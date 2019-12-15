Someone in Hollywood Has a Range Rover With ‘NXIVM’ License Plate

December 15, 2019
By Shadow State
An Instagram poster, David Lawrance, who lives in West Hollywood, recently posted a picture of a new black Range Rover with the license plate “NXIVM”.
David Lawrance spotted a Range Rover with a Nxivm license plate and took a picture of it.
Who in Hollywood would want to be associated with a sex slave cult?
Actually Lawrance posted two pictures. The first is of the car’s front.
The back plate also reads NXIVM.
Lawrance wrote on his Instagram page, accompanying his pictures:
A quick search revealed that the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for a new Ranger Rover is about $90,000.
Whoever is driving that car is well to do and has no shame. Either that or they are proudly still supporting Nxivm and its now incarcerated leader, Keith Alan Raniere [see pictures below].
About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

