Shivani: What Evidence Is There That Kristin Snyder Ever Drove to Resurrection Bay?

By Shivani

Other than Kristin Snyder’s partner, Heidi Clifford, would anyone else in that Nxivm intensive in Jan-Feb. 2003 have known that Kristin Snyder liked Resurrection Bay?

Did Nina Cowell tell either Kristin or Heidi that she had a cabin up by Millers Landing?

Did Kristin know of, or ever use Millers Landing herself in the past, as a stopover?

Did Heidi know where Kristin liked to go in that area or did she go with her there sometimes?

How does anybody connect Kristin to Millers Landing?

Right now, the major connection to the Nxivm intensive’s staff and attendees plus Millers Landing is Nina Cowell, not really Kristin.

Nina not only had a cabin right there, near where the truck was parked, but Nina worked that intensive and was Kristin’s coach. Sole evidence in both places, right then and there when Kristin disappeared is Nina.

Kristin was driven home by a Nxivm member, Elaine Smiloff, who didn’t stay, just dumped her off, so she said.

Kristin’s partner, Heidi was home several hours later, finding no Kristin, no truck.

Heidi didn’t find Kristin where Nxivm intensive staff had told her she would be.

Heidi said she was told by Nxivm trainer, Esther Chiappone Carlson, that Kristin wouldn’t be left alone, at about four that afternoon, when Kristin was ejected from the intensive and driven “home.”

Technically, Kristin was gone from sight from four o’clock in the afternoon on February 6, 2003, until now.

Did a Nxivm “volunteer” Elaine Smiloff really drop Kristin off at her home?

Was there proof Kristin ever got home, driven in someone else’s vehicle? Any signs that Kristin had been home?

Kristin’s Toyota pickup truck disappeared from the Westmark Hotel. Who would know when that happened exactly? It may have disappeared anytime during the intensive.

We know it arrived in the morning and it was gone in the evening when the intensive ended.

Heidi left the intensive at around seven that evening and found Kristin’s truck (Heidi shared the truck with her) was gone.

Heidi had been discouraged, deterred from accompanying Kristin out of the intensive. She offered to go with Kristin to a hospital. She was told that wouldn’t be necessary. Kristin just needed to go rest and cool down.

Who does this?

Who sends a distraught participant in a self-help “intensive” off like a reject, or a pariah?

Kristin paid for this intensive. She went for help, support, inner growth and was met with unqualified staffers without any conscientiousness or consciences.

Nxivm culties. From Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere, who are now infamous for their criminality.

Salzman was giving orders to the Alaska staff from her Albany NY perspective: How to get Kristin to stop being a problem for Nxivm, for Keith Raniere. Later, to be surer that the coast was clear, Clare Bronfman spread some money around, up where Kristin Snyder disappeared.

The background story of what Kristin was enduring, since she got into Nxivm, cannot be ignored. Her relationship with her domestic partner, Heidi was being undermined by deliberate and sanctioned Nxivm interference.

Raniere is the person Kristin was sure had impregnated her.

Mr. Celibate was screwing almost all of his groupies. This had to be kept secret by Nxivm’s head honchos. Everybody had to be impeccable about keeping Raniere’s secrets, especially since his secrets were usually his harem’s biggest secrets, too.

There were instructions given about how to gaslight Kristin, when she addressed her circumstances within the Nxivm-governed intensive.

For how long was Kristin Snyder subjected to Nxivm’s abuse?

Kristin was thrown out of a self-help dog-and-pony show, because she dreamed that these people would help her. Instead her whole life was capsized.

Inconvenient truth-teller Kristin was hustled right on out of sight. This is how things appear.

Batten down the hatches. Damn the torpedoes. The commandants of this mistreatment were the Nxivm group leaders, and all up the chain of command.

These wolves threw her to these wolves. All were from the same batch of phonies, licking their chops.

Kristin very well might never have “driven” anywhere at all. Prove it.

Kristin was “disappeared” for about 29 to 30 hours before that truck and the note(s) were found, up by Nina’s cabin.

No one can presume that Kristin drove anywhere.

Never mind all of the surrounding circumstances, with witnesses from the intensive talking. The understanding that Nancy Salzman was in the director’s chair has been repeated throughout the entire narrative of Kristin’s “breakdown.”

The profitable bestowals upon Nina Cowell, enticing her to leave Alaska, with bells and whistles, after Kristin vanished.

And then, at long last, Nina makes a tidy Nxivm exit, unpursued, unlitigated, with eight others who were done.

Around then, as the Nxivm 9 were departing, Raniere was videotaped boasting to some of them about his murderous accomplishments. He did not expect that videotape would be shown all over the world.

High beams must be hitting Nina Cowell and some of her old and possibly former cronies; not a good look.

