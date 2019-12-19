Barbara Jeske got cancer. Keith misdiagnosed her as having carpel tunnel syndrome.

Former Student: My Observations of Brilliant Barbara Jeske, and Militant Lauren Salzman – in 2002

December 19, 2019
By Sandra, a former student. 
I studied in Nxivm for a total of three weeks of very intense classes [intensives] and attended one Vanguard Week.  The time period was about 2002. Barbara Jeske was my instructor for both class intensives that I took.
Barbara Jeske was the second-highest-ranking teacher on the Nxivm stripe path. Only Nancy Salzman was above her. Jeske [along with Pam Cafritz] had the purple sash. Salzman had the gold.
I found her to be a brilliant observer of feelings and behaviors of her students and a detailed, conscientious teacher. I found her quite likable precisely because she was brilliant in her delivery of the material and coaching.
Jness is a women’s group founded by Keith Raniere. It teaches women to accept men as polygamists and women to be monogamous. The highest and most advanced women in Jness were invited to join DOS where they were permitted to be branded on their pubic area with Keith Raniere’s initials.
I was there when Jness was first introduced by Nancy Salzman and attended one Jness meeting. However, I did not feel I needed a woman empowerment group so I declined membership.
Lauren Salzman [right] with her mother Nancy. They followed the smartest and most ethical man in the world- Keith Raniere.
I was there when Nancy first introduced Lauren as an instructor of Nxivm classes. She said how very proud she was that Lauren was following in her footsteps.
I was then a part of a drill Lauren coached and immediately I knew I would never want her as an instructor.
Why? Her style was harsh, disciplinary and almost militant.
Lauren Salzman ranked high on the stripe path attaining the level of green with four stripes.
I had the thought that she was trying too hard to be powerful and that she overcompensated for a lack of it.
There were large groups gathered at the V-Week I attended. I noticed that Barbara Jeske was sitting alone. As a teacher, she was confident and attentive to the students’ progress. But privately, she looked very lonely to me. I watched her for ten minutes and could tell she felt isolated.
Then I saw her walk over to a group of other staff and sit down with them, in between a few men and women. They accepted her and one could see she was accepted by them.
Barb sort of sunk in, hugging and being hugged and took sustenance from the group, but hiding from a deep loneliness and sadness. Those were my thoughts at the time.
Barbara with fellow purple sash Nxian Pamela Cafritz

 

Keith Raniere gives a big hug to Barbara Jeske.

 

Barbara [r] with the Prefect, Nancy Salzman.
Because I admired Barbara, I wanted to go to her and connect to her and become a strength to her. But I knew that I was just a student and would not at all be considered someone she could confide in and that she would have to maintain her position with me.
But I never forgot her. I was upset to hear what happened to her.

