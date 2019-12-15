Someone in Hollywood Has a Range Rover With ‘NXIVM’ License Plate

By Shadow State An Instagram poster, David Lawrance, who lives in West Hollywood, recently posted a picture of a new black Range Rover with the license plate “NXIVM”. Who in Hollywood would want to be associated with a sex slave cult? Actually Lawrance posted two pictures. The first is of the car’s front. The back plate also reads NXIVM.

Lawrance wrote on his Instagram page, accompanying his pictures:

A quick search revealed that the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for a new Ranger Rover is about $90,000.

Whoever is driving that car is well to do and has no shame. Either that or they are proudly still supporting Nxivm and its now incarcerated leader, Keith Alan Raniere [see pictures below].

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Luxury vehicle

DESIGN With its floating roofline, continuous waistline and lower accent graphics, we haven’t set out to reimagine the Range Rover, we’ve simply made it better. Innovative features such as Premium LED headlights give it even greater presence. REFINEMENT A truly first-class travel experience. The sublime and beautifully appointed interior of the Range Rover features executive four-seat comfort with five-seat versatility. Rear seats have increased recline and deeper cushioning for greater comfort.

TECHNOLOGY

From the steering wheel’s hidden-until-lit, touch-sensitive switches to Touch Pro™ Duo’s beautifully integrated 10” touchscreens, the Range Rover contains a selection of technologies designed to deliver a refined, connected drive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

