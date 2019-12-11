Susan Dones on Nxivm Secreting Mexican Cash and Illicit Donations to Hillary Clinton

Ed. Note #1: For a few more days, Investigation Discovery will be making available for free, online, the Lost Women of Nxivm. It must be viewed with commercials. I understand it will be taken offline soon, in preparation for other releases of the film, internationally and I am told also on Hulu.

Ed. Note #2: Patrick Howley is an investigative journalist covering national politics. He reported on the NXIVM sex cult and the details surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. He previously reported for Breitbart, The Daily Caller, and was Editor-in-Chief for Big League Politics. In addition to his own website, National File, Patrick writes for The Epoch Times. Follow Patrick on Twitter: twitter.com/HowleyReporter

Patrick recently interviewed Heidi Hutchinson, Joe O’Hara, Susan Dones and myself for a story he wrote about Nxivm.

Susan’s comments in the story are worthy of a post all by themselves and with Patrick’s permission, I am posting them on Frank Report.

MEXICO WAS THEIR CASH COW’

Howley wrote, “Susan Dones, a former member of the Nxivm cult, witnessed the cult’s illegal immigration activities and the key role played by political elites, including Emiliano Salinas, the son of Carlos Salinas de Gortari, the former Mexican president. Dones was part of the cult from December 2000 to April 2009.

Sylvie was a DOS slave who was illegally in the US, brought here by Clare Bronfman. Sylvie was the first witness to testify in the trial of Keith Raniere. She was also a victim of Bronfman, who was charged for illegally harboring Slyvie for financial gain. [Bronfman’s other felony was identity theft for enabling the use of dead Pam Cafritz’s credit card.]

Nicki Clyne is a Canadian DOS slave/master who seems to have committed immigration fraud as well.

By Susan Dones

I knew Sylvie. She was sleeping on Clare’s bedroom floor.

I couldn’t figure out how Nicki Clyne stayed in the U.S. for so long. Then I found out she married Allison Mack, and I thought: Allison Mack isn’t a lesbian.

[Referring to a Mexican man who married the niece of a NXIVM elder] They got an apartment together and learned the color of each other’s toothpaste and what they liked in each other’s coffee in case they got called down to Customs to get interviewed separately. They got married so he could get his green card

After I left (NXIVM), the state attorney general’s office called me and asked all these questions.

A lot of people came in – Dani (Daniela) Padilla came in. She married a gentleman named Sean Bergeron so she could stay in the United States. She was one of Keith Raniere’s concubines and became one of the DOS masters.

There was a whole bunch of women who came up from Mexico. In order for them to stay, they had to find sponsorships. For Loretta Garza, they advertised a job position that she only qualified for and that’s the way they got her to have a working visa. She became the head of Rainbow Cultural Garden.

Rainbow Cultural Garden was operating in Mexico and Guatemala and is still operating in France. It’s a children’s program that is very expensive. Children spend time with nannies whose primary language is different — the nannies spend a whole day with them, so the child might be exposed to seven different nannies a week, and the nanny only speaks that language to them all day long. So the parents are not supposed to interfere with them.

The theory is that the child becomes fluent in all these different languages. Keith’s whole theory was how can you go out and attack different countries when you’ve been homogenized into different cultures? We’ll raise children of a rainbow culture. What they’ve found out is that children can’t speak all these different languages.

I found out about the young women coming from the LeBaron clan, and then in the testimony, when they showed the letter from Rosa Laura Junco, offering up her 15-year-old daughter. To me, that’s sex trafficking. You’re offering up your daughter to be this chosen one. That’s sex trafficking. You’re brainwashing these women – and then offering up your kids to be what, pimped out?

Rosa Laura Junco’s father is a Mexican newspaper tycoon, Alejandro Junco de la Vega.

There was so much money that came across the border in cash.

Just before I left, Nancy Salzman told me that most Mexican members paid in cash by bringing the cash across the border – and that NXIVM was not paying taxes on it.

[Dones said she feared for her life knowing about the illegal Mexican activity.]

I was sitting in Nancy Salzman’s living room in Albany and she would just tell me things, things would just pop out of her mouth. She said, ‘We’re bringing cash across the border from Mexico.’ I said ‘why?’ She said, ‘Most of the Mexican members pay in cash.’

I said ‘How are you going to launder that much money?’ Then she realized she had told someone who wasn’t part of the criminal enterprise some illegal information.

They didn’t have to claim it, they didn’t have to pay taxes on it. Mexico was their cash cow. They made more money in Mexico than in the U.S. and Canada combined. There were more students in Mexico and Central America than there were in the United States and Canada and they charged more in Mexico to take a curriculum than anywhere else.

Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt were like rock stars in Mexico, so people came just to be with them.

Emiliano was very involved. Alex Betancourt and Emiliano Salinas were hands-on every single day. They ran Mexico. They were based in Mexico City and they took over the Monterrey, Mexico school.

When I was in, I saw Emiliano Salinas all the time. He joined shortly after I did. Whenever they had a big training, every V Week, he was there every year. He was at Harvard finishing up his Ph.D. when he came in.

I knew Dr. Brandon Porter, who lost his medical license for his NXIVM work, which included conducting brain research and human fright studies on subjects.

I participated in a five-day NXIVM teaching session in Des Moines, Iowa at the request of Porter’s father.

Keith Raniere stuck his teeth into Brandon because of Brandon’s training. Keith stuck his teeth and claws into Brandon long before he finished med school and his Ph.D. in research. Keith doesn’t work just by himself. He worked with a whole group of people I call the Wolf Pack – to get his claws into the Bronfman sisters.

Politicians, if they did come, they came in and out. The person I saw the most with the most influence was Richard Mays out of Arkansas. He was an attorney and a friend of Bill Clinton’s and he did some legal work with Nancy Salzman. I have a picture of him at one of the Meet Triathlons.

It’s like ‘Come on Richard, you can’t lie about the fact you were involved.’

Former NY State Senator, Joe Bruno [R], he used to fly around in Bronfmans’ jet. Nancy told me she would do Explorations of Meaning (EMs) – therapy sessions with him — and she would get him massages at her house and stuff like that.

One of the things I heard from people that were in Albany, they went around and had people write checks for Hillary Clinton’s campaign and then paid them back in cash. They had all this cash they needed to get rid of. That’s one of the ways they would do it. They would write a check for Hillary’s campaign and then pay the check-writer back in cash.

