Kim Snyder: Please Help Me Get Justice for Kris

By Kim Snyder

In my opinion, all the criminals in the NXIVM group deserve to go to jail.

But there is one criminal who should go to jail for the rest of her life. Nancy Salzman needs to pay for what she did to my only sister, Kristin Marie Snyder.

Nancy knew Kris was in dire straights due to her slipping into “mental illness”. Kris was not medically well, yet Nancy did NOTHING to help her.

Kris was telling people she was pregnant and needed to be hospitalized, and Nancy Salzman told people- Kris was just blowing off steam- and to ignore her. She was just seeking attention. Nancy gave directions to ignore Kris!

And Nancy had her minions eject Kris from class, separate her from her partner, Heidi Clifford. Clifford wanted to hospitalize Kris, but was NOT allowed to.

We don’t know if Elaine Smiloff ever took Kris home. We do know she did not stay with Kris. Yet Heidi Clifford says she was told that Elaine was to stay with Kris until Heidi got home. This by itself is negligence, possibly criminal negligence.

It might be conspiracy to commit murder, on the part of Nancy, Esther Chiappone Carlson and others.

Nancy and her minions in class were at least reckless. We find from a diary recently discovered that Ed Kinum actually lay on the floor—— with Kris, both of them face down on the floor —- while she cried. He did nothing for her.

NXIVM knew they were in trouble because Kris said she was pregnant with Keith’s child. They knew if she went to the hospital they would perform a pregnancy test. That’s why they didn’t let her go, I believe.

It was essential that they kept up the lie that Keith was celibate. It was their whole living – selling Keith as this genius celibate guru.

Now it looks like Nancy may be cooperating with the feds and possibly may not serve any time in jail.

Yet she deserves to serve time for her role in Kris’ death. Of course that is another case and another matter, different than what she was charged for in the federal case.

But justice is justice and I am determined to bring it for Kris, which means delivering it to Nancy and others in spades.

I’m not quitting. I was the first one to say it was homicide nearly 17 years ago. I am grateful at last to have some help from Frank Parlato, and his many intelligent readers whose comments and thoughtful insights have been a comfort to me and my mother.

And I am thankful to Investigation Discovery for supporting Frank in his investigation and airing the results in their film the Lost Women of Nxivm.

To reiterate: Kris began showing signs of needing help in January of 2003. No one ️was there to help her.

Esther Chapione Carlson, probably following Nancy’s orders, kept ejecting Kris from class when she knew that Kris was ill. It was one massive gaslighting.

Kris was told to sit outside the class and write- and she did so for awhile- then returned to class. Again she said she was pregnant. Again she was told to sit outside and write. Finally after the third or fourth time of doing this, they got Elaine Smiloff to come pick her up and drive her away – never to be seen again.

Nancy Salzman and her criminals neglected and most likely through either neglect or an active conspiracy, killed Kris.

She should not get away with that.

Our Kris was a beautiful young woman who had her whole life ahead of her. She was hazel-eyed, tall, beautiful and very intelligent. Her life was snuffed out far too soon.

Exactly what Keith, Nancy and their minions did to her, I don’t know for certain. I do know they are criminals.

I was a little outraged to see the pictures of Nancy and her daughter Lauren at Starbucks making merry. Nancy has her two daughters, Lauren and Michelle. And the two sisters have each other.

Thanks to Nancy Salzman and her minions, I don’t have a sister, and my mother only has one daughter now.

Another cruel fact is that Kris’ and my father, the late Capt. Robert E. Snyder, went to his grave not knowing what happened to Kris. It haunted him. Almost the last words he said to my mother and I was “Whatever happened to my baby?”

Such a weight of grief for him to carry on his deathbed. It remains a weight of grief for us too. Not only that we lost our joy almost 17 years ago, but that we do not know what happened to her.

It is not enough to say she died and that’s something to grieve and mourn over. There is something more. It is not vengeance. It is justice.

I can’t rest until I know what Nancy Sazlman and her evil minions did to my sister. Was it just neglect or did they do more?

Did they actively work to get her to a place where she would commit suicide. Or was it worse, did they outright kill her?

I;m sorry if I have expressed myself poorly, or if I ramble. So many thought come to mind when I think of Kris – of the 35 years we had her – and the 17 years we have lived in wonder, wondering what happened – and no it is not vengeance – but hoping that one day we will find out and justice will be served on those who caused our dearly beloved harm.

Please help me get justice for Kris.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

