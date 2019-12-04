Investigation Discovery’s ‘Lost Women of NXIVM’ Commercial – See It Here

December 4, 2019

A commercial has been running on Investigation Discovery, the network that will be airing the premiere of the film, “The Lost Women of Nxivm”.

I am the Coordinating Producer of that film and the film is about my investigation into the deaths of Pam Cafritz, Barbara Jeske and Gina Hutchinson – and the disappearance of Kristin Snyder.

In subsequent posts, leading up to the premiere on Sunday, I will try to give readers a little more insight into what is in the film. This is not merely to entice readers into viewing the film, but because we have an ongoing investigation into the lost women.

This is an authentic investigation and I would be remiss if I did not mention that I got tremendous support for doing just that – an authentic investigation by the network – by the producers, Ari Mark and Phil Lott of Ample Entertainment – and by Executive Producer, Pat McGee, who went with me around the nation to film interviews with people connected to my investigation.

ID has been airing a commercial on the film for at least a month, and readers tell me it is running frequently.

Here are the tag lines displayed in the commercial

A secret sex cult exposed

Four women, four lives lost

ID investigates an even darker story

***

Here are the voices heard in the commercial:

Rick Ross: The Nxivm story is one of the biggest news stories of this century.

Omar Rosales: Keith Raniere would target women who were lost.

Dr. Janja Lalich: I do believe they would have done anything for him

Frank Parlato: Certain women either disappeared or died.

Matt Malone: They feel like she faked her own death.

Heidi Clifford: I never talked about it until today.

Keith Raniere: I’ve had people killed because of my beliefs.

Narrator: The Lost Women of Nxivm, an ID special event premieres Sunday, December 8 at 9 only on ID and ID Go.

Here is the commercial.

 

A word on the voices.

Rick Ross

Rick Ross is a widely recognized expert on cults and was engaged in a 14-year lawsuit with Nxivm and Raniere in federal court.

 

Omar Rosales

Omar Rosales is an attorney in Texas who was a former Nxivm member. He wrote a book on Nxivm called “American Cult.”

 

Dr. Janja Lalich

Dr. Janja Lalich is a widely known author and professor of sociology who focuses on cult groups.

 

Matt Malone

Matt Malone is an IT specialist who was hired by Nxivm and Clare Bronfman and was, to an extent, involved in Nxivm’s search for Kristin Snyder.

 

Heidi Clifford

Heidi Clifford was the spouse of Kristin Snyder.

***

In case you haven’t yet seen it, here is a sneak preview released by ID.

 

 

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most decorated investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

