kristin get medical attention, he chose to substitute Nxivm treatment for those of medical experts.

Just a day or two before she disappeared, Kristin was lying on the floor, face down and depressed at her home, after the intensive ended. Ed and Esther just happened to be there at the home.

Ed lied down on the floor face down like Kristin and gave her therapy for more than an hour.

An intelligent person would have seen to it that she got medical attention.

I wonder how a perfectly fine and stable woman – by all accounts – and a cheerful one – in January – should, after visiting Raniere and claiming she had sex with him which got her pregnant – who then went into a class managed by his devotees – could descend so rapidly in mental health.

Were drugs secretly administered?

I believe Keith likely poisoned women he lived with. He said he had people killed for his beliefs.

He had Nancy [a nurse] calling the shots from Albany and Esther on hand in Alaska – a woman who would do anything for him.

How did Kristin descend so rapidly?

There are numerous witnesses to her behavior in those last few days before she disappeared.

Now we know their names.

Our next hope is to contact them for more information – about Kristin Snyder.

Anyone of the attendees – please feel free to contact me – 716-990-5740 or email frankparlato@gmial.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

