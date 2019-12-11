Petition to Pardon Roger Stone Gaining Traction

There is a new YouTube video, 30 seconds in duration, that asks people to sign a petition urging President Trump to pardon Roger Stone.
The narrator says, “Comey, Brennan McCabe, and Strzok all lied to Congress, but only Roger Stone was prosecuted and convicted when there was no Russian collusion to lie about.
“Mueller really prosecuted Roger Stone for refusing to testify falsely about the president.”
The video cuts to Fox News political commentator, Tucker Carlson, who says, “How can you look over at these guys who lie in the course of wrecking the country?”
Then Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton says, “If I was the president, I would be pardoning people like Stone in a heartbeat.”
The narrator returns to say, Urge President Trump to pardon Roger Stone now. Sign the petition at FreeRogerStone.com today.
28,017 people, as of press time, counting myself, have signed the petition.
I am aware that there will be people who will be annoyed with me for bringing up Stone on this website.
However, Stone is a friend of mine and that to me is more significant than politics.
On top of that, if Stone did lie to Congress, which I am not convinced of, it was an utterly harmless lie, since the premise the inquiries were based upon a supposed Russian collusion with Trump which has been debunked because it never happened.
Regardless of Trump’s merit or demerit as president, he did not collude with Russians in the election. Neither did Stone.
Roger should not be caged in prison when there was no harm done.
As for intimidating a witness, Randy Credico, I have spoken to Credico and he was not even slightly intimidated. That never really came out in the trial – that Stone and he were friends for years and Stone was joking with him, teasing him, which he had done for years.
They tried to make Stone out as a godfather type telling him to imitate Frank Pentangeli, a character from the Godfather film who actually was intimidated by the Godfather Micheal Corleone. What was not brought up in the trial is that Credico is a comedian and has done an imitation of Frank Pentangeli from the movie for years.
It was just a joke, among friends, not a threat. Credico knew it.
Credico told me – but he did not evidently get a chance to tell this to the jury – that he was not frightened in the slightest by his old friend Roger, and not influenced to testify or not testify based on anything Roger said to him.
I interviewed Credico before Stone was charged and after Credico testified before Congress.
The trial against Stone was scary in its implications. It was set in DC, with a highly partisan judge whose rulings on jury selection almost assured a conviction.
It is my opinion, that based on the highly partisan, anti-Trump prosecution of Stone, Trump, as a matter of honor and justice, should pardon Stone.
It is, I believe, absolutely true, that if Stone was willing to lie – but about Trump – he would not have been charged.
Tucker Carlson does not think much of Comey, Brennan and Strzok. They lied and their lies hurt the country, he says, but somehow they have not been prosecuted.
The Democrats are so desperate to overturn the results of the 2016 election that they are pushing the phony Trump-Russia narrative.
Neither Russia nor Ukraine determined the results of the 2016 election.
The horrible record of the Clinton-Obama-Biden administrations guaranteed Hillary Clinton’s loss.
Let’s examine the sorry record of the past two Democratic party Administrations.
1.) Slaughter at Benghazi
Hillary Clinton’s State Department received around 300 emails warning about security problems at the US Mission in Benghazi.
The British were so alarmed about conditions in Benghazi that they removed their personnel from that hellhole.
And Hillary Clinton failed to remove US personnel from that Death Trap.
As a result four Americans, including the US Ambassador Chris Stevens, were butchered.
Will the US DOJ investigate Mr. Sara Bronfman (Baset Igtet) to see what he knows about this tragedy?
Supposedly Mr. Sara Bronfman met with one of the prime suspects in this tragedy.
2.) Operation Fast and Furious
The US DOJ allowed hundreds of firearms to be purchased by straw men from American gun dealers in Arizona and walk across the border into Mexico to the open arms of the Mexican drug cartels.
As a consequence even more innocent Mexicans and a US Border Patrol agent were murdered.
Here is what MK10Art has to say about the subject:
mk10art
Unfortunately the EDNY didn’t catch all of the criminals associated with #NXIVM. There have been many suspicious deaths because of #Nxivm and their partnership with Mexican cartel run by Carlos Salinas. His son Emiliano Salinas was a devoted follower of Nxivm and #KeithRaniere. There are many pictures of them together.
A criminal government conspiracy called Fast and Furious included the CIA, the ATF, and others in what some might call the Deep State – purportedly worked with the Carlos Salinas “crime organization” to raise money [outside the purview of Congress] and exchange some needed guns.
#BrianTerry (depicted in drawing)– an honest ATF agent – was murdered by the US-sponsored black op Fast and Furious.
Lawyer and former AZ mafia member, Dennis Burke, represented #ClareBronfman in her recent criminal woes in the Nxivm trial. Many people believe that Burke was really in the game to protect Emiliano Salinas – and was willing to sacrifice Bronfman to help his true clients out – the Salinas family.
Bronfman was convicted and Emiliano Salinas has not been charged for his role in the Nxivm racketeering enterprise.
3.) Hillary Clinton stored government emails on an unsecure computer server in the basement of her Chappaqua, New York home.
Investigations revealed that foreign computers from several countries accessed Hillary Clinton’s illegal server with government emails.
But apparently to the Deep State that was no big deal.
4.) The Clinton Foundation, a giant slush fund run by Bill and Hillary Clinton, raised billions of dollars from foreign nations and nationals.
No forensic accounting has ever revealed where this money went.
5.) Joe Biden’s ne’er do well son Hunter received a 600K per year job with a Ukrainian oil and gas firm named Burisma.
Hunter has no degree or experience in the oil and gas industry beyond pumping his own gas at a service station.
Was this lucrative job a pay off from the Ukrainians to buy influence with VP Joe Biden?
To the corrupt Democrats in Congress for Trump to even ask this question is an impeachable act.
What are the Democrats trying top cover up?
The Democratic Party answer is to investigate Roger Stone and Rudy Giuliani and try to impeach Donald Trump.
In the words of one newspaper writer the Democrats are bringing a spork to a gun fight.
If you care about a full and complete investigation of the NXIVM criminal gang then you must fight against the impeachment of Donald Trump and sign this petition to protect Roger Stone from Clinton Family persecution.
Defeat the Deep State!
Pardon Roger Stone!
There is pretty much nobody active in politics who is trustworthy, my observation. I don’t give a hoot which party is representing itself. What happened to by the people, for the people? What are we playing here, ghosthunter?
Crazy enough to have to be rich, rich, rich and kissing the devil’s ass, one way or another, before most candidates can even RUN for “office.” And these powermongers don’t really run for office, they run for orifice. Yeah, like “fill me up!” This orifice wants $$$. This orifice wants status. This orifice wants wimmen. Or is that children or maybe sex dolls with a two year guaranteed microchip system? Oh wait. This orifice want to be the great big boss of the world. So what is he or she mentally, four years old?
So what’s happening? Have we run out of grownups, or is being grown up a lost art?
Yeah well, stay the hell away from my family and from me. I will be right here with my American dreams. It isn’t part of my American dream to spend an entire lifetime voting for the lesser of two evils. Where the hell is my country? None of you pips represent a goddamn thing, never mind the people and our children.
Fricking roosters and chickens with their heads cut off running around stupid, and it’s all “me, me, me, me, me!” And you all dream people don’t see this shit. The political parties all look the same, arguing self-importantly and nothing gets settled. Gangsters in tailored suits and shoes that cost enough to feed one family for months, everybody hawking and spitting about the emperor’s new clothes and the latest vacuum-packed wad of hot air. Who is paying for these jackals!
All of these old men and women getting in trouble these days, at what could be their years of retirement. The frigging ego monster/sexual predators like the “dad of all dads,” Bill Cosby, no remorse for what he has done, sitting in prison and still talking through his ass. Shut up. Perverts are gonna stay perverts. And there are tons of perverts in suits who have been bought and sold and have nice words to say but rotten goals, agendas. Eating junk food and watching football, one eye on the red phone, a bunch of clubs full of arguing maniacs. Everybody dying to get richer. Fighting over who gets to run the show and afraid of dying. Sho’ nuff, big hallelujah.
I don’t know about Roger Stone and his wife. All I see here is that Frank is a good friend. Not much is more corrupt than our prisons but people would rather ignore this corruption, just let it continue. Mr. Stone is an old man now. He might not be interested in murdering anyone or raping any children or drugged date-rapes, like the big star, Cosby. Never mind the long list of political hypocrites and pedos. Each one’s day will come. As God is my witness, I will not edit my conscience.
Roger Stone did not do anything that different from what all of his colleagues keep on doing. You know, lie, cheat, steal. He just got caught on what is temporarily the “wrong side of the street.” So give Roger Stone a big fatass fine and some community service. Or open a retirement home prison, since so many old farts keep getting in trouble.
Shivani:
The American people are better than their government.
If America has any hope in the future it is from the Heartland where hard working Americans get up every day and work hard to support their families and raise their kids.
Don’t look for salvation from the government.
Don’t look for salvation from Wall Street or the Plutocrats.
Don’t look for salvation from phony celebrities in Hollywood.
Look for salvation from those American people who try to live by their principles and play by the rules and who stand by Truth that never changes.