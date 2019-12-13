Scott Johnson Explains What’s Wrong With Amway

One of our leading commenters, Scott Johnson, often criticizes Amway, sometimes making comparisons of it with Nxivm’s pyramid style organization. But many people might wonder just what’s wrong with Amway, since at least it did not brand women. Scott, who had a long history, with and against Amway, explains a little of why he thinks Amway is a fraud and opens the door to those who want to learn more about it –in the following post:

By Scott Johnson

I didn’t expect Amway to treat the class action lawsuit well, as I already knew they and most other MLMs are scams.

Most people don’t understand the court system is intentionally antagonistic, which means the other side has to prove their point(s). Those lacking moral, ethical, or legal behavior have no responsibility to admit to anything improper.

Taken together, this is exactly how I expect Amway to treat the class.

Amway intentionally dragged things out to the point where the opposing lawyers were willing to give up justice to get paid. It’s a big game to the lawyers, and a very profitable one. Fairness has NOTHING to do with it.

I’m actually quite genial, but I’m not going to wear a “niceguy” mask while millions of others are still being scammed.

But the Amway class action lawsuit is over. I’m not crying over spilled milk. I can do nothing about the past, but I can change the future, by educating others about Amway and other MLM scams.

You can help, by forwarding and posting this statement everywhere you can think of:

Do your part and submit a complaint to the FTC at http://www.FTC.gov and forward the below John Oliver video link to everyone you know, except current Amway IBOs, and encourage them to do the same, and so on, à la network marketing/MLM.

If you don’t, then you’re part of the problem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6MwGeOm8iI

Amway has 2 major problems, and most MLMs have at least one of these issues:

1. The products are overpriced, which makes them almost impossible to sell to customers and results in Amway being an illegal pyramid, according to the FTC and SEC websites and previous court decisions; and

2. The Tool Scam is hidden profit for the top level distributors only, and the vast majority of distributors operate at a net loss as a result. This is RICO fraud.

For recent examples, google “FTC” along with the following companies, one at a time:

FHTM, BurnLounge, Zeek, TelexFree, Vemma, Advocare, Herbalife.

Make a complaint on the FTC website: https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/?utm_source=takeaction#crnt&panel1-1

Although there is no federal law defining pyramid schemes, the FTC has a long and successful track record of using its Section 5 law prohibiting “unfair and deceptive” business practices to go after MLM scams: https://www.ftc.gov/tips-advice/business-center/guidance/multilevel-marketing which states, in part,

“Not all multilevel marketing plans are legitimate. If the money you make is based on your sales to the public, it may be a legitimate multilevel marketing plan. If the money you make is based on the number of people you recruit and your sales to them, it’s probably not. It could be a pyramid scheme. Pyramid schemes are illegal, and the vast majority of participants lose money.”

Read about these and much more at these

websites: http://www.StopTheAmwayToolScam.wordpress.com and http://www.AllMLMFacts.org, and

email stoptheamwaytoolscam@yahoo.com to help shut down Amway and other MLM scams.

Watch this video about Amway and other MLM scams, then forward it to everyone you know, except for current Amway IBOs, and encourage them to do the same. When enough people know, these scams will collapse:

English version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s6MwGeOm8iI

Spanish version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cy-O4myeUzg

