Gibson: Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler and a Protest in New York … and Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s Brother

By Ken Gibson

Today a black woman was singing God Bless America on Varick Street, in lower Manhattan. A group of unhappy white people behind her made faces, while a mixed-race group in front of her joined in the chorus.

The unhappy white folks were Jerrold Nadler supporters, there to show support of the monkey trial known as the Congressional Impeachment Proceedings, while the mixed race crowd was composed of Trump supporters.

Their issue was the impeachment proceedings, although these are not really impeachment proceedings, so who knows what the whole thing is. It lacks genuine legal framework, as hearsay is being admitted, but has so-called whistleblowers who were not in on a conversation, and professors with nothing but opinions.

One such person made stupid and irrelevant comments about Trump’s teenage son. She later had to apologize. I think the entire DNC ought to apologize for this farce, and then apologize to all underage persons as they have been welcoming the likes of Joe Biden, who openly talks about kids giving him rub downs, his hairs rising and other things popping up.

In most countries they would tell him to shut up.

In America, as I knew it while growing up, he would have been kicked out of any political party. But this is not that America, this is a Third World left wing dictatorship.

Jerrold Nadler was nowhere in sight. Had he been, he would have been questioned by taxpayers, who are sick of funding his proceedings which are clearly an abuse of government – aimed at damaging an opposition candidate.

Nadler’s GOP challenger, Cathy Bernstein, was in sight, along with other GOP luminaries. We spotted some district leaders and top organizers along with Robert Morgan Jr. Braving the cold in only a light suit, he led the chants, in which the protesters raised further questions about his relationship to the former ‘Impeachment’ judge – Adam Schiff – who is now under investigation himself.

I have been going after him for months now about his place on the Humpty Dumpty Institute. Turns out that Schiff is working with something called Liddle Kidz which goes around the world touching kids. Must be a Democrat thing, what with Joe Biden talking about kids and his blonde hairy legs. Go figure. Can’t make it up.

Only Democrats would touch ‘liddle kidz.’ Hands off I say!

Schiff’s buddies Ed Buck (big donor to the Dems) and Dr Bruce Hesler also got arrested after we started this investigation. Both have something to do with sex crimes. Hesler is accused of soliciting pornographic photos from a 9-year-old.

So Schiff is no longer so visible on the Impeachment farce. Nadler has to cover for him, and that might not be working so well.

After the protest at Varick Street, some went to Vandam Street where Nadler’s constituent Mark Epstein (big donor to the Dems) lives. His red pickup was parked outside. If the Epstein name rings a bell, think Jeffrey – who is, was, Mark’s brother.

A sign was held up asking for an investigation into Nalder and Mark Epstein – and the Humpty Dumpty Congressmen. Most people still do not have any idea who or what the ‘Humpty Dumpty Congressmen’ are.

The Humpty Dumpty Congressmen are mainly Democrats, on board at the Humpty Dumpty Institute, which Mark heads up. It was founded by Constance Millstein (big donor to the Dems).

None of the Congressmen, including Schiff, are answering any of my questions about their activities at the Humpty. Which just might include touching kids.

We need Congressional hearings. Touching ‘liddle kidz’ and talking about rubdowns and things popping up is what we ought to be investigating.

Ed Buck, Bruce Hesler, Mark Epstein, these are the people we need to put on trial, not a president who is creating jobs and taking a tough stance on crime.

Maybe the real reason for the Congressional hearings is that Trump is creating jobs and going after people like Biden, while his supporters are investigating the Humpty Dumpty Congressmen, who are going on the defensive with their offensive offensive.

Morgan’s final refrain was “LOCK HIM UP”. Good move, and let the Humpty Dumpty Congressmen and Mark Epstein join him. If we can’t a get Nadler in prison, at least let us get him OUT OF OFFICE and put in his place an honest public servant – Cathy Bernstein – from whom we will be hearing a lot more as she gets her campaign in full gear after the holidays.

Here’s to America in 2020, I am looking forward to four more years and a GOP House .

