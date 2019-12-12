Guest View: My Theory on the Sequence of Events in the Nxivm ‘Murders’ of Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, Barbara Jeske, Pam Cafrtiz and Suzanne Kemp

Ed. Note: I think in addition to presenting evidence, without forming conclusions until we are very certain – for we are dealing with possible murder – it is a good idea to present some of our reader’s views. They are speculative in many cases – as is the post below – and I am not necessarily in agreement with their views, but I think they deserve to be heard.

Our reader whose post is below has some very definite opinions on how five women [she is counting Suzanne Kemp] came to the end of their lives: Via Keith Raniere and Co. While I am not willing to accuse anyone of murder yet, this view is nonetheless a plausible one.

Ed. Note #2: The Lost Women of Nxivm, which details the disappearance of four women [not counting Kemp- which we will have much more on later] is still available [for a limited time] online to view for free through Investigation Discovery. Viewers will have to endure commercials.

By An Avid Reader

My theory on the sequence of events:

Kristin Snyder announces she was raped by Keith Raniere and is now pregnant. This established motive.

Kristin is removed from the Nxivm Intensive in someone’s vehicle, drugged and taken to a remote wilderness area in the direct opposite direction of Resurrection Bay to be murdered. There, her body is left to the elements; winter snows, spring thaw and ultimately the wildlife.

Esther Chiappone’s husband Rob Chiappone was employed as a wilderness tour guide in Alaska. Therefore, Esther may have known about an ideal location to dispose of the body.

The truck, kayak, two suicide notes are all planted with the fictional story created by Keith and his enabler accomplices.

The gas receipt left in the pickup truck was also part of the plan to establish that Kristen had driven the truck. This is a Nxivm habit using credit cards of deceased followers.

Kristen Keeffe is on the ground in Alaska. Why? Was she making sure everything was going according to plan.

In my opinion. Keeffe’s statement in the ID program [the Lost Women of Nxivm] about Kristin Snyder being alive is laughable!

Kristen seems to be a master liar. Maybe she fears being arrested as an accessory to murder, as I suspect so do many others.

With Keith in prison, no one is going to kill her or steal her son – unless she knows and starts talking about the Mexican drug money laundering operation!

The stand up and walk out in the film, when asked about her son was laughable!

Possible scenario

Keith concocted the general story with contributions as follows.

[Again this is speculative]

Kristen Keeffe flies to Alaska to deliver the phony suicide note. Pam Cafritz, the in-house forger, contributed the signature.

The truck is driven to Seward, Alaska, by a person much shorter than Snyder to account for the driver seat position.

This was a 2.5 hour drive that was impossible for Kristin Snyder to do in her mental state of hysteria as described by the Nxivm crew operating the intensive.

The second note on a separate sheet was added in Alaska {The second note read “No need to search for my body.]. Who writes two notes on two pads to commit suicide?

Highly questionable!

Kristin Snyder had shared information with Nxivm about herself, including her hobbies and skills. This is how the kayak and location were created.

Suggestions

Barb Jeske, Pam Cafritz, Suzanne Kemp, Gina Hutchinson, Kristin Snyder were all murdered.

Wherever possible the bodies need to be exhumed. The murderer of the heir to the Hotel Fontainebleau in Miami was convicted partly based on evidence of a previous murder of his mother, body exhumed and case became a slam dunk!

Both murdered for the money!

Kristen Keeffe, Karen and Nancy Salzman have survived attempted murder by poisoning. This does not make them victims.

Keith systematically needed to dispose of all these women because they either assisted and abetted him in murder or they just knew too much,

Where are Esther Chiappone, Ed Kinum, Nina Cowell, Elaine Smiloff, the person that supposedly drove Kristin from the hotel to her home?

They are all silent…..

What was their collateral that has kept them free from harm?

I would be looking here! These are the weaker links in the chain.

I also think Keith switched gears to the use of poison for a few reasons.

With a murder masked as an illness, there would be no murdered body, no messy clean up, no accomplice needed to dispose the body, and Keith could enjoy the long process of pain and suffering along the way.

So much love, pain and joy for little Keithie-Weethie!

I hope all these “suicides” are solved to give closure the families and relieve them of the pain of having a loved one die of their own hand.

With both suicides, Keith inheriting money was not a factor. Both were executed to silence the truth of rape!

As for the poisoning deaths (cancer) they had two things in common, knowledge of Keith’s crimes and large estates to be inherited!

As for Keithie-Weethie, I have only one wish, a long, slow, extremely painful death so that he can leave this earth having experienced the most joy and love through pain!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

