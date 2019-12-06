Investigation Discovery Releases Seven, Amazing, Never-Before-Seen Clips From The Lost Women of Nxivm TV Special – See Them Here!

On Sunday at 9/8c, Investigation Discovery [ID] will premiere the explosive two-hour special, “The Lost Women of NXIVM.”

Today ID has released seven clips from the upcoming film.

According to ID, “The special follows NXIVM publicist turned journalist Frank Parlato as he investigates questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and Raniere himself. With exclusive access to members of Raniere’s former inner circle, some speaking for the first time and others who remain anonymous for their safety, Parlato leads viewers through a two-hour investigation that questions if there is more to this sadistic story. ”

Let’s look at these seven clips to help get an idea of what the film will be about.

1 Kenny Powers

This 1:15 minute clip is a portion of my interview with Kenny Powers, a dear friend of Kristin Snyder’s, who spent time with her during the last week before she disappeared and who helped coordinate the search for Kristin Snyder. Powers is an attorney, formerly a prosecutor for the State of Alaska, a expert in survival. He taught Kristin Snyder her survival skills.

2 Hair Sample of Cancer Woman

This 48 second clip is from the point in the film where I get the hair sample from a cancer survivor who lived with Keith Raniere. The woman’s voice is altered to a lower pitch.

3 Call with Forensic Scientist on Hair Sample and Cancer

In this 1:39 second clip, I call forensic scientist Jason Kolowski to get info on the validity of hair sample testing.

4 Susan Dones

In this one minute clip, I interview Susan Dones, who talks about Keith’s attitude about being lesbian.

5 Susan Dones 2

In this 1:09 minute clip, Susan Dones and I watch the video of Keith saying “I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs.”

6 Kristin Keeffe

In this 1:09 minute clip, Kristen Keeffe talks about her break away from Raniere. Keeffe never spoke on the record before.

7 Kristin Keeffe on Kristin Snyder

In this 1:31 minute clip, Kristin Keeffe talks to me about the Kristin Snyder investigation.

For those who want to see more – Here is ID’s sneak preview – previously published – which is the first five minutes or so of the film.

And for those who still want to see more, here is the 30 second commercial running on ID.

